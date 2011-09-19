‘The Playboy Club’ – ‘Pilot’: My kind of town

Senior Television Writer
09.19.11 20 Comments

I posted my review of “The Playboy Club” earlier today. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of it? If you’re a “Mad Men” fan, do you think comparisons are fair or unfair? Did you like the musical numbers? The dramatic stylings of Mr. Eddie Cibrian? Are there any “Firefly” fans among you who are just going to set a season pass for the promise of more Sean Maher? And do you miss David Krumholtz’s long hair from the “Numb3rs” days? Is the eye candy enough to ignore the rest? Have at it.

