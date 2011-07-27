‘The Walking Dead’: Glen Mazzara takes over as showrunner

The bizarre behind-the-scenes shuffle at “The Walking Dead” seems to have settled down, with Glen Mazzara named to succeed Frank Darabont as showrunner.
As with Darabont’s abrupt departure from the top job, the news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood’s Nellie Andreeva, then confirmed to me by a source close to the production.
Whatever went on with Darabont, this was the only logical move the show could make. They’re in the middle of season 2, which is no time to bring in someone from outside. Mazzara was Darabont’s #2, and also has showrunning experience, having been in charge for a season of both Starz’s “Crash” and TNT’s “Hawthorne.” (And before that, he wrote some terrific episodes of “The Shield,” notably season 1’s “Cupid and Psycho.”)
Neither “Crash” nor “Hawthorne” were very good, but in the former Mazzara was working with iffy source material and what looked like a budget of $50 bucks an episode, $49 of which went to Dennis Hopper, while the latter was taking over in season 2 of a Jada Pinkett Smith vanity project. Of more interest to me here is that Mazzara wrote probably my favorite non-pilot episode of “The Walking Dead” season 1: the fifth episode, “Wildfire,” which featured that great scene where Andrea says goodbye to her zombified sister, as well as the memorable montage of Noah Emmerich’s CDC doctor coping with isolation in the weeks after the zombie apocalypse began.
Glen was Shawn Ryan’s right-hand man during the first five seasons of THE SHIELD; and if the season 5 finale when Glen was executive producer is any indication of the patience, tone, and ruthlessness he will bring to running THE WALKING DEAD, I’m more than ecstatic.
I wonder if this wasn’t as sudden as it seems, if Darabont brought in Mazzara so he could hand over the reins at some point.
Episodes 5 and 6 of TWD were both fairly horrible IMHO. Not filled with a great deal of hope for season 2.
Hmm… I thought Crash s1 was good, it had problems like some unnecessery plotlines which led to nowhere, but I think first season is worth watching. Dennis Hopper is Dennis Hopper in this, but they used him in a good way, also Tom Sizemore is terrific. And Alan it didn’t look like $50, I don’t know what you were watching, but it actually looked really well.
It’s a bad sign to me. Hoping it all settles out Maybe not till season 3?
I was hoping the big news from AMC was that they were changing show runners for The Killing!!!!
WTF is a showrunner?
AMC is having a ton of issues with showrunners. Rubicon, Killing, Walking Dead.
Brutal contract negotiations with Mad Men.
Whoa, Crash had great source material (which it barely drew from) and a perfectly decent budget from what I remember seeing (and reading). Furthermore it was very watchable, even if never exceptional. Mazzara’s season at least.