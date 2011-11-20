‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Secrets’: Target practice

A quick review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I buy your silence with fruit and jerky…
The good part first: Lori confesses her affair with Shane to Rick, and Rick is unsurprised and largely unphased. I know it’s only been about 10 episodes since the two of them were reunited, and that many shows might drag out this kind of revelation over many more episodes, but when you spread them out over two seasons, and when you spend so much time on Lori’s guilt and paranoia about the affair coming to light, it was well past time to stop keeping it a secret. I liked that Rick had either figured it out in the back of his mind, or else was able to do the math very quickly and accept it; there are plenty of times where the demands of the plot make Rick and his people out to be idiots, so it was a relief to have a moment where he understands something instantly, and if he’s not terribly happy about it, he gets it.
On the other hand, putting their debate about abortion(*) only a couple of episodes after Rick and Lori had essentially the same argument about whether to keep trying to save Carl’s life added to the sense that so much of season 2 so far has been wheel-spinning. The gang found refuge at Hershel’s farm, and they repeat various conflicts over and over during this relatively peaceful time, and while this lull may be setting us up for whatever bad thing happens next – either with the zombies in the barn or simply Hershel kicking them out of paradise – the show needs a kick in the ass, and soon. They’re starting to do some interesting things with some of the characters – Andrea becomes an effective, if bloodthirsty, gunslinger, Dale finally confronts Shane about his behavior (albeit possibly out of jealousy that Shane has hooked up with Andrea) and Maggie points out that Glen is much more awesome than he or the group realizes – but it’s happening verrry slowly, as if the plot was itself a walker, shuffling along until it gets to whatever destination offers food next.
(*) And let me remind you once again, very strongly, that this blog is a No Politics zone. We are not going to actually debate the morality of abortion, in either the world we know or the one Rick and Lori are trapped in. Period. Any comment that heads down that road gets deleted. Got me?
We’re almost done with the first half of the season, then we get a break until February. We’re also fairly close, I think, to the point where Frank Darabont left, for reasons unknown. He helped break the entire season’s arc with Glen Mazzara and the rest of the writers who stuck around, so I don’t imagine we’re going to see a radical shift in the back half of the season. But as we get ready to say goodbye to the show for a couple of months, I’m beginning to wonder if Darabont’s exit might not turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Darabont’s a terrific writer and director. You can look at his movies, or even this show’s pilot, to see that. But the storytelling was uneven for the rest of the first season, and something’s definitely been lacking in these early season 2 episodes. Mazzara’s not going to re-invent the show from scratch, at least not this year (his imprint will probably be more keenly felt in season 3), but maybe a different voice from the head man add a little juice to the back half of the season.
I only watch a limited number of shows, but I can’t imagine there are any worse characters on any show than Andrea and Dale. Horribly written, horribly acted, no redeeming or interesting qualities at all.
The son in Terra Nova. Worst character on tv now.
I pretty much agree. But then again, I pretty much hate EVERY character on this show.
I’d be very happy if everyone but Daryl died. I could watch a show where each week Daryl will just wander around through the woods and kill zombies. It would be a massive improvement over this hot mess.
I’ve decided that darryl needs to fall through a wormhole with a few walkers and let them wipe out Terra Nova so that we can have what will surely win the Oscar for beat show ever: Daryl Dixon and Commander Taylor do stuff.
Your welcome for that idea (that I partially ripped off)
@CORY: Oscars are for movies, not tv shows
I’m only responding to this because I like the idea of a debate about the worst character TV show character. Taco, from “The League”, gets my vote.
I like Dale & Andrea. Dale is at least observant and Andrea at least shows character growth. Of course, I’m biased because I like their characters in the books, so it’s hard to know if I like them because of the show incarnations or not.
For worst characters on a TV show? I’d vote Gabe from The Office, except for the Lost characters Lennon, Dogen, and fan favorites (to make fun of) Nikki & Paulo.
LMFAOSHMSFOAIDMT (laughing my effin arse off so hard that my sombrero fell off and I dropped my taco) @ James. It was sarcasm and a talladega nights reference :P
Oh please, nobody comes close to Tara on True Blood in terms of annoying characters.
I agree: Tara from True Blood is absolutely terrible (and one of the main reasons I stopped watching that show).
Ben from LOST helped ruin that show, but Daniel the scientist on LOST was possibly the worst character on any t.v. show ever (“ummm….you see, it’s like a vortex that can…I don’t know…do things”). Michelle Rodriguez’s acting on LOST was horrible.
And Ted from How I met your Mother is without a doubt the worst miscast ever.
So my list is (in no particular order):
Tara, Ben, Daniel, Ted, Connor (from “Angel”), Dawn (Buffy)
I agree, and what’s really sad is that Andrea and Dale are two of my favorites in the comics. Andrea is very strong and a leader of the group there, versus whatever she is in the show…certainly not that.
I enjoy character development, but it feels like it’s about time for something to HAPPEN already. They need to leave Hershel’s farm, they are definitely growing too complacent. A show about the zombie apocalypse shouldn’t become a relationship drama on the farm, they need to get them back out into the context of the rest of the world.


What I’ve been thinking about in the context of what’s happened to the show from AMC’s management budget cuts is how that’s impacted the storytelling in the show. It’s been well known that the budget has been cut from the per episode average from the first season to this season – when the norm is to actually increase, especially for shows as successful as TWD. I have to think that there’s some kind of impact to the storytelling. Could it be that the general lack of action / lack of movement be somewhat due to the restricted budget?
Who can say really? What I can say though, is that not a single episode has been as good or captured the tension (incredible use of silence where u go?) As well as ssn 1. I’m pretty sure I’m done with the show unless there are some huge surprises next week. I know there won’t be however bc the writers are absolutely horrible with mystery or intrigue. Too bad they think this is Zost
What’s Zost?
Taking a guess that it’s Lost with Zombies.
+1 for Mark :D
I still enjoy the show but not as much as season one. I liked it for the action and this season is lacking in that department. How do you think Dale knew they hooked up?
Dale was just paying attention, which is probably what I appreciate most about his character. Andrea’s smile, the glances and looking away, the hesitations, click click click, figures it out. Just paying attention.
I’m pretty sure there were hicky marks on Andrea’s neck as well – a clear indication that something happened with Shane. Dale isn’t stupid; he figured it out.
I don’t know how Dale knew, but I really wish Shane would shoot him in the face. Dale (and that idiot farmer) are just bad characters: in this apocalyptic world, it’s highly unlikely that such moralizing idiots would have any power or voice over anyone. The farmer would just get killed for his home and Dale would get beaten by any one who was just sick of hearing from him. There are no more rules in this world…what keeps these people from just doing what they want? The morality of humans is based on contemporary cultural values,and these values change (sometimes drastically) when the environment changes. Rick and his annoying wife, the farmer, Dale…they wouldn’t last long with the peity they ooze.
Boy, that walker in the pharmacy really came out of nowhere…after many eventless runs, finally Maggie runs into a walker, though i found her reaction a little surprising, as if she’d never seen a walker before.
Are we supposed to think of Shane as a “bad guy?” With him drawing on Rick, and his killing of Otis, it feels like he’s supposed to be a “bad guy” though isn’t it arguable that his killing of Otis was a hard, but justifiable decision (it seemed like they were trying to paint the situation as desperate – that both men were exhausted and would die without Shane making the “hard decision”)? Is there room to interpret Shane as a emotionally disturbed, but still decent person who is more willing to compromise traditional morality to survive while Rick remains an idealist?
I think a part of me really wants to like Shane, because he’s way more interesting than Rick, but it’d be hard to self-justify liking his character as much if he was truly a “bad guy.” He also provides a lot of needed counterbalance to the show – most of the characters just seem too “nice” – even everyone’s favorite crossbow-armed racist has been Sipowicz’d – his hard edges filed down to be more palatable, but less dramatically interesting.
What Shane did may well have been necessary, but we can’t say that for certain. He might have been able to escape from that situation through some other means, which makes his actions very difficult to justify. As to your comment about Daryl, I agree that they’ve changed him significantly and made him more audience friendly, but I don’t think it’s come at the expense of him being dramatically interesting. Did you find the Daryl character interesting last year? I don’t really remember what I thought of him throughout the first season, which leads me to suspect I didn’t find him all that captivating.
I thought the pharmacy scene was badly set up. Was the walker sleeping and woke up? How did Maggie not get bit? As with the previous visit & having seen Rick’s horse devoured way back in I think the second episode it, ahem, nags at me that they have those poor horses tied up outside like a couple of steaks on the Bar-B waiting for random diners to happen by.
When Shane shot Otis, it could be seen as a complex moral issue. In this episode when he talks to Dale, Shane does come off as more a straight-up “bad guy” as you say.
Now I’m not sure if Shane is a good complex character, or if the people in charge are just mishandling him and he’s winding up an interesting character by accident. He IS interesting (to me), but maybe a little too inconsistent.
I have very strong views about Shane being a bad guy. There’s no question to me, and I can understand Shane himself dancing justifications in his head, but he’s bad and his sacrificing Otis was just wrong, and destructive to his own character. Like anyone, however, that doesn’t make him any less complex, nor incapable of good. The way the Otis scene was written was not a complex moral issue, and. I am more offended, I suppose, as a writer. The complexity of that moment is not about new zombie realities; it’s about the kind of choice that changes you or seals your fate or sets you off down a terrible road.
@consideract: Interesting, I saw it somewhat differently, maybe very differently. I thought the director made it clear in building Shane’s perception as being that together neither one would make it. He’d tried the noble gesture (perhaps not fully honest with himself about whether he really would have accepted Otis’s going on without him) and at this point decided it was going to be him and not Otis. That Otis didn’t have the stones to make this choice, that overall he was a better asset to his group than was Otis, and that Otis was so out of shape that he might not make it on his own – these are consequentialist rationizations to be sure, but they also happen to be true, or high probability. One thing that distopic situations like this show or say Battlestar Galactica do is set up an environment in which duty/intentions-based ethical systems seem more problematic.
Yes, shane has become a one dimensional, poorly written bad guy. You know bc a zombie apocalypse and a mentally unbalanced hershel don’t present enough danger…
This show has become an excercise in missed opportunities. The tension between him and rick would have been so much better, not to mention justified, had it started once they found out Lori was pregnant. I are disapoint. So disapoint
Agree with Cory, here. Shane definitely had a lot of potential, especially compared to every other character in the show, as far as character development, and I think the writers blew it now…he is starting to be one dimensional.
@Anon – Yes, I think even perhaps the producers/directors/writer wanted to convey at least some measure of that idea of Shane making a hard choice in a cruel world, and I appreciate the potential of such. That is why perhaps I am more offended by the writing than by Shane’s actions. They may want the ambiguity, in the sense they want us to argue about such hard choices, but to argue about hard choices means it has to be a really hard choice, and I really don’t see that it was, as Eamon points out above. I simply don’t buy the scene as Shane having no choice. If he actually had no choice, that would be a different conversation. I also personally think Otis had more stones than perhaps Shane ever will. Part of the evil in Shane’s actions are his “consequentist rationalizations,” his ego saying he is the real survivor, the one who is going to survive. I think this aspect of Shane is highlighted by something he says in the previews for next week, but we have to wait until next week to discuss that. (Meta-irony: from what people say, his character in the comics was one of the first to go, long before now.) At that particular moment, Otis was in better shape than an injured Shane; by that rationalization, he should have tossed his bag to Otis and sacrificed himself. *That* would have been an example of a hard choice. I am a fan of the ancient art of dilemmas (see the Greeks). I love them in writ in, television and otherwise. That is probably one reason I get so passionate about this fake wannabe version of such a moment. To me, Shane’s arc, highlighted by this moment, reads as a man claiming to himself that he makes hard decisions, so that he can actually take the easy way out. The mantra “I make the hard decisions” is a cop-out. Shane is at best an aspiring Col. Jessep (Jack Nicholson’s brittle, revelatory, “You can’t handle the truth.”) He is not, by way of contrast, a Dirty Harry type of character, though he may think he is.
@consideract: I guess I just accept the premise that his character would not have made that choice if he didn’t believe that it was either him or Otis. And so I’m unwilling to agree that we are being presented with a false view of his choice unless we learn something more in a later flashback. Not because Shane’s noble, but because it was problematic for him to return alone and he was clearly distressed when he shot Otis. So I accept that it was from necessity married with ego on his part as the show intends us to understand. What makes this a harder moral eval for us as the Greek chorus is that I believe Shane is correct that in the long run (after his injuries heal) he is more likely to be an asset than is Otis, especially with respect to his own group generally and the boy in particular. But as Aristotle said, our choices make us who we are and having made such a choice Shane is a damaged person. And yet a damaged person may just be what the doctor ordered for surviving an apocalypse.
Nice disagreeing with you. Regards – Anon Z
Shane is one of the “good” characters on the show, although he could be written better. Shane is living by his own moral code, in a pronounced way. That makes Shane one of the more interesting characters. Shane is conflicted between being out for himself (which allows him to put Rick in his sights and sacrafice Otis) and wanting to protect Carl (which is self serving to an extent)which requires Shane to live by Rick/the group/society’s rules.
The show would be better if each character had a more individual moral code. Instead, we have the Rick version, now the Hershel version, and the Daryl version (which is similar to Rick’s, but stripped down to survival first).
Don’t forget the obvious, too…Shane wants very badly to live. Not only to help keep Lori and Carl safe, not only because he knows what an asset he is to this or any other group. He’s a survivor, a man who thinks he has what it takes to make the ‘hard’ decisions that will ultimately allow him to keep moving forward.
And this doesn’t make me hate him at all. In fact, this makes him more real to me. He’s not so far into the living vs. walker world that he hasn’t forgotten the rules of the dog-eat-dog world.
hm… i think it was harsh to let otis be ripped apart while still alive (couldn’t he have been shot in the head to be dead before the walkers devoured him?), i don’t completely hate shane for sacrifiicing him. in fact, shane is really growing on me. i liked the whole sequence with him and andrea: from his gun training to her getting upset when he mentioned amy, to their expedition to the walker neighbourhood and even the quickie int he car: i like them as a couple. she’s definitely more up his street than bawling lori (god, i hate her)
@Anon – yes, we will just have to disagree. It may perhaps be that you are right that *Shane* thought it was himself or Otis. That would be why I lean toward having more of a problem with the writing. Because that scene is not clear as such a moment. I think it is one more example of writing characters into a situation/action to make the plot go the way the writers want rather than the characters, and that they failed in actually doing it right because they seemingly bought their own plot diagram. I base this a bit on something one of the producers said on Talking Dead. That all aside, I personally think someone like Shane is NOT a real asset in an apocalypse, or keeping it real, the actual hell on earth that already really exists, war. Shane may be an asset for himself, but not for any meaningful survival, which ultimately takes a group. He is in my estimate one of the more dangerous people to the group. At the very least, he has shown he would make a terrible leader. No worries about disagreeing.
I’d like more flashbacks to the apocalypse like the opening scene last week too.
I’d love a good double-episode mostly focusing on the day it all went down. Kind of like the Season Two opener of “The West Wing” where they showed all the White House staffers in the jobs/lives they had before the Bartlet campaign.
If nothing else, it’d be cool to see Merle and Darryl being badasses when the stuff first hit the fan (that’d be some red meat for all the people crying about wanting more action). And see Glenn freak out over it. And all that good stuff.
Daryl/Merle would be cool, but with such an obviously hamstrung budget, is rather they focus on the present than having to spend big $$ on vfx
I’d like more flashbacks, too – kind of in the style of “LOST”, where the flashbacks would set the scene for something that was about to go down in that episode. Or to find out more about the backstory of each character.
Oh god, please no more attempts to Lostify the show. Lost was very well executed and 90% of shows these days bumble their attempts to mimic it.
Did Dale say that Carl stole the gun under the pretense of borrowing a walkie talkie? I wasn’t sure if I heard that right because I definitely think there have been some times when walkie-talkies would have come in handy for this group.
As far as I know, Rick only uses the walkie to try and check in with the guy and his son who helped in Season 1. Makes perfect sense to send Carl to get it for his dad.
Worst. Episode. Yet. Let’s see…
Laurie sends Glen and the farmgirl to town for abortion pills, nearly getting them killed, only to change her mind after taking them? And how careless could she be, leaving the packaging laying around for Rick to find.
Shane uses his hot new ride, and the excuse of finding poor Sofia, as a ruse to get down with Andrea? Then they both report to Carol that they had no luck, and nearly smile when they say the place was overrun? And Carol’s only reaction is “let’s go get you cleaned up.” Uh, Andrea’s a big girl, I’m sure she’s capable of cleaning herself up.
That Andrea’s none to subtle when she wants to get some, is she? Going straight for the spot? I think every group of survivors needs some women like that.
Can Herschel and, by extension, his whole family, be so disconnected and naïve to think that they can cure their loved ones and neighbors in the barn? Did this farm have no TV or radio as the apocalypse occurred?
And boy, that feeding frenzy with the chickens sure causes a ruckus…did no one in Rick’s crew hear that since they’ve been on the farm?
They all feel way to safe on this farm. Shooting practice, really? They already know walkers are attracted by sounds. Nothing subtle about a bunch of gunshots.
Still quite a bit of supplies left in the pharmacy in town, including…drugs! How helpful that the essential items for survival and comfort haven’t been completely cleaned out.
There was only one reasonably good scene, when Dale called out Shane on his behavior and his account of Otis’ death. Then Shane makes a threat, but turns around and walks away. Dale’s idiotic face of fear was poor acting from one of the show’s more solid actors.
Speaking of Dale, he has no more “guile” than Glen. His excuse to Herschel about wandering near the barn was about as lame as his forced observation to Laurie to acknowledge that he knows she’s pregnant. This guy – or more precisely, the writers – need to try a different tact.
And speaking of secrets, could Laurie seriously think her pregnancy wouldn’t get out, after sending Glen into town not once, but twice to get pregnancy-related stuff. This is a small group. Word spreads fast, even if Glen doesn’t blab.
When exactly did Shane become a deep-south hick?
Overall, lots of soap opera, zero character development, and, again, almost no plot movement. We’re still at the farm, Herschel wants them to go, and the group wants to stay. Sofia’s still lost, Carol’s still useless, Yay. I’m watching out of habit now, and because there’s just one more episode until the season break.
Great post. I feel the same way.
Yes, I also wondered what happened to the “rule” of not shooting guns, lest the walkers be attracted by the noise. Yet there they all were, blasting away! Also, is there an unlimited supply of ammunition that they can afford to waste bullets like that? Is there also an unlimited supply of food so that whoever-she-is could break the legs of live chickens and feed them to the walkers? And why do the walkers need to be fed, anyway? They’re dead, aren’t they? Will they die again of starvation if they don’t eat? It seems like the writers don’t care if the stories make sense anymore.
“And why do the walkers need to be fed, anyway? ”
Exactly my question.
Why do they need to eat?
And exactly why do their legs need to be broken? They can’t catch chickens trapped in a barn with them?
And my bonus question is, do zombies share chickens equally with one another?
Agree about the pharmacy. The shelves look almost completely bare, but on a bottom shelf Glen found one pregnancy kit? And did Lori ask for the pills by brand name? Glen didn’t seem to know what they were until Maggie figured it out and told him.
I also don’t get why they keep going back to the phramacy for one or two things – it’s not like the corner bodega. Why not just sweep all the bottles of meds from the shelves into a trash bag and haul them back to the farm? Hard to believe at this point they still feel they need to only take what they need and leave the rest for other survivors to access.
As to why they were allowed to shoot guns, I thought that’s why they drove away from the farm, to make sure they didn’t attract any walkers there. It’s still a risk, but one they’ve deemed necessary to ensure their group is able to protect themselves.
I think the chickens’ legs were broken so that they couldn’t hop up to the rafters in the barn and avoid being eaten.
Just because Herschel’s family feeds the walkers, doesn’t mean that the show is now saying walkers need food to survive. Herschel’s family still (delusionally) views the walkers as real people, and thus, of course real people would need sustenance.
Exactly. And if Walkers can eat chickens, why do they need humans? Or Brraaaaiiinnnnnss? At this point they’re really not much different than us and should just hang out in a cow pasture munching fresh beef. (We prefer it dead and tasteless, of course)
Maggie Q – And did Lori ask for the pills by brand name?
I laughed out loud when I backed up the TIVO to see that the pills were labeled…..wait for it…..Morning After Pills. As if this was the drug name from the manufacturer.
As far as the walkers “needing” to eat, remember the walker Darryl and Andrea found hanging in the tree? Other walkers had eaten his legs. If nothing else, Hershel et al. may be using the chickens to keep their barn residents relatively whole.
As a viewer, Glen in my hero–he moves the plot along. When he goes to town (two episodes ago), we find out that Lori is pregnant. When he tried to arrange a tryst, he finds zombies in the barn. In this episode in less than 30 seconds, he tells Dale of two major secrets. This immediately gives the other characters something to talk or argue about. can we send Glen out to look for Sophia? I have a feeling that once Glen is on the case, we won’t have to worry about her fate. Maggie is right–Glen is awsome.
yes please!
Yes, I hope Glen gets a chance to grow and make a difference here. I loved his comment to Lori about maybe she might not want to make such a decision by herself.
I was also amused that Maggie got indignant when Glen called the barn residents “walkers”, as if it was a racial slur. I half-expected Kramer to show up to accuse Glen of being an “anti-Walkite.”
I don’t think Glen would keep the “walkers in the barn” secret from Rick. not after what he and Rick (and the group) went through starting in Atlanta.
If Glen was conflicted by his feeling for Maggie, that wasn’t explained very well.
Glen is a “doer” and I don’t see putting a barn full of zombies on the back burner as part of his DNA. He’d tell Rick at the very least.
Glen is one of the best characters and should be featured more.
Being one of the best characters on this show is like being the smartest tree.
As someone who had been largely disappointed with this season to this point, I gotta say I found this episode to be very satisfying. Best episode of the season, so far.
I am disappointed the show is taking a break. There are not to many good shows on TV anymore and I really enjoy watching this. The lazy episode was a little slow and needed more zombies. I cannot wait to see the next episode to see if they get out of the barn. People seem to be commenting on the acting but I do not think it is any worse then any other program on cable. Some people look into the show WAY to much I just like to follow the story and be entertained.
Not trying to sound condescendimg but there are a ton of incredible, smart, risky shows on tv. Justified, sons of anarchy, community, game of thrones, boardwalk empire, treme, its always sunny. Curb, eastbound and down, chuck, fringe, mad men, breaking bad, more breaking bad, did I mention breaking bad? etc etc etc. I can’t think of a si.for season of any of the ones I just named that was as consistently disapointing as this season has been.
Corey, you really do seem to spend a lot of time commenting on a show you don’t like….
Joey, my name is right there and you misspelled it :( I love, absolutely love, season one of this show. Season two is a huge disappointment. Message boards aren’t just for singing praises ya know. Discussion of where they are messing up might end up helping them get it back on the right track. Especially considering they have restructured.
I love criticizing this show. I mean really. I hate it, but pointing out its jillion flaws is pretty fun for me. Where do I even start?
-Zombie apocalypse. And we are wasting how many rounds on shooting practice? Just checking, the forest surrounding you is still full of zombies, right? And, like, they’re attracted to noise, right?
-Of course we’re going to get the cliche abortion drama. No character on any soap opera can get pregnant without having an episode dedicated to whether or not she’s going to get rid of it.
-Andrea is a stupid, emotional disgrace to females. Getting all huffy over bringing up Amy? You see what he’s trying to do, right? Motivate you? Lighten up. Good thing you got over it in time to awkwardly grab his crotch.
-The walls to that barn look pretty flimsy. You say zombies are attracted to noise–don’t you think the barn zombies would hear the idiots wasting rounds not too far away? I believe they could easily tear out of there. Same for the other way around–you’re telling me none of the survivors heard The Great Chicken Massacre?
-Now we’re in the phase where nothing’s happening, therefore all the characters are coupling up. Shane with Andrea, Carol with Darryl (which is a total bummer, as Darryl’s the only likeable character left and they’re pairing him off with the female version of Michael from Lost), Glen with whatsherface.
-It really feels like the writers have no plan. I mean, what was accomplished in this episode? Lori had an inner-drama about abortion. Shane and Andrea had sex. I’m thinking that’s about it.
If it wasn’t so fun to criticize on Twitter I would stop watching it, but it is, so I won’t.
Lori is worried about a newborn baby crying, but they’re blowing away cans like it’s a shooting gallery at a state fair?! LOL
Couldn’t agree more. As someone who still hate-watches the Real World, I think the characters in that show are more likable than this Walking Dead cast. Still, hate-watching, regardless of the show, is always fun.
I’ll add one more to your list:
-Shane and Andrew go to a residential neighborhood check ONE house, and then call it quits and assume Sophia is nowhere to be found? Is there a reason to believe she isn’t next door? Or next door to that? Also, is this the ONLY residential neighborhood Sophia could be in? There’s how many houses around Atlanta? But she is only in this one?
-While we’re at it, how many times do they make matters harder for themselves. They could have easily got into the car in that neighborhood and driven away, just as Shane and Otis could have easily run away without getting caught and having to shoot anyone at all.
Such a frustrating show. Can’t wait to complain about it some more next week.
For me the biggest flaw is the very film-making premise that you’re going to make a seasons long Zombie show. Inevitably you’ll have to have some down time. After all, an attack after attack after attack show wouldn’t work either. And the discussions of the the existence of God/the problem of evil, abortion in zombie-land, whether an ethics of conviction is out the window when consequences weigh so paramount (aka Shane: to blame or not to blame): these are not just fillers, they are quite realistic in the world we’ve imagined here. In most zombie movies there’s no time for them. But these are discussions that are easy to do but hard to do well. It looks like the consensus here is about a C- at best.
And how about some zombie consistency? Are they fast? Slow? How do these people keep getting ambushed by mobs of slow-moving undead? Shane/Andrea drive into a deserted neighborhood, walk into a house, and moments later are surrounded by them. Guess they are ninja zombies. This show is so damn slow now – it’s just a soap-opera that happens to have zombies in it. Like Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, but not funny.
Yeah, how did that zombie manage to sneak up on them in the pharmacy? Why doesn’t Glen have a gun? Why do they insist on taking horses when there are plenty of guns around? Why haven’t they cleaned out the pharmacy so they don’t have to keep going back?
For my sanity, can Lori please get bitten in the next episode. I thought Andrea was the most annoying character on the show, but Lori has her beat by a country mile after this hot mess.
Hershel’s Farm = UTOPIA
My biggest problem with the current plot is the writer’s didn’t do a good enough job of explaining why Hershel’s farm is so safe.
The farm is close to the highway. Yes, they had to drive to get to the farm, but the group walked from the highway to both where Carl was shot by Otis (Rick then ran to the farm) and where Maggie on horseback found the group. So the farm isn’t that far from the highway where at least one herd of zombies roamed through.
By not establishing why the farm is so safe, we have basic rules being violated without explaination – gun shots, the generator not attracting zombies, the lights not attracting zombies, etc…
But worse, the complacency of the group “getting comforatable” at the farm (as Lori described) really wasn’t set up well. I understood the characters were afforded a break from being on the road, but until Lori described how comfortable everyone was, I didn’t see the farm as the Utopia she described and as it must be given the other inconsistencies with the “rules”.
How come no zombies attacked Maggie and Glenn’s tethered horses?
Since this show isn’t tackling this (and you’d think they would), maybe I can get a few of you to comment on what you might do in a zombie apocalypse to ensure your survival. Where would you go, how would you fortify your location, how big of a group do you allow, what do you do about food? I’m interested in some of your responses.
Go to a small island somewhere south/warm. Kill all walkers on island and fish for food. Take boat to mainland periodically for supplies if needed.
Unfortunately, I have a feeling everyone would start thinking of the same good places and they’d all be overcrowded. To paraphrase Yogi Berra: that island’s so crowded nobody ever goes there anymore.
I’d head to a rural farm area after clearing out the nearest Army or National Guard base for weapons. The number of zombies is limited. They don’t reproduce so the local population is going to be the only source. You find a small town in Northern California or Southern Oregon, sweep the town for zombies periodically and set up a secure compound. As we saw with Shane and Andrea, each person could easily take out ten zombies at a time. It wouldn’t be difficult over time to reduce the risk of attack to a fairly low level.
I would go to Alaska and watch the zombies get “freezer burned” over and over again until they are useless piles of meat. Since they cannot reproduce, their numbers would diminish greatly. All I have to do is avoid getting bit. Or I would go to Africa and let the elephants, lions, hyenas and hippos make quick work of the dead. Animals would thrive in this environment which is not good for the walkers, as the animals would become the apex predators. Essentially, I would let nature take its course.
Since zombies couldn’t possibly exist in real life, then I guess any “plan” you have would be good enough. However, we all are subject to various types of disasters. Do you have a disaster plan in place? Supplies? Could you hold out for two weeks with no electricty? If you think stores are bad on Black Friday, how bad would it be if everyone descended on the big box stores at the same time and all wanted the same things (food, water, batteries)? There is a web site called “Equipped to Survive” you should check out. His focus is Earthquakes since that is the region he lives in. His list of items runs 12 pages, how many of the items do you have?
Great question. Probably one that everyone should address. It informs their reactions to any Zombie situation.
I would stay in my 12th floor apt. in a BIG city. Organize neighbors to block the staircases with big crappy furniture just above the Lobby Level to barricade us all in. Immediate fill everything that can hold water, with water. Ration food (never feel full). Wait it out. Worst comes to worse, my hallway could fill with zombies but my steel door and 2 locks will keep them at bay indefinitely. Start on a good sized library of actual books that were left to me. Try not to go absolutely crazy staying inside for a month or more. But the water is really the most important part. Fill the bath tub, water jugs, bags, everything… as that is the most limited resource. I always have atleast 1 month of dry food. Cabinets look weird when not pretty full.
A farm/estate with fences is the way to go. Most people are upset about Hershel’s farm being zombie-free, but the zombies for the most part will follow the path of least resistance unless they smell/hear food. So the fact that they don’t wander up doesn’t bother me — they won’t climb a fence or try to smash through it without motivation.
Ideally, I’d want several fences in concentric “rings” around wherever I was, to make it really tough on stray walkers. Frankly, it’s odd that Hershel’s family/group isn’t fortifying more — I’d have everybody out putting up fences (even crappy ones) to keep out or slow the riff-raff.
A house on a hill, with an open field of fire, would be good. I’d want a seriously good fence around the house — probably at least six feet of chain link that I could see and shoot through. Stockpiling would be important, as would protecting/keeping livestock and room for crops. Maybe trenches outside the exterior fence line? Easy to dig, easier than building fences, anyway. Grab a backhoe from somewhere. Too complicated? Form a barricade of abandoned cars. There are hundreds available.
In my scenario, everybody would be armed with machetes at a bare minimum (they’re in every hardware store, they don’t require training, they’re long enough to keep a zombie at a distance). Spears aren’t a bad idea either, and I’d be looking into bows — Daryl’s crossbow takes too long to reload. Guns and gun training would be mandatory, but I’d want some other plans in case ammunition got scarce. You can make arrows if necessary and they’re frequently reusable. I don’t see the problem with the shooting range — I assumed it was some distance from the farm, it’s relatively open, and hopefully someone is always on watch (can’t always be sure with this group of idiots — see “fish fry at quarry” for reference). But nobody should be wasting ammunition on lone walkers (see arrows, machetes, spears above).
I also don’t see why they’re so worked up about staying with Hershel. Just grab the next farmhouse down the road. I guarantee there are others nearby. Let Hershel keep his zombies if he wants (though he should be securing that barn much better — back a damn car up against that door while you build another fence around it). If you need medical care, invite Hershel over but tell him to leave the zombies at home.
This is all stuff that constantly occurs to me while I watch the show. I know they can’t do all this — there’s not much drama in hanging out in my fortified compound. But the problem is they don’t do ANYTHING that normal people would do. I’m no infiltration expert, but I’d walk around that pharmacy first, look for opening zombies could use, and scout every aisle of that store before I started scavenging. That’s just common sense. And there’s never any common sense on display here. I guess I’m still watching just to criticize, now. And it’s occasionally interesting.
@Bryan L – Right on. I think we may get to see some other group/s doing sone sensible stuff like this at some point. One could argue it’s a big world and, especially in the beginning, people will fumble along and upgrade strategies as necessary, but sometimes you’re so right about some of the stupid stuff these guys do, which bothers me most when I don’t actually believe such and such a character would do x y or z. I like people to act stupidly sometimes, because we all do, but our stupidities make crude sense much of the time. I would like the writers to get out of the way of the characters more.
Oh…your fortified compiund, however, would have plenty of drama. All you need is more than one person in the same vicinity. Possibly just one person, but that is advanced drama! But, more, the drama would be I want in, and you don’t want me in. And you only let people in who do things your way, but people get their own ways in their heads, and they start disagreeing with you. Oh, and people have to leave for supplies etc. Just saying, drama is always possible…don’t worry, you won’t be bored in your fortress!
I haven’t been into the show all that much (I’ve been watching mostly because my wife is a fan), but felt like from a dramatic standpoint that the show was the best tonight that it has been all season, Up until tonight, the show seemed bogged down in the search for Sophia and the tedious debate between Hershel’s group and Rick’s group. Tonight, the confrontations and events did a much better job of moving the plot along and providing some interesting character insight. I agree with Alan that the show has been bogged down by being stuck in the same locale, but the bigger problem for me was that these characters weren’t developing at all and when they were progressing it seemed ridiculous/out of nowhere (Shane “turning” evil leaps out). The Maggie/Glenn moment came across as a human moment, and the close with Rick and Lori was the first time on the show they seemed like a married couple & not just 2 actors playing a scene together. The show needs more character interplay like this to work. Regardless of whether or not they stay at the farm or hit the road, the show doesn’t work if it’s just “find the zombies/kill the zombies.” That can work in a 90 minute movie. It’s not going to work in a weekly television drama.
Seems unfair to not allow a discussion about whether abortion in this world is a legitimate option. It's a pretty significant decision that the Lori character has to make, even if the show copped out and had choose one way and then change her mind. and I realize this will get deleted, I'm more sending this comment directly to you Alan
I can't blame Alan for having that rule, as it generally seems almost impossible to have reasonable discussions over this sort of thing…
I think in this world there's concomitant question of whether one would have an increased duty to have children to ensure the survival of our species? Maybe restricting the discussion to 'does a zombie apocalypse create such a new duty to procreate' would allow discussion of the general topic in a way that steers around the normal debate parameters. At any rate it would be the tact I would take in trying to convince Hershel to let my people stay if I were Rick. And it's also what I'd argue to convince Alan to let my comments stay :)
Stop.
Now.
Seriously.
I've been down this road before. You may be behaving now, but eventually people will not behave, and it will be ugly, and I'm not having it.
Without having any admitted opinion about abortion, I insist on noticing that Herschel/Maggie’s belief that their family and friends are sick, and not dead, is meant to be a counterpoint to that issue.
Mine overlapped with Alan's "STOP", I promise.
I have no opinion of abortion. I’m just really tired of this show and am definitely ready for a break, especially if the second half of the season is going to be as terrible. Get them out of the farm and in the path of actual danger again, i.e. why season one was good.
My last word on the subject is that it's too bad they didn't use turkeys in the barn – coulda counted as their Thanksgiving special. Speaking of T-day: Didn't wish to start the bickering around the family dinner table early and it's probably right that this is the inevitable outcome. So my apologies. Cheers!
I wish they would abort the bad writing/wannabe lost crap. Ziiiiiiinnngggg
If she keeps it, someone will label the show “pro life.” If she doesn’t, someone will label the show “pro choice.” The whole pregnancy line is to foster more drama. It complicates the Rick/Shane relationship. It complicates the Shane/Andrea relationship. Once word of the “affair” spreads, Lori’s character gets a supersized dose of drama. The pregnancy is a typical soap opera ploy
I just joined found this show, and am sooo addicted! Went tongue red box 5 times to rent season one before I was able to rent it . I am very dissappointed that they r going on hiatus. Growing up shows didn’t do this. We never had to wait a few months. Right before summer, tv shows took a break. So mad! Although I love this show, onagers with our host. This show needs a kick in the ass. Find Sophia already! Move out if hershels already. To bad Shane and Lori aren’t together. Not a fan of Andrea. She just gets on my last nerve.
We never had to wait that long cause budgets were different. On network tv we usually get 22 episodes in 36-39 weeks and math dictates that breaks (whether they be one long one, a couple of somewhat long ones, or new shows one week and a repeat the next)are necessary throughout the seasons.
With that in mind we are of course talking about a cable show here and short seasons have always been a standard for cable so long breaks have always happened. Splitting already short cable seasons into 2 parts like The Walking Dead is doing is a newer (but not new) standard but is still a cable standard.
So it looks like they are speeding the process up on the show. Which is good. I can’t imagine what’s going to happen next episode. But all I know it wont be good. Prob like a bite or death. Either way I look forward to it.
Honestly if I were in this situation as Rick or Shane I would probalbly secretly make herschel go missing in the night and take over , pull daryl into the barn to just lay waste to everyone in the barn.
What happens next episode is annoyingly obvious: they find zombified Sofia in the barn. Zzzzzzzzzz.
Have we seen a zombified kid yet? That always adds a particular element.
Yes, in the pilot. That’s the first zombie Rick sees.
Couple issues:
– Dale might be the smartest man alive. He just happened to have his wife have a reaction to the smell of cooking meat. He figured out Lori and Shane had sex within seconds.
– Lori leaving the abortion pills in only the most open place in the entire place, the most likely place where Shane would see it.
– WHY DON’T THEY JUST TAKE EVERYTHING FROM THE PHARMACY!? They keep risking their lives to go back multiple times for the dumbest little things.
– Where did that horde of zombies come from in the suburb? Don’t these things move slow? Shane and Lori were inside maybe 10 min and all of a sudden they come out and blam, an army.
Dale was using the story of his wife, true ot not, to cover for the fact that Glenn told him about Laurie, just as he told Herschel that he’d happened to be walking past the barn and looked inside. And wasn’t he travelling with Laurie/Shane/Carl when we first met him? I imagine it wasn’t the world’s best kept secret at that point, although that does raise the question of why the whole current group except Rick doesn’t know about it.
I think that was sarcasm lol. Also, dale said no one knew “for sure”, not even him. Key difference imo.
Also, they don’t do any of those things bc the writers think they’re creating an air of mystery. Unfortunately the writing is transparent and the mysteries are paper thin. Why does every new show think it has to be like lost? God I hate that. Mysterious nonsense does not equal smart writing
Dale – I like Dale the sage much better than Dale the busybody.
I want Dale to hand Glen a note and ask him to go to the pharmacy, then have Glen (in the same voice he uses with Lori) say “OMG DALE, WHY DO YOU NEED VIAGRA!).
OK I have seen this several times so I must… They do not clear out the pharmacy as there was a sign the 1st time we go there that read something like “please take only what you need”. They obviously heed this note in the spirit of what the pharmacy owners intended. Take what you need. Not more. As you need it.
Agree with DFJ, there was a discussion on the comments here at the time when it happened as well. Something about “small town spirit” and only taking what they need. Maybe there is another group of survivors on a farm on the opposite end of town that is doing the same thing. And, they are going into the pharmacy now for pregnancy related stuff, which is something Herschel is unlikely to need.
People always complain about the women characters in this show, me included, but I just realized the women characters in every AMC show have been miserable. No one likes Skyler in Breaking Bad, she’s always miserable. Likewise with Mad Men and Betty Draper who comes off as a complete bit** in the last few seasons. It seems as almost none of the women in all these shows have any redeemable, likable qualities.
I think Peggy Olsen and, to a lesser extent, Joan Harris are excellent female characters.
I actually think Skyler became a very interesting character in season 3, but her likability suffered in the process. I don’t have a problem with her, but I can understand why others do.
But yeah, Betty Draper is terrible. And the female characters on The Walking Dead are significantly worse.
SONIC WAVE
What about Joan and especially Peggy from Mad Men? Elizabeth Olsen is a bigger part of that show than Betty, and I’m kind of hoping we see even less of January Jones next season.
I would definitely agree with you that the females in TWD are BEYOND horrible, but I think other AMC shows have a balance of good and bad female characters (as you’d expect a show to have a balance of good and bad male characters). I know a lot of people hate Skyler White, but I like her. I think it’s because Walt is the main character, and when anybody gives him crap they hate it…even if it’s the long-suffering wife who’s husband is a methlord.
As for Mad Men, Betty after season 3 is just as despicable as other characters on the show. I would be suspicious if all the female characters were awesome like Peggy and Joan.
I would definitely agree with you that the females in TWD are BEYOND horrible, but I think other AMC shows have a balance of good and bad female characters (as you’d expect a show to have a balance of good and bad male characters). I know a lot of people hate Skyler White, but I like her. I think it’s because Walt is the main character, and when anybody gives him crap they hate it…even if it’s the long-suffering wife who’s husband is a methlord.
As for Mad Men, Betty after season 3 is just as despicable as other characters on the show. I would be suspicious if all the female characters were awesome like Peggy and Joan.
…posted twice for some reason…
A few of you said the bwriters of AMC shows, such as breaking b and MM are all awlful. In walking dead they have nothing redeeming to like. But Betty Draper role requires her to be a B***. If she didn’t Don would be different and the show would not be what it is. Same for Skylar, she certainly has to wonder about Walt’s behavior. She shouldn’t be acting like Luci of Luci and Desi. Walking dead is stale, they need to regroup to continue. Even to gain anything that they had.
Honestly if I were in this situation as Rick or Shane I would probalbly secretly make herschel go missing in the night and take over , pull daryl into the barn to just lay waste to everyone in the barn.
Anyone watch Talking Dead? Got really frustrated with Chris Hardwick because he kept referencing stuff that happened in the comics without any warning. SPOILERS MAN!
The show has been so damn dull, I was glad to get those references. Supplied some hope that – GASP – something may actually happen!
The first half of the episode was tedious to the level of “Why am I watching this?” If you cut that part out, it could have been the best episode of the season. The pharmacy zombie, the sequence in the housing division, Dale and Shane, Rick and Lori – that was all really good. Outside of the part where she complains about here son learning to shoot, Lori had some parts that I didn’t hate and were actually, daresay, good.
The show seems to be following a likely scenario in a zombie apocalypse (initial zombie boom, partial zombie die off/survivor complacency, and most likely culminating in a final “showdown” followed by the rebuilding of civilization). Combined with the completely inescapable fact that the show is based on a graphic novel, I’m very forgiving of the plot.
What this season has done is draw distinctions between what I see as the four types of survivors:
Darryl (loner survivalist) – probably the most rare type. If he were to do it completely alone (or had stayed paired with his brother), he would have most certainly survived with little problem. This path, unfortunately, is a dead end. You can’t rebuild civilization if everyone else is dead.
Hershal (wait it out) – If his house weren’t in the middle of nowhere, he would be dead just like everyone else who chose to bury their heads in the sand and hope for the best.
Shane (military style) – cold, calculating, and almost entirely detached. This type can only survive by removing all emotion and viewing the world in one way… Kill or be killed. Rick showing up and claiming his family forced Shane deeper down this path. With whats-her-face-hobag being pregnant, Shane will take this to the extreme as Rick becomes more than an obstacle, but an enemy.
Finally, the hero…
Rick (surviving morality) – there’s a reason the show revolves around this guy. He’s supposed to represent what’s good in all of us. Unwaivering moral fortitude, confidence in humanity, and a protective instinct. He does the right thing even when he’s not sure it’s the best thing to do. He is the hope of civilization. Survivors like this will group together and are the only true hope for mankind.
While the Shanes and the Ricks may be beneficial to each other during the onslaught, when the smoke settles, the Shanes of the world will have no place in a “civilized society.” Sooner or later, the Shanes will realize they are on the cusp of the end of their usefulness and turn on the Ricks.
Lori might be vapid, wonk-eyed and stupid, but I’d have to object to her being a “hobag”. She thought her husband was dead, was in the middle of the apocalypse and sought some solace with a man she knew well. That’s not whoredom, that’s just being human.
Very telling analysis. Also, see ancient Chinese views of power in NY Times oped about China vs. America.
@Stinkweed – I agree. She had every right to explore her options. I’m glad Rick gets that. I don’t see any point in calling her names.
Kevin, your insight is okay on the characters, but do you really think it will ever be the same again? Come on, it’s a fairy tale to think that. Today’s American’s have already forgotten what it takes to survive. If it wasn’t for Shane and Daryl, most of those mamby pamby group members would be done for. All they are good for is cannon fodder. They need to stop feeling sorry and sad for themselves and live. Rebuilding a society thinking that things can go back to the way they used too… Come on. It sounds all nice and peachy but there’s a reason survivalist use the phrase “The End Of The World As We Know It”. There is no more society the way you envision, just surviving. It’s now just a Scavenger World for them. I hope they all survive and find a place of there own. Just know it’s not going to be because of Lori, Dale, Andrea, and Carol. It’s going to be the hard word and decisions of Shane, Daryl, Glenn, and I’m hoping T-dog steps up more. Everyone wants to have some of Rick’s Idealistic dreams. But it’s never going to happen in the reality they’re living.
Hershal World/Zombie View v. Rick/Group World/Zombie View:
One thing I really enjoyed about Season 1 was each character had a different experience in going from normal life, to zombie apocolypse, to the camp by the quarry. Each character was coming to grips with their new reality at a different pace with a different history.
I like that we now see Hershel, who because the farm is isolated, has a completely understanding of the zombie world reality.
The group went to the CDC. At the CDC, they learned the scientific reality behind the “zombie plague”. It confirmed what the group saw in living and dying with zombies, and seeing characters – Andrea’s sister and the Dad who was bitten and slowly transformed in the RV before the put him by the road.
But Hershel (and Maggie, until her world view was shattered by the pharmact attack) have different experiences. Apparently, they were able to herd the zombies into the barn without alot of human or zombie death on either side. Hershel and the folks on the farm haven’t been shocked or CDC’s into the reality Rick’s group live in.
I just wish it hadn’t taken so many episodes to explore it.
@Solarrob – Daryl is a way better man than Shane will ever be, in my estimation. They are not really comparable in this way, just because they both are good at killing walkers. Shane, as I see it, may be good at self-survival, but he is a danger to the group’s survival, at least if he continues down the path he seems to be taking. Long-term survival takes a group. Groups need all kinds, and if it weren’t for other “lesser” members, Shane, for one, would be done for. The supposed classic loser, Otis, saved Shane’s life early on in the episode, before Shane then sacrificed him. Just for one example. Moreover, I would argue separately, that humanity has faced immense hardship before, just surviving long enough to create civilization in the first place. Compared to human history, walkers are not really the worst thing we have been through. Really nasty, but the real question, a question beyond the life of the show, which is probably never going to deal with it in any real way, is how long will the walkers persist. It’s just a fictional universe, and they can sidestep that point, but if we use the show to talk about real life survival strategies, building a future, societies of whatever kind, is top of the list. The walkers are a fictional way of smashing characters against hard realities, but all such fiction remains hopelessly optimistic, simply because as long as there is a story, there is existence, people surviving. Such is my seventeen cents, at any rate…
The morning-after pill does not cause an abortion. It won’t work if you’re already pregnant, like Laurie. The morning-after pill needs to be taken within five days of unprotected sex, in order to prevent pregnancy from occurring. It can prevent ovulation, block fertilization, or prevent implantation of a fertilized egg.
It was brought up in-show that they were unsure that it would work. Maybe Lori should have consulted with Herschel.
If enough are taken early enough, it will cause you to abort. Gynos use them if there is no detectable heartbeat after 6 or 7 weeks. But you have to take several. Any longer than about 8 weeks and they go to other “options”
And somehow I doubt that they have a big ol’ “Morning After!!!!” label.
I don’t mind a more casual rhythm or pace. I like the country pace. That works just fine. I have more trouble with characters acting stupidly when they shouldn’t be. I have no trouble with stupid actions that are real, and not contrivances. I think contrivances, not country rhythms, hurt the dramatic pace. There is plenty of drama here to be exploited otherwise.
Shane thinks he is making the hard decisions necessary for this new reality. He isn’t. He is making the easy choices.
I’m getting near the end of my rope with this show. I still harbor enough good will from season 1 to continue through to the end of season 2, but it’s getting tougher, especially after tonight’s poor outing. Here are a few thoughts:
1. Why is Carl walking around? Didn’t he just have invasive surgery? In my experience, invasive abdominal surgery requires a good six weeks to fully heal, and most people are bed ridden for two weeks. With their limited medical facilities, you would think the group would be forcing him to stay in bed, let alone allow him to bend over, kneel down, and practice shooting a firearm. Huh?
2. Andrea’s hookup with Shane has been eluded to, but was handled with all the elegance of a fart joke. Seriously, they go from Shane prodding her while doing target practice, to shooting up a neighborhood full of zombies to screwing in the front seat of a compact car. No flirtation. No sexual tension. Just sex. At least when Herschel’s daughter kissed Glen after blowing up at Laurie, there was precedent for her behavior.
3. I’m very annoyed at the lack of character motivations beyond the obvious. We are 12 episodes into the series and the only character we have any true back story on is Daryl. We’ve had glimpses of Rick, Shane, and Lori, but it’s all cursory, fill-in-the-gaps sort of stuff. There’s very little actual characterization going on here. If I knew more about Dale, I might not find his nosiness and general meddlesome attitude so grating, or think of Andrea as a cold, whiny bitch.
I could go on, but much of what I have to say has already been said by others here. As a fan of this series, I’m very disappointed it has taken such a turn for the worse.
re: #2, Andrea is feeling her power. And when she does, guess who’s with her? Another powerful someone. Two big guns exploding in the sun. Cue another grab…
What I liked about the comics was the relentless pace – things just kept happening (of course it also depends on how fast you read them).
But they are taking way too long on the show. Get with it already.
The Sofia thing is dragged on waayyy to long.
I’m enjoying the season. But it’s time for the sophia plot thread to get resolved. Next week is the last episode before february. I’ll be very disappointed if it’s not resolved before the break.
I really would like a timeline for all this stuff. How long was Rick in the hospital? How long has Sophia been gone? How long have they been on the farm? These things aren’t lining up for me.
The timeline is crucial, but they’re never going to address it because it will never make sense, particularly the Rick Shane Lori thing. Rick’s coma, where she thought he might be dead, could only have been what, a couple weeks, max, before he’d have died of dehydration in the hospital bed unattended? So in the two weeks, she not only banged this guy, her husband’s best friend (I GUES I can make the leap to one time, but that’s meeting this show more than halfway, as a way to ‘feel something’ which is about the lamest writing ever), but she forged a relationship with him? By the time Rick wakes up, he’d have only been out of commission for a couple of weeks tops (or dead from lack of care). I’m suposed to understand her basically having a new boyfriend after two weeks? Frig that.
Remember in the hospital, the flowers. That gave us the timing of how long. Shane dropped off the flowers, then when Rick woke up the flowers were dried and dead, suggesting a couple of weeks had passed.
Lori and Rick already had trouble as a couple, so it’s not like she completely went from 0 to 60 in two seconds. I myself also have never understood this idea we have about how much time between relationships is acceptable. It’s not so much about time, as an emotional decision, acceptance, realization that it is time to move on. But in terms of the writing, yes, they do seem to be leaving the timeline a bit vague.
The show didn’t do any kind of job showing us that they were in severe enough marital strife that both she and his best friend would think it was okay to start banging after TWO WEEKS. I know, call me prudish, but two weeks isn’t enough ‘time’, even in a zombie apocalypes, to move on from someone who’s dead that you had a ten plus year relationship and a child with. That’s soft, if you ask me. I’d buy it better if it was a one time mistake type thing, but that’s not what the show gave us, either. They were clearly carrying on a relationship, as if for months.
I would imagine Shane and Lori enjoyed each other’s company a bit pre Rick coma.
Based on what evidence provided by the show, other than the fact they were banging in the woods in ep1? If they were, then Lori’s character is completely compromised, because her heartfelt confession to Rick in this episode isn’t about a long term affair predating his coma, which DOES make her a liar and a hobag. The only way their behavior makes sense is if they were indeed banging pre-coma, but that makes Lori a coward, Shane a sleaze bag (before his more interesting character turn in the show thereafter) and Rick a clueless sot. I’m pretty sure that’s not what the show wants you to think about any of these people.
“Unphased”?
People are spelling it wrong. In this context it’s not “phased” it’s “fazed.” As in “I was unfazed by that zombie walking past me.”
This show is just plain BORING!!!!! I get that character development is important but this show feels like a bottle show. It’s just a string of repetitive coversations with one or two zombies thrown in for good measure. I’m giving it a couple of more episodes before I give up. I just want SOMETHING, ANYTHING to happen. P.S: That girl is dead, I don’t care if she’s frigging Joan of Arc, no little girl could survive that long in a zombie infested forest. Hell Darryl could barely spend a day there.
Something I realized last night as I was thinking about this show
This is how uneventful the start of Season 2 has been. everytime Rick and Lori have discussions about raising kids “in this world”, I keep thinking the world isnt even that bad. There are parts of the world wher eI’m sure they’d trade their lives to live in America with zombies. There’s some group of predators running around trying to eat you, so what? If you lived in the jungle, that would be your life too.
Seriously, that’s how boring the show has gotten, a world ravaged by zombies doesn’t even seem that bad
We are already in a world ravaged by zombies. Just look at all the people staring at their smartphones. Same look as the zombies in this show.
I know lots of people dislike Andrea, but I’m glad Shane finally took it to her. She’s gorgeous. What was Dale referring to when he said Shane had Rick in his sights? I don’t remember that from S1.
Bearcouch: During an outing in the woods (hunting trip maybe?, can’t remember) Shane aimed his rifle straight at Rick and kept him in his sights for a while. When he finally lowered his weapon he noticed that Dale had seen the entire thing.
THIS is the reason Shane should be considered a “bad guy”, not his killing of poor old Otis
Does anyone else get annoyed at Dale starting every conversation with a slightly upward tilt and open mouth? When is someone going to tell this guy to go F himself? What is he providing besides disapproval? We have plenty of that with Lori. He’s now at the top of my hope he’s dead list. If this season ends with everyone intact, I’m not sure I come back for the back half.
Totally agree . . . terrible character, terrible actor.
Two things:
1. The morning after pill is not the abortion pill. It is a high dose birth control pill. It would do nothing once you’re already pregnant.
2. How does Dale immediately know about Shane and Andrea???
Thunderlips – you need to pay more attention when watching TV. I suggest not doing other things (like reading, surfing the web).
1.) We know this. Lori knows this. They addressed it on the show. Lori is desperate and willing to try anything. That’s why she takes so many of them…..in hopes that it MAY work (though even she is doubtful).
2.) The glances between Andrea and Shane as well as their comments. He understood something went on. Plus she looked like she had some marks on her but that may have been from the sex.
If you were Shane or Andrea wouldn’t you have been rambling on about being in the one house full of corpses, almost being cornered, shooting your way back to the car and skeedadleing rather than down-playing the whole thing? Maybe they were just still in a post-coital haze???
I think these are people with the exception of Rick and Shane, but are people who wouldn’t speak twice to each other on the street. I guess that is the down side to the apocalypse, you don’t get to pick your company.
I kinda laughed at Andrea/Shane hook-up. I get that they were on a rush, a kill rush. But it was so awkward it was funny. Like she doesn’t know any hook-up lines. And his “have at it”…really funny to me.
And Dale getting jealous, maybe protective is the best word, but it came off as a jealous crush gone wrong. Then he mixes in a little truth, couple that with some low blows and Shane is threatening to put him in a vacant. It was supposed to be funny right? Cause I laughed.
Last week’s ep was the last one I watched. This season is sooo boring. It is only about searching Sofia and a lot of whining. Not to mention the average acting. Frank Darabont is sorely missed.
Now that’s funny because Frank still had a hand in writing all of the episodes in the season so far. It isn’t until after this week’s mid-season finale that Frank’s influence won’t be seen in the writing. Maybe you should start watching again AFTER the mid season break?
I haven’t read a single issue of the comics, but have read a Wiki synopsis of the same. And, I think the biggest problem of the TV show has been the fact that it has followed the general outline of the comics far too closely. What works in a comic isn’t necessarily going to work on the screen – and just about every single episode of the TV series confirms that fact, over and over. Maybe Hershel’s reluctance to do away with his dead family/friends is explained better in the comics (and, maybe it works in that medium – I don’t know) but, on the screen it comes off as completely and utterly devoid of any logic whatsoever. It makes no sense for this character to feel as he does. And, to spend so much time and effort on this completely idiotic plot device … is clearly not wise.
The writers need to concentrate on what works and drop the idiocy pretty quickly if this show is to continue for much longer. If a large chunk of the comic’s plot turns out to be rather silly and unworkable, the writers better decide to drop those elements now before we get much further along. Otherwise, the show runs the risk of turning into a rather pathetic parody.
One last point: at times the show does suspense unbelievably well (see the scene with Daryl exploring the old house from a few episodes ago) – really, really good, suspenseful stuff. At other times, the show does an extraordinarily horrible job of suspense. See the scene last night with Shane and Andrea – they calmly drive into the subdivision with absolutely no zombies in sight – not a single one. Then, suddenly, in a very short time frame, in the same location, dozens and dozens appear out of nowhere. Zombies aren’t stealthy! They are clumsy, slow and very stupid. Come on, writers, why the extreme laziness? You can make the scene suspenseful without insulting our intelligence. And, if your primary objective is showing Andrea’s newfound confidence and shooting skills, surely you could’ve come up with a better scenario to display it?
Hershal World/Zombie View v. Rick/Group World/Zombie View:
One thing I really enjoyed about Season 1 was each character had a different experience in going from normal life, to zombie apocolypse, to the camp by the quarry. Each character was coming to grips with their new reality at a different pace with a different history.
I like that we now see Hershel, who because the farm is isolated, has a completely understanding of the zombie world reality.
The group went to the CDC. At the CDC, they learned the scientific reality behind the “zombie plague”. It confirmed what the group saw in living and dying with zombies, and seeing characters – Andrea’s sister and the Dad who was bitten and slowly transformed in the RV before the put him by the road.
But Hershel (and Maggie, until her world view was shattered by the pharmact attack) have different experiences. Apparently, they were able to herd the zombies into the barn without alot of human or zombie death on either side. Hershel and the folks on the farm haven’t been shocked or CDC’s into the reality Rick’s group live in.
I just wish it hadn’t taken so many episodes to explore it.
That’s the thing; this is not a post-modern tale, where characters have read Max Brooks and watched George Romero movies. They’re trying to figure it out as they go along.
Clearly, Hershel & Co. have only encountered walkers in one of two contexts; already a walker, or a walker bite that slowly turns someone into a walker. They really believe it’s just a disease, and do not believe they are dead. This is evinced by the fact that they think it’s necessary to feed them. And if you don’t believe anyone could possibly believe walkers are still alive, google some pictures of users of a drug called krokodil. Make sure you have an empty stomach.
They’ve never encountered someone like Amy, who died of massive blood loss in seconds and came back to life hours later. They haven’t met Dr. Jenner, and had the proof laid out in front of them in high definition imagery.
The problem with us accepting Hershal $ Co’s position is Hershal $ Co are aware of the extent of the zombie “problem/condition” because they knew what happened at the High School – for example. It doesn’t seem like you would need alot of exposure to the zombies before you had serious doubt about your (Hershal’s) beliefs – you would see an instance where a former person had such obvious trauma they couldn’t be alive, yet are – like Amy as you point out.
Great point about them believing they need to fed them.
Anyway, I like the contrast in experiences and beliefs, even if their are some cracks in Hershal’s.
IF Hershe’s family were completely isolated and have had no contact whatsoever with the outside world since the outbreak, then and only then would there be a (very slim) chance that they would believe their Walking family members were merely infected with a (possibly curable) disease. But, they in fact are not isolated: they have not only been in town (high school, pharmacy, etc.) they have a large group of survivors who HAVE been on the outside and have a wealth of experience to share. Have Rick’s group not shared their knowledge? Have Hershel’s group not eagerly devoured every scrap of information they could glean from Rick et al? If they have not engaged in lengthy, devastatinglhy detailed discussions of what is going on in the world, then the scenario created by the writers is … lame beyond belief. Hershel’s zombie worldview is simply not credible within the universe created by the writers of this show. Either that, or the characters on the Walking Dead are more brain-dead than the Walkers that they fear. The cracks in Hershel’s belief are far wider than the Grand Canyon
@Printin’ – Hershel and his family seem realistic to me. Their focus is not just about information; it is about power (the family hegemony, or patriarchy), and about love (Hershel especially is not able, willing, so far at least, of letting go, of accepting that his wife and stepson are now monsters). We have seen the show deal with this issue of letting go already with Andrea and Amy, for one. Andrea is moving along in her acceptance, but everyone has their own pace. I mean, really, would I easily, without great shredding of all my realities probably over some time, accept that my wife had become a monster, a monster?! Especially a man like Hershel. We accept it, because we get to say, yes, there are monsters because that’s the story! But the characters don’t have that luxury. If we actually had such a situation, people would be asking, what about people’s souls? Etc. Etc. Hershel sits in a place of power, however limited, and that gives him space to keep the faith. He hasn’t had to face walkers trying to rip him apart constantly. He has his walkers locked in a barn. I personally could imagine being cut-and-dry about walkers coming from outside my farm (protecting my family and all), but I can’t say I wouldn’t consider Hershel’s path for my wife or stepson. But maybe my wife would have a DNR? Do Not Resuscitate. That’s kind of the question here, and Hershel doesn’t accept yet that it is a CNR, Cannot Resuscitate.
I cant believe that this show has squandered whatever interest they garnered from last year.
Honestly if you took away the zombies, what would this show be? His whole farm stint has been absolutely terrible. The characters are terrible…and the only reason inhave continued to watch is to see how they interact with the zombie world. And they have been virtually non existent.
Lori goes on and on about how she doesnt want to bring a child in this hopeless world, yet we have not felt that hopelessness whatsoever this season.
I will flat out say that the writers on this show are flat out terrible. The failuremis magnified bynthe fact that they were given material with such potential yet they continue to squander it.
This show was more interesting when it was just Rick and the Zombies. After the half-season finale, I will take it off my DVR. It was fun while it lasted but the excitement is fading…
Other than me, was anyone wondering why they would waste bullets for training and target practice rather than saving them for when you really need them?
It’s quite likely that Shane and Rick are able to manufacture their own ammunition. Many people do so in their garage, it’s not very hard with the right equipment. Ammunition scarcity rarely comes up in the comic (except in certain circumstances, like Shane and Otis, where you’re running out of everything you have with you at the time).
Scarcity of actual guns is a problem though. You can’t make those in your garage. And they’re way less worried about attracting walkers with gunfire than they are in the comic.
Yeah these characters seem to be on a quest to use up as many resources in as quick a time period as possible.
Let’s just say that while I enjoy the show for what it is, I do pine for what it is not. And the Dale/Andrea relationship, which was one of the highlights of the comic, is a real low-light here. Making Andrea considerably older than in the comic was my first hint that this show would be less bold than the source material (which, believe me, is not perfect by any stretch of the imagination), but the way that relationship has developed on the show is now actually the inverse of the comic. While I actually like some of the changes quite a bit, and while I recognize that changes are an inevitable part of adaptation, this was a serious misstep.
Lori deserves hell for thinking abortion. Period
Thanks, Rick Santorum.
No review of boss? Why review WD – it’s so lazy! Boss has much more going for it than WD and Homeland. A pity!
Boss is nothing more than a Skinemax soft-core porn starring one good actor
I thought this was the best episode of this season, but that’s not setting the bar overly high. Have to agree (again) about the inconsistencies. Don’t attract attention with excess noise, lets set up a shooting gallery! Which attracts zero Walkers. Go into a housing development, they come out of the woodwork. We have to find poor defensless Sophia who has been wandering around in the woods for four (?) days now. But wait, we have to have a gun safety class first! And they let another day pass without even bothering to look for her. Let’s go into this perfectly safe Pharmacy that we were just in yesterday. A hidden zombie was waiting in perfect silence for his opportunity to strike! The writing is getting very lazy, they don’t think things through ahead of time but just block off an “insert zombies here” format.
One thing I haven’t seen anyone else comment on was the final scene with Rick and Lori. Rick sees the pills and confronts her. He basically says he knows her and Shane had hooked up and gives her an out admit that is was only after she thought he was dead. Lori shook her head no, then changed it to yes, I thought you were dead and the stress was so bad that I “cheated” on you. The implication being (as has been speculated here before) that Shane and Lori were hooking up before TSHTF.
Does anyone who comments here actually like this show? It seems like it’s just page after page of people complaining that it’s boring, that there isn’t enough zombie fighting, that they hate all the characters. Jeesh. I happen to like it, despite some dumbness from time to time. This feels like the Sopranos fight all over again–all the people who wanted wall-to-wall mob killings complained endlessly about all the “talking” and “boring parts”. The rest of us appreciated the character development. Same here. Go find a gory show where people’s heads get chopped off each week. I’m relieved to say THIS ISN’T IT. This show is about people dealing with the post-apocalypse. It’s not supposed to move fast. It’s not supposed to be exciting. It’s about dread, and fear, and the unknown, and the terrifying reality of day-to-day survival. About how you get along with your wife, or husband, or strangers who’ve become your closest companions. About glimmers of hope like Glen. About people like Dale making do with what they have. About how much humanity you have left. About whether there’s really any point to bring a newborn baby into that kind of hell. That’s the show I want to see, and that’s the show they’re delivering. You bloodthirsty action nuts should go play video games.
I really like Scott’s hope-filled description of the show he wants to see. I completely agree: that is the show that I want to see too – great character development, dealing with a world utterly transformed beyond belief, the hope of rebuilding, etc. BUT, I see very little of that on the actual show that’s being broadcast. Instead, I see very, very dumb characters behaving in very un-human like ways. Are the writers familiar at all with humanity? I often doubt it. Look, I am still committed to the show – I’m a very hopeful person – and I still watch because I hope that the show achieves many of the things that Scott describes. Thus far, however, the show has mostly failed to deliver. I do have hope that they completly abandon the comic plots and focus on more credible, character-driven, intelligent scenarios.
I like the show a lot. I also am critical of some of the writing of the characters. I do agree with you, Scott, about what is the heart of the show, what makes a post-apocalyptic story work. And I do think the show delivers in a lot of ways. I do think the characters often act in human ways, which is where I differ from some, perhaps Printin’ Mike included, about what is a human way of acting. Yet, I also think the writing sometimes slips.
A small example of bad writing would be the walker attack in the pharmacy. I don’t believe Glenn at the very least would not scope out the store, even if he had been there before. He’s been through too much. I also think it was poorly shot/edited. I don’t buy the surprise attack. I think that’s a moment when then writers needed an attack (to force Maggie’s views to start evolving, and to evolve Glenn and Maggie’s relationship). I like what happens with Maggie and Glenn a lot, but the trigger for that development was poorly constructed (you can see the writer/director/producers pushing the button, and being a tad sloppy about it, too).
Agree that the problem with spending so much of season two on character development is that most of these characters aren’t very interesting, and there has been far too much time spent discussing whether its worth living in a zombie dominated world. Thought the Andrea/Dale conversation where she told him he had deprived here of her ability to choose at the CDC got the point across quite well. Do like the Maggie/Glen romance & Shane’s unpredictability.
Am I crazy or was there a person in the background of the shot of Glenn just before he ran to save Maggie in the pharmacy?
I thought that too and that there would be a crowd of zombies outside.
