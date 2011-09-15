‘The Secret Circle’ – ‘Pilot’: Beautiful girl

Ideally, I would write reviews of every new fall show. Practically, that’s not possible, and in my triage, one of the shows I passed on was the CW’s “Secret Circle,” about which I had very little to say other than that was a decently-executed example of a kind of show I have virtually no interest in. As I’ve mentioned, I don’t inherently care much about witches, vampires, zombies, etc., but can be made to care by excellent and/or novel execution, like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” This is not that; it’s straight down the middle of what you’d expect. Which many will enjoy, but which I didn’t.
Fienberg offered his own review, and now it’s your turn. Whether you’re a “Vampire Diaries” fan or not, or a big witchcraft lover, what did you think of this? And were you, like me, amused by just how frequently other characters had to tell Britt Robertson just how beautiful she is? (It reminded me of how Leslie always describes Ann on “Parks and Recreation,” but at least there it’s supposed to be a running gag.)
I am so disappointed in the execution of this series. The book is so much more than that.
I care a lot about witches, vampires, and zombies, etc.. This, I couldn’t even make it through to the end.
As I mentioned on Dan’s blog, I liked it and want to see more. I think Thomas Dekker and Britt Robertson were great choices for the lead characters…plus they’re both adorable.
As for the other witches, the only interesting one at this point is Faye just because she’s the only one with an actual personality.
They did a good job setting things up and leaving us with number of questions, most of which I hope get resolved by season’s end. As for the “bad guys” I’m also hoping these characters get dealt with this season.
The CW is one of the few networks that airs decent supernatural series, so I’m fine with them sticking to a genre they’re familiar with. It’s obviously not for everyone (I’m taking a wild guess, but I don’t think Alan Sepinwall is The CW’s target audience :))
After watching, everyone in the pilot just seemed low-energy and bored. Vampire Diaries didn’t have a great first few episodes but you could at least see the potential fun in the performances – the lead here was like a dose of Ambien. The only one who didn’t feel like she was doing penance in some kind of TV penitentiary was Faye.
I’ll stick with it for a few episodes because I like witches and you never know what might pep up the show but so far they need to have a little more fun with the concept for me to enjoy the show.
I’m really glad that Britt Robertson is getting another chance at a lead role – I loved her in Life Unexpected and was so bummed when that show was cancelled. Also loved that they used MNDR’s “I Go Away” in the first scene of the show – really got me excited (watch at [vimeo.com])
While I was kind of apprehensive when i read the show description, thinking it might be a little too cookie-cutter, the pilot was very solid. The show has good tone – it’s the right mix of dark without being depressive, and it had excellent pacing, which is often overlooked. I’m excited to see if Britt can take this role and run with it!