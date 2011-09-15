‘The Secret Circle’ – ‘Pilot’: Beautiful girl

Senior Television Writer
09.15.11 5 Comments

Ideally, I would write reviews of every new fall show. Practically, that’s not possible, and in my triage, one of the shows I passed on was the CW’s “Secret Circle,” about which I had very little to say other than that was a decently-executed example of a kind of show I have virtually no interest in. As I’ve mentioned, I don’t inherently care much about witches, vampires, zombies, etc., but can be made to care by excellent and/or novel execution, like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” This is not that; it’s straight down the middle of what you’d expect. Which many will enjoy, but which I didn’t.

Fienberg offered his own review, and now it’s your turn. Whether you’re a “Vampire Diaries” fan or not, or a big witchcraft lover, what did you think of this? And were you, like me, amused by just how frequently other characters had to tell Britt Robertson just how beautiful she is? (It reminded me of how Leslie always describes Ann on “Parks and Recreation,” but at least there it’s supposed to be a running gag.) 

Around The Web

TAGSbritt robertsonGale HaroldPHOEBE TONKINSecret CircleTHE SECRET CIRCLE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP