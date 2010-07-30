‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 9 – ‘Slapstick’ (Veterans edition)

Once again, we’re spending Fridays this summer revisiting season three of “The Wire,” the greatest TV drama of all time. (You can find my reviews of the other seasons on the siderail at my old blog.) And, as usual, we’re doing it in two versions: one for people who have seen the show all the way through and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who aren’t as far along and don’t want to be spoiled about anything after this episode. This is the veteran version; click here for the newbie-friendly one.
A review of episode nine, “Slapstick,” coming up just as soon as I do the cookie first…
“Tell me something, Jimmy: how exactly do you think it all ends?” -Lester
Though David Simon had a five-year plan for “The Wire,” he didn’t know if he would get to fulfill it, and for a long time, it looked like season three would be it for the show. (Season four debuted 22 months later, in part because it took HBO so long to decide to order more.) So perhaps it’s not surprising that, as we enter the home stretch of this season (and what could have been it for the series), a lot of characters are dwelling on how things are going to end for them.
Lester asks Jimmy the question above. The Deacon pushes Bunny to finish the job he started in Hamsterdam, and Bunny fears that project will come to a premature end because of the dead body. Prez kills a man he didn’t realize was an undercover cop, and when Lt. Daniels starts offering suggestions on how he might save his career, Prez says, firmly and sadly, “I’m done.”
And Stringer doesn’t specifically talk about getting out of The Game, but you can see that desire on his face when he finds out that the easy money of Hamsterdam may be ruined because one dealer murdered another for laughing at his shoes.
Or perhaps everyone’s dwelling on future endings simply because the present is such a series of ridiculous catastrophes. There’s the shooting in Hamsterdam, and that in turn leads to Carver’s well-intentioned but sloppy plan to drag the body out of the free zone. Stringer isn’t gangster enough to understand about the Sunday truce and gives the go-ahead for the botched hit on Omar and his grandma. And Prez, who has proven time and again that he’s a brilliant cop inside an office and a shaky one outside it, inadvertently kills a cop – and, because of his track record and because the dead cop was black and he was white, lands himself in a mess even his politically-connected father-in-law can’t fix.
“Slapstick” is (like most late-season “Wire” hours) a busy episode, but I want to focus on the Prez story for a bit. It’s the kind of story that few shows would have the patience to tell: the gradual, believable evolution of a hot-headed screw-up into an introverted investigative genius, and then that man’s career getting destroyed because he had the bad luck to volunteer for the dinner run on the wrong night.
And few cop shows have ever had a diverse enough cast to pull off a scenario like we see in the episode’s closing scenes. The MCU as currently constituted features two white guys – the two who happened to go out for the fateful Chinese dinner – and a group of diverse African-Americans, including the veteran detective who became Prez’s mentor, the boss who reluctantly covered for Prez in his screw-up days and became an affectionate father figure when Prez grew out of it, and the two cool street cops who would have been much better-served in a situation like this. We see them at the MCU office, and they all feel terrible about the dead cop, and about the jackpot Prez finds himself in, but we also see them wondering the same thing we do, and that Prez himself acknowledges to Daniels: would he have reacted differently if the man with the gun was white?
We know Prez. We like Prez. We’ve seen how he’s blossomed as Lester’s pupil, and we want to think the best of him. But we know that no one on this show is all good or all bad. (Well, maybe Marlo’s all bad, but he’s at least a product of his environment.) Nothing on “The Wire” is black or white, least of all a messy shooting involving two cops of different races. Did Prez shoot because the guy was black? We don’t know, his friends don’t know, and he’ll never know, and that’s one hell of a burden to carry on top of the larger issue that a good man is dead because of him.
Prez is a relatively minor character in “The Wire” scheme of things, but how good is Jim True-Frost when called to serve in this episode’s second half? He’s fantastic in the scene where Daniels tries to reassure him in Landsman’s office (as is Lance Reddick, for that matter), and Prez is lost in despair because he knows there’s no fixing it. It’s a great moment because of how much these two have been through, and the weight of that. Daniels saved Prez’s career after the Kevin Johnson incident, and while Prez has done a lot of good as the MCU’s research expert, maybe everyone involved would have been better off if Daniels hadn’t interceded back then. (Certainly, the plainclothes cop would have been.) And then we see Prez at the end, standing in the middle of the MCU office – a unit that wouldn’t exist without him pushing Valchek during season two, and that wouldn’t have been as relatively successful as it was without his work with Lester – and it pains him to realize he’ll likely never be in there again, even though he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.
There’s a nice moment back in the Homicide bullpen where McNulty sits and listens to Landsman tell Vernon Holley what an incompetent goof Prez is. And nothing he says is untrue. Prez did shoot up his car, and a wall, and half-blinded Kevin Johnson, and he got saved from the consequences of all that because of Valchek. But Landsman only knows the record, while Jimmy knows the man. He’s seen how Prez has grown over the last three years, has turned his life around in the same way that Cutty is trying to improve his, in the same way that Bunny and Stringer are trying to change the way The Game is played, and he knows that all that progress has been lost because of one dumb, irreversible mistake.
Later in the episode, Jimmy goes on an awkward date with Terry D’Agostino, with whom he has nothing in common, and he ruins any chance of sex by dismissing the value of politics, regardless of party, saying, “It doesn’t matter who you got. None of them has a clue what’s really going on.” In “the Wire,” no one can really see the whole picture (though characters like Jimmy and Lester occasionally come close). They just see what’s in front of them, filtered through their own prejudices and preconceptions. That’s why a cop is dead who shouldn’t be, why Herc feels compelled to drop a dime to the Baltimore Sun about Hamsterdam, and why it seems so hard to get anything changed in this big, messy city.
Some other thoughts on “Slapstick”:
- The failed hit on Omar leads to a lot of comedy, including Slim’s lecture about Omar’s grandma being “a bonafide colored lady,” Stringer’s own sheepishness about authorizing the fiasco and not knowing about the Sunday truce, and the two dimwits waiting in the funeral parlor for their inevitable punishment.
- On the other hand, we get one of the darkest Barksdale/Bell scenes ever, as Brianna tries to get her brother to consider the possibility that D was murdered – which Avon knows full well, and can’t reveal for fear of hurting the business. He’s hurt she would suggest he had anything to do with the killing, but he’s now a conspirator on the cover-up, and a betrayed Brianna knows they know more than they’re letting on.
- Carver’s plan to move the body falls apart, and inspires a frustrated Herc to place his call to the newspaper, but it’s remarkable to see that the dealers have so grown to enjoy the benefits of Hamsterdam that Stringer will arrange for the killer to reluctantly turn himself in.
- Jimmy’s speech to Lester about the awesomeness of the MCU name-checks a bunch of real BPD detectives, including Ed Burns himself and Donald Worden, one of the more prominent characters in Simon’s “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets” and the inspiration for Ned Beatty’s character on the TV show. Jimmy’s definitely adrift in his non-work life at this point in the story, though. Lester points out that the job won’t save him – it sure didn’t save Prez – Elena doesn’t want him and neither does Terry after that stilted dinner date. Is it any wonder he’s wistfully looking at Beadie’s picture on the MCU fridge?
- One story where almost nothing goes awry this week: after an initial failure on his own, Cutty gets help from the Deacon, Reverend Reid, Odell Watkins and Marla Daniels to obtain the necessary permits to get his gym going. Chad L. Coleman does a very funny little fist pump as Cutty walks off in triumph from a day battling red tape.
And now we’ve come to the veterans-only section of the review, where we look at how events from this episode will play out down the road:
- At the time season three aired, Prez’s story felt like an odd choice, as his absence from the MCU never really impacted the investigation of Stringer. But of course it was Simon and Burns having faith in the idea that they’d get a fourth season, and putting Prez in a position where he would become teacher to Michael, Dukie, Namond and Randy. You see in that fourth season that Prez is never going to be free of the guilt of this shooting, but he ultimately turns out to be as good a teacher of math as he was a student of Lester’s.
- And speaking of education, we’ll see in season four that the show believes Tony Grey is right to want to run on an education platform – that if the city doesn’t worry about its kids first, the crime problem that Carcetti and Royce fight over will never get solved – but no one will pay attention.
- Lester’s speech in the MCU office, and then Santangelo’s comments about what a favor Rawls did in busting him back to patrol, start pointing the way towards Jimmy’s late-season realization that he needs to get away from this kind of police work, and that he should give Beadie a call already.
- This is the last we’ll see of Kimmy until Omar needs help hijacking Prop Joe’s shipment at the end of season four.
- Stringer hears Bunny’s name for the first time when the dealers tell him about the Hamsterdam situation, and that will lead him to give Bunny the tip that will put Avon back in prison.
Coming up next: “Reformation,” in which a reporter pays a visit to Hamsterdam, Cutty tries to get kids to come to the gym, and an old friend pays a visit.
I love Freamon and McNulty’s “the job will not save you” exchange. It’s not as intense as, say, McNulty’s confrontation with Brianna, but it’s very poignant in context. I also like how Daniels trying to coach Prez on his story echoes back to a similar scene from Season 1–except that this time Prez won’t go along with it.
One nitpicky complaint, though: The first scene between Avon and Stringer in this episode doesn’t seem to show any new strain in their relationship. Last week they were at each other’s throats over D’Angelo’s death, but the first time we see them together after that they’re laughing about Omar’s mother’s hat. That always seemed a little jarring to me.
I always saw that moment more as they’re trying very hard to get along –
I always saw that moment more as they’re trying very hard to get along – they’re playing like everything’s okay, but both of them know that their lifelong friendship has been irrevocably damaged by Stringer’s decision. You also see that in the “we don’t have to dream no more” speech in the penultimate episode – things were said and done that can never be taken back.
Lester’s “the job will not save you” speech is so emblematic of The Wire as a whole, that I always forget it comes halfway through the series. Overall, on every level, this seems one of the lessons of the show, and having it delivered so well by Clarke Peters makes it even more powerful.
I totally disagree that Tony Grey is “right” to run on education– at least, I don’t think The Wire universe is trying to tell us that. In interviews with David Simon and in The Corner, I seem to recall reading the conclusion that by the time these kids enter the classroom, they’re already so damaged.
Think Michael. Prez does all he can to reach out to him, but by the time that kid’s hit eighth grade, he doesn’t trust any adult males.
Think about that kid Albert (pretty sure that was his name), the short one in class with Bunny and Naimond who always acted out. Remember the scene where he talks about finding his mother dead on the couch? That kid was messed up for a reason, and there’s only so much schools can do to reverse that.
If anything, I think that Carcetti’s public safety platform does more to hit the mark. If students have more normal home lives– hell, if they’re more sure they’ll live to see graduation– the schools will have a much easier time of things.
Yeah, I think the show’s message was actually that it’s really hard for even a good teacher like Prez to change a kid’s life — the out-of-school factors were much more determinative for Randy, Michael, and Dukie’s outcomes.
And I think the show’s message is that whatever politicians do “run on,” whether it’s crime or education, their institution’s incentives will inevitably lead them to short-term stat games rather than difficult, unpopular long-term reforms.
I do believe the show thinks that Tony is at least closer to right than either Carcetti or Royce.
SPP – why? If the out-of-school factors are more determinative, as Andrew and I argue, how is Grey more right than Carcetti, who basically argues the same thing? Of course, Carcetti looks bad in the long run because, like everyone, he succumbs to the pressures of politics. But I think that’s why Carcetti’s character is such a disappointment. In a way, he GETS IT. Then he pretty much blows it.
I know Alan does not like it when we got too political but I find huge similarities between Obama and Carcetti. The Wire is the greatest drama ever, better then any movie, book I have ever experienced
This is a big point in ‘The Corner’; that these to kids then (the book was written in 1993) that were being born to drug addicts, to dealers, “the game” was simply the only option. School was a necessary evil until they reached a certain age and the truancy officers stopped bothering with them, and they truly believed that their time was better spent preparing on the corner than in the classroom. And that was in 1993. The children in season 4 of The Wire are probably those kid’s kid’s kids.
They like this
How is Prez a minor character in the Wireverse? He’s basically the closest thing to a lead character in the fourth season.
Through the first three seasons, he was pretty minor.
And in the fourth season, the four kids are the leads. Prez is an important character in their world, but we still largely see things from the perspective of Randy, Michael and company.
Alan, you’re right that Landsman’s bitter remarks are factually correct, but it bothers me that McNulty doesn’t say a word in Prez’s defense. I think it’s a cold, selfish moment — it would have been easy to say, “He’s a good guy, there’s more to it than that,” but McNulty lets Landsman’s biased attack stand.
I think that is one of Jimmy’s more selfish moments.
In fairness, he could have just been in shock as he was there for the whole thing. I don’t think he said much when Kima got shot either.
the goof just killed a fellow cop by accident. why would anyone defend him at that moment?
I agree that Jimmy was being selfish, but for different reasons. He was thinking about how those comments related to him, and his “There aren’t 5 dick-swinging cops in this town who can do what we do” comment. Prez is included in that statement, but ho does the rest of the department view him? As a screw-up. Jimmy realizes that nobody is noticing all the great policework he’s doing in the MCU. As Alan said, planting the seeds for his leaving after this season.
It’s interesting to see contrast Cutty’s story with Prez’s. Prez has had some amazing breaks because of his father in law, he manages to become a school teacher despite what he did to Kevin Johnson because likely the police bureaucracy covered that up. Prez is very much protected by the institutional power of the police. Cutty mean while is mostly on is how and it is only when he acesses any political power that he can beat the system, but largely is more on is own with far less of safety net than Prez. In any case I really felt bad for Prez when he shot the police. I believe that Prez is the only police character who ever shoots anything, and every time he does its a mistake.
Slim Charles’s complete outrage over the fate of Omar’s grandmother’s hat was one of my favorite moments from season 3.
There are only a handful of moments in the entire series that choke me up, most of them involving Bubbles. But Prez’s line to Daniels, “tell Lester I’m sorry” gets me every time I watch it.
Nice touch when Avon and Stringer talk about how the story of Sunday morning shooting gets bigger and bigger and more distorted on the streets. In season 5, so will the story of Omar’s death.
i don’t think jimmy’s dismissal of politics is necessarily what ruined his chances with d’agostino. i think it was partly how uncouth he was throughout the entirety of the date. i’m sure she always had a feeling she was ‘slumming’ it by sleeping with a cop anyhow, but he spent the entire meal chewing with his mouth open, and telling stories about himself that one might might want to save for a later date…like dropping out of loyola after one year because his girlfriend got pregnant. then there was the irritating bragging to make his job seem more important than it actually is. to me, those things resonated more than the throw-away comment about her job and the cluelessness of politicians.
This episode gets to me every time I re watch it, as soon as I hear Prez is going to get Chinese food I know it’s coming. I remember the first time I watched Season 1 I hated Prez and was hoping he would get kicked off the detail. By season 2 I was hoping he would get to do another detail were he was in the office because he never should have been on the street. By Season 3 he was probably my favorite character and it hurts so much to watch this episode. This is probably one of the best reason why this series is the best. It makes me so sad but very few shows can make you feel that much genuine emotion. Every time I watch season 3 this episode get to me. When Daniels goes in to talk to Prez I choke up, probably one of my favorite scenes of the entire series even if it gets to me.
Just wanted to shout out to Alan and the rest of the viewers who posted insightful comments. I’m watching thru the series again and complimenting it with these blogs & comments. It makes it even more impactful. Thank you.
I second that. As a fellow writer working on his own critique of The Wire, this is the perfect companion for watching each episode (for what will be the 4th time through now).
I don’t always agree with some of the ideas you present, but that’s the beauty of discussion. Every article is meticulously detailed, and discusses the greater issues of The Wire continuously, and at great lengths.
Fantastic work!
This episode has many layers (like all of them really) but one of the more subtle, deep moments is the meeting between Carcetti, Grey and Watkins.
The scene depicts how those at the top of the chain of command are not in touch with the political ins and outs. Carcetti spends most of the meeting speaking to Watkins on behalf of Grey, who has little to say, or more importantly has no clue on the politics. It’s similar to how Burrell repeatedly passes the buck to Rawls, in City Hall and Comstat. I liked this angle.
Additionally, this one scene just shows the intent and passion Carcetti has for the job. The writers played this one out nice.
Thank you so much Alan, these reviews are amazing as I re-watch the wire, in all of it’s greatness. Such attention to detail (which I often missed during the first viewing and even then only realised during these reviews).
The passion and enthusiasm of the commenters are equally as brilliant, insightful and poignant, I feel like I am getting to discuss the episodes with my friends who are also avid wire fans!
So many incredible scenes over the five sessions, this episode carried quite a few of them.
Brianna’s realisation and regret was played exquisitely by the actress. For me, in that scene, she both represented the viewer’s outpouring of emotions for the hideous death of D’Angelo (we were just as hurt and disgusted) while at the same time, she was the symbol for all of the forces that orchestrated his eventual demise, hence our satisfaction at seeing her break down after hearing jimmy’s deeply hurtful and scorn filled words/truth.
Another testament to the brilliant writing and visual prowess of the show.
Good post PHYLLIEWILLY, agree completely. Very late commenting in these forums but I might as well anyway! Notice how at the end of the Brianna scene, Simon makes a point of showing Stringer with his head down and looking in the opposite direction to Avon, unable to make eye contact. Is it guilt he’s feeling over D’Angelo’s death? Or is he just scared or worried about how Avon will react to being put in such an impossible situation with his sister?
As always Alan, fantastic reviews! Thank you.
Nice to see a “new” comment on here. It shows the power of this show that many of us are still watching and re-watching the series and reading Alan’s recaps even 5 years after he originally posted them. For an episode that had a lot of heartbreak, how could you not laugh at the “crown” comments by so many different characters?