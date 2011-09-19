‘The Playboy Club’ – ‘Pilot’: My kind of town

I posted my review of “The Playboy Club” earlier today. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of it? If you’re a “Mad Men” fan, do you think comparisons are fair or unfair? Did you like the musical numbers? The dramatic stylings of Mr. Eddie Cibrian? Are there any “Firefly” fans among you who are just going to set a season pass for the promise of more Sean Maher? And do you miss David Krumholtz’s long hair from the “Numb3rs” days? Is the eye candy enough to ignore the rest? Have at it.
I think that there will be an audience for this show. It’s better than a lot of NBCs dramas last fall.
However, Alan they should have recast Eddie Cibrian with John Barrowman from Torchwood.
Ohhh, my dear — I lived through the ’60s, and believe me, the ’60s were **not** ready for Captain Jack! Shadow-gays in the closet, maybe; but the omnivorous Jack??? Hellllll NO! Still, it would be fun to watch … perhaps the ONLY fun thing on the entire show.
I loved that the Mattachine Society got a triumphant reveal.
Wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. Not that it was good, but it was at least watchable. The t&a didn’t hurt.
I certainly miss David Krumholtz’s long hair (which incidentally got shorter the longer Numb3rs was on the air). I also miss Numb3rs, especially since the cast hasn’t been able to get anything going since then (Rob Morrow landed on The Whole Truth, Dylan Bruno and Alimi Ballard have spent the year and a half since the Numb3rs finale playing recurring characters who got killed off of NCIS, I don’t even know where Judd Hirsch is these days). And I also missed this, because a slick, action-oriented, tropically-set crime show is my Mondays @ 10 pm poison…
This show was not as bad as advertised. Certainly the dialogue and acting don’t compare with Mad Men, but the show moves at a faster pace and has the eye candy to compensate. There’s also the chance that the writing improves over time. It’s worth following for a while.
We turned it off after less than 10 minutes. Eddie Cibrian was trying to be Don Draper so much it made me cringe, and if I squint really hard, Amber Heard looked like Betty Draper’s younger, sluttier sister. Even the look of the show was off. It was 1963 with 2011 lighting and music. Ugh.
His Draper imitation was pretty good, but it just served to remind me that Mad Men is a much better show than this mess.
Wow, this show is horrible. It’s an insult both as a TV show and as revisionist history. I normally don’t get irrational about these things, but I pray this thing doesn’t become a hit.
The show isn’t really much like “Mad Man” in style or content, but the comparisons are fair of course on a superficial level. But oh man, the guy who plays the legendary Nick Dalton actually speaks with a “Jon Hamm accent!” I swear I turned away from the TV for a moment and thought Hamm was making a cameo appearance. That was a really distracting thing that I wasn’t prepared for.
The biggest problem this show has, as a TV show, is that it doesn’t really have a premise. There’s something about the mob, a political thing, something about a house mother, and lots about how awesome Playboy is for women, but how is any of that supposed to last into a second season? Lots of shows are open ended like that, and lots of shows have premises based on a setting, but this pilot doesn’t seem to give me any idea what the main point or storyline of the show is.
The “House Mother” storyline (and character) really bothered me. It’s this woman’s dream, her triumph, to manage just the waitresses of a nightclub? That makes no sense. When the mean boss guy quips that she shouldn’t be proud of being there longer than him, we’re supposed to sympathize with her and dislike him, but he’s 100% right, isn’t he? Isn’t she being a bit of a jerk in that scene when she tries to pull rank on her boss?
Also, after Hef comes to her rescue, she seems like kind of a bad boss to the bunnies. Her big “I’m in charge now” speech was basically her just intimidating and insulting everyone. She seemed to be blaming the discipline problems on the bunnies themselves and not on the boss, like she said in an earlier scene. Tough love is one thing, but going out of your way to get everyone to hate you is another.
And c’mon, using Hef as a character in the show means that he’s always a superhero, and nothing bad will ever happen under his watch. No show should be so restricted.
But… the biggest problem this show has overall is it’s insulting assertion that Playboy and Hugh Hefner were super progressive change agents where “they don’t care what color you are” and “is the only place where a woman can be who she wants.” Almost every character has a lane about the changing world, and how Playboy is where those dreams come from.
I have no real problem with Playboy, or a show about Playboy, or a show from the Playboy point of view, but “it wasn’t the 50’s anymore” is complete revisionism. Playboy’s entire philosophy was about getting all the “free love” of the 60s without letting go of the male power structure of the 50s. Playboy’s editorial content was progressive in many ways, but this show spins it from “mild female exploitation by otherwise liberals” to “the major catalyst for Women’s liberation” and it’s absolutely disgusting. No matter how good this show ever gets as TV drama (and it’s plenty offensive on that front, too), that fact likely won’t change.
Seeing Simon (from Firefly) playing a covertly gay man slash con artist abettor through me for a loop. It kind of makes sense though, and could wind up being the most interesting story line.
You also forgot to mention that “Maureen” is also a dead ringer in appearance and voice to Betty Draper. And I’m pretty sure I saw a Christina Hendricks lookalike as well.
Wow… So on the one hand, this show wants us to believe that the Playboy Clubs (and the general sexist culture of the era) were nowhere near as bad as “Mad Men” would have us believe. Yet on the other, it opens with one of the “bunnies” nearly getting raped in a back room.
I’m guessing it’ll turn out to be as much about women’s empowerment as the remake of “Charlie’s Angels.”
I’m confused by the decision to cast Cibrian who seems like Don Draper clone and then run away from the Mad Men comparison. Why not have Ryan McPartlin split time between Chuck and this?
Good looking show, I admire their ambition. That being said, it’s going to die swiftly. The acting is terrible, everything is showy & trying too hard. Also, who the f*ck thought Eddie Cibrian should play the lead, of anything? The man’s entire dramatic ability here seems to be how hard he stares or smirks people into submission.
Good thing Amber Heard is pretty and gets lots of movie roles
Yikes. Eddie Cibrian may be handsome but he really cannot act – not that this show is offering much lofty material in any case; but, to try to mimic Jon Hamm is insulting. Hamm, while admittedly incredibly handsome, can actually act and very well.
I can’t imagine this thing lasting for long – my attention wandered within moments of the start of the show from the awful lip synching to the predictable events that unfolded within minutes.
I know imitation is purportedly the highest form of flattery but, really, let Mad Men be and not try to imitate what has been near perfection. Kind of sad to watch them try.
In the world of Playboy, all those things are true as long as women take their clothes off.
Terrible. Couldn’t get past the halfway point. Silly and cliche-ridden script; remarkably bad casting and acting – how could the network think that any production involving the Playboy company would turn out well? Any highlights? ummmmm…the exterior of the Club looked nice.
Sure, I’d LOVE to see more of Sean Maher post-Firefly and even the newly short Krumholz, but not if it means watching gratuitously boring bilgewater-with-a-smirch-of-fake-nostalgia like this crap.
You got me, Sean Maher was a big part, but he wasn’t in any of the season promos. This really seems like a modern soap mob show just with a sexy setting. “Well we’ll put it in the 60s but in the Playboy club where it’s all fantasy and no real rules so we won’t have to deal too much with the serious issues.” And blech on the “woman could be anything” yeah- as long as she was hot and obeyed orders and played the game. Not saying it wasn’t progress, but way too much overstating.
PS I think this show would be a gajillion times better if we had no idea who actually killed the boss and slowly revealed all these character secrets over the season.