The Worst TV of 2010: ‘Gravity,’ ‘Outsourced’ and more

In many ways, this was a great year in television, one in which I struggled to make room for all my favorite shows in my Top 10 lists, even when splitting them into multiple lists. But with so many channels producing so much original programming year-round, the best stuff still represents a very thin slice of the pie – and if you cut into other sections, it was still easy to find plenty of things that were rotten.
I can’t say that these 10 shows were the actual 10 worst to air in 2010. Because of the demands of my job, I often wind up just skipping over shows I suspect have no chance of being good. I haven’t seen a second of “Bridalplasty,” “Skating with the Stars” or the “Kate Plus 8 Minus Jon Multiplied By Rampant Narcissism” specials. These are just the 10 worst things I actually watched, in some descending order of terrible-ness (and you can find Fienberg’s own worst-of picks here):
“Gravity” (Starz): Eric Schaeffer has carved a strange little career as writer/director/producer/star of a strain of uncomfortable movies (“If Lucy Fell”) and TV shows (“Starved”) that try to get laughs out of severe emotional problems. This comedy about a support group for failed suicides represents the nadir of the Schaeffer oeuvre, not just because it was stifling and spectacularly unfunny, but because Schaeffer kept distractingly inserting himself into the story as a cop obsessed with one of the group members.
“The Marriage Ref” (NBC): Where Schaeffer had a track record that (mostly) prepared me for the badness of “Gravity,” “The Marriage Ref” was Jerry Seinfeld’s first TV show since “Seinfeld,” and its lineup of celebrity guests featured a lot of other genuinely funny people like Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Larry David and Ricky Gervais. But wow was it insufferable: a bunch of wealthy celebrities getting together to make fun of ordinary people with exaggerated problems, contemptuously laughing like hyenas at each other’s lame jokes about the common folk. So of course NBC is bringing it back for another season.
“Outsourced” (NBC): There are objectively worse shows on this list, but “Outsourced” was perhaps the most disappointing. After NBC had finally come up with a Thursday comedy lineup where all the shows were either great or at least capable of occasional greatness, in came this cheap, hacky sitcom that wouldn’t have felt out of place airing after “Friends” or “Seinfeld” in the late ’90s, and one that leaned so heavily on Indian stereotypes that it almost singlehandedly undermined the great progress the network had made in casting South Asian actors in well-rounded roles elsewhere on the schedule. The sad thing is, many of the actors on this show are likable and seem capable of being funny, but they’re hampered by an insufferable main character and lazy writing. Some readers insisted the show got significantly better after the pilot, but of the two later episodes I saw, one was hovering just under mediocre and the other was entirely about the main character getting diarrhea from eating Indian street food. Yay! (And here I wasn’t entirely sure Fienberg was being serious when he discussed this episode on our worst-of podcast.)
“Feces My Dad Says” (CBS): CBS struggled with how to title a show based on a Twitter feed with a name you can’t say outside of pay cable. They may as well have called it “Why a Twitter Feed Is Not the Same as a Sitcom.” What had been funny in 140-character bursts on Justin Halpern’s feed felt groan-worthy coming from the mouth of star William Shatner, who was in on the joke in the way Halpern’s father never seemed to be. Couple that with the way the show almost instantly sold out the dad character by revealing that he’s really just a lonely old man who uses blunt humor as a defense mechanism and you have a show where I wonder why anyone bothered.
“My Generation” (ABC): This soap opera about seven alums of a high school class of 2000, reunited after 10 tumultuous years, debuted on the same night as “Outsourced” and “$#*!,” but we don’t have it to kick around anymore, as ABC canceled it after 2 episodes had aired – and before I got around to watching the second one on my DVR. But the pilot was both pretentious and predictable – every single character’s life had turned out to be exactly the opposite of what you’d expect from them as high school seniors! – and kept awkwardly shoehorning in the events of the last decade. Ambition is an admirable thing, but “My Generation” aimed high and badly missed the target.
“Outlaw” (NBC): One of the funnier shows on this list, albeit not one that was intended as such. Jimmy Smits played a Supreme Court justice who abruptly quit the most powerful court in the land to go into private practice and take a series of cases where he was always on the side you’d least expect him to be – at least until the viewers, unlike Smits’ hapless associates, realized that he always picked the side you didn’t assume he’d be on. Because he’s an outlaw! A very silly show, and not one that Smits’ charisma could carry on its own.
“The Event” (NBC): A reverse-engineered sci-fi thriller, in which they seem to have come up with a tagline – “What is The Event?” – and then tried to build a show around it. I gave up on the show a few weeks in after it became clear that the producers weren’t going to answer, or even offer notable clues, about that question for a long time – I’m told that 10 episodes in, viewers still have no idea – and that the characters and transitional stories they were giving us in the meantime weren’t remotely interesting enough to merit waiting.
“Big Love” (HBO): I never fully loved this polygamy drama in its first three seasons, but always felt the good (the wives and kids) outweighed the bad (goofiness at the polygamist compound, Bill Paxton’s blank lead performance). Then came season four, which tried to stuff three seasons worth of story – notably Bill Henrickson’s misguided, reckless decision to run for the state legislature and expose his lifestyle to the world – into a one-season bag and was such a crowded, overwrought mess that even star Chloe Sevigny admitted it was terrible. (Or she did until her publicity team convinced her to blame the reporter who asked her about it.)
“The Decisions” (ESPN): It isn’t often that you get to see an entire city get a knife stuck in its back on live TV, but that’s exactly the grisly spectacle offered by this heinous PR miscalculation by LeBron James and his management team, in which he announced he was taking his talents to South Beach, screwing over Cleveland and also jilting suitors in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and New Jersey. But it wasn’t just the idea of “The Decision” that was horrible, but the foot-dragging execution, including a squirmy interview with imitation human Jim Grey, who at one point stalled for time by asking LeBron whether he still chews his fingernails. It was like the worst “American Idol” results show ever.
“Memphis Beat” (TNT): How do you make a show starring live-wire Jason Lee as a cop by day, Elvis impersonator by night, set in the colorful city of Memphis, and make it the dullest police procedural on television? I’m still baffled.
Well Madhuri is the most charming character on NBC’s sitcoms so Outsourced must be doing something right. And at its worst moments it still isn’t as bad as Perfect Couples which you and Dan didn’t mind too much.
I agree about Jason Lee being boring in his new show though, what happened to that guy? Even in guest appearances on other shows lately he seems to have lost his mojo.
You kind of wish that outsourced teh show would resemble the movie more, which is really sweet, and rather subtle, considering. Because I love the movie so much, I end up liking the show more than I should, but its a shame that the source material can’t be handled better.
I disagree with you on many of these choices. But that is the beauty of opinions, everyone is entitled to them.
I find Outsourced fun and light hearted. I enjoy the way it makes fun of Americans and how it shows how out of touch we are with other cultures. But they do it in a way that isn’t heavy handed and very silly.
As for Memphis Beat, it has so much heart and soul that it amazes me how much it makes me feel things that other media hasn’t made me feel.
I’m sorry you can’t see what I see, because then you might enjoy those shows some more. But again, like I said, everyone is entitled to an opinion. Even me.
You should add How i Met your Mother to that list. Once a great show has become this season a joke casting an actress who is really bad in comedy just because of her looks (and IÂ´m talking about Zoe).
Got to agree. I’ve pretty much quit watching.
Gotta agree about Memphis Beat. Nothing compelling about that show at all, although I had high expectations for it. Leaving out talent like Jason Lee and Alfre Woodard, it was STILL dull as a police procedural.
The only other show on the list that I watched was The Event, which wasn’t as bad as this blog is making it out to be. It did start a little slow, but it has become more compelling. However, unlike Memphis Beat, I had very low expectations for this one (can we say “Lost ripoff”?), and I’ve been pleasantly surprised at some bursts of originality.
Here’s a suggestion for the next podcast or even a post: What shows did you find annoyingly inconsistent/really should have been better than it was? I know we’re going to eternally agree to disagree on this, but I liked Caprica a lot more than you did. Still, if the first five episodes had been as consistently engaging as the last (which are being burned off by SyFy this months) I think it would have been renewed, if only with a 13 episode order.
And I’m probably going to get lynched for saying this around here, but I still think Terriers’ biggest problem was a pretty meh-some pilot — it wasn’t bad, but didn’t hook me either.
The Event, Outsourced and especially Big Love (haven’t seen season 4 yet, but you are spectacularly wrong about the cpompound and Paxton) have nothing to do on this list. In fact there where far worse shows on Fienbergs TOP 10.
Cletus, you’re free to disagree on Big Love with me once you’ve seen season 4, but trust me when I say that when that finale aired, I was hearing a whole lot of complaints about it from people who had previously insisted I was too hard on the show.
It was really, really terrible.
I watched & enjoyed Big Love but the train wreck that is Season 4 is so horrific I can’t be bothered to finish the series. The storyline to expose the family flies in the face of everything the main character has done and the fact that he cannot see that his family will be destroyed conflicts with the intelligence that the character must have possessed to build his empire and shroud his family’s lifestyle to begin with.
I really did like Big Love in the first three seasons. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a show I genuinely enjoyed watching. The fourth season was an astonishing mess – so much so that it completely destoryed any goodwill the show had. I’m undecided about whether I will even bother watching the upcoming season, and if I do, it will ONLY be because it’s the final season and I might as well see how it finishes.
But if you don’t believe us, read what Chloe Sevigny actually said in that interview Alan mentioned – [www.avclub.com]
Some choice quotes: “It was awful this season, as far as Iâ€™m concerned. Iâ€™m not allowed to say that! [Gasps.] It was very telenovela. I feel like it kind of got away from itself. … Me and the girls [Jeanne Tripplehorn and Ginnifer Goodwin] definitely were not very happy with where it was goingâ€”or more kind of, â€œWe really hope itâ€™s going to work. It seems like theyâ€™re really pushing it.â€”
Outsourced is funny. Maybe it’s just me but I like shows that are being hammered by critics, same with “My Dad Says”, a fun show.
Sitcoms are supposed to be funny and if millions of people agrees every week, who are you critics to say othwerwise?
Sure, I like underdogs like Community and Park & Rec too, but I don’t let pride ruin it.
I’m a nine to fiver and when I come home, all I want is some fun, and Outsourced is all. Big Bang Theory and My Dad Says too.
“Sitcoms are supposed to be funny and if millions of people agrees every week, who are you critics to say othwerwise?”
Apart from doing their jobs, which nobody – least of all you — is forced to pay a blind bit of notice?
Millions of people watch television because they are simply too lazy to turn the channel. That’s why shows are engineered to segue into the next as soon as possible. Popularity has never and will never be a yardstick for quality.
Shat is a terrible sitcom. The epitome of mediocrity, predictability and formulaic sitcom writing. If I want fun I can think of a hundred other things that would qualify before Shat not to mention a hundred other shows on television that are more worthy of being seen.
Quality storytelling is fun regardless of genre.
I like that you included Big Love, a show that has included moments of greatness in the past, after an abyssmal 4th season. I am still going to watch the last season in a couple of weeks though.
I think a lot of Outsourced is missed if you’re not Indian or havent spent abroad. Yes, the entire episode was about diarrhea, but the way he got it was HILARIOUS. Anyone who’s been to India can tell you about the Gol-Gapa sellers on the street, who have incredibly dirty hands and sell you these treats. The locals can stomach it, but if I eat it I’d end up the same way. When I saw that scene, I burst out laughing.
I suspect a lot of the humor of Outsourced goes over people’s heads. Not to say its a fantastic show. But I think they should flesh out their characters a little and hopefully we’ll see a better show in the second half of the season.
To Shamik:
Are you of Indian origin? If so, what to you think of when the critics write that the show is racist and have stereotype characters?
And I’m sure there are plenty of Americans who are arrogant, loud-mouthed Bible-thumping bigots won’t eat anything that isn’t deep-fried and served in a bucket. And I’m also sure there are plenty of people who find British sitcoms that serve up that lazy stereotype, one more time, hilarious. Doesn’t do a thing for me. Of course, YMMV.
Outlaw got significantly better as the season went on and I’m actually disappointed that it was canceled. The acting improved, the storylines about the young associates developed so it wasn’t all about the cases, and the team had really good chemistry.
Outsourced isn’t that bad – it delivers some good laughs and silliness (and I’m South Asian)…
Alan still has a chip on his shoulder about Outsourced taking P&Rs spot in the fall lineup. P&R is coming back .. so get over it and watch a few more Outsourced eps. I think it has been better than all of the Office, most of 30 Rock, and half of Community this year.
I knew P&R was coming back – and getting that timeslot – when I watched the additional Outsourced eps. I no longer begrudge it its existence. I just think it’s bad.
I agree!
Outsourced, to me, is one of the best new comedies on tv! I manage a residental property, with a high percentage of people who have been contracted to work in the US (from India) and I find the characters, humor & intent to be refreshing & spot-on. It’s one of the only comedies worth watching these days
Of course, most shows that I love are often short-lived: Life on Mars (us) was one of the best cop shows ever! freeks & geeks, undeclared, my so-called life, american gothic, action, profit, and so on…
(so what do I know, right?)
Sepinwall hates Outsourced because it pre-empted his binky, P&R, from the NBC fall schedule. The show is nowhere near as bad as Alan makes it out to be. It’s especially comical considering how bad and boring P&R was during its first season. I don’t expect Alan to like every show, but this vendetta against Outsourced seems a bit over the top for a pretty innocuous show. The not-so-subtle charges of racism are interesting too. Is Kelly Kapoor supposed to be an example of “the great progress the network had made in casting South Asian actors in well-rounded roles?” If so, why? How about Lester on Chuck? Those characters are more blatant caricatures than anything on Outsourced.
Lester? The Jewish guy? With no accent? With vocal duties in a silly cover band? Who’s a creepy lazy idiot and, say, not a doctor? He’s a blatant caricature?
Personally I think taking P&R’s slot for half a season is reason enough to hate Outsourced for all of eternity, but regardless he’s hardly the only critic who thought it was terrible and/or somewhat racist (see James Poniewozik or Maureen Ryan).
i thought memphis beat was fun i pissed it was cancelled
Memphis Beat has been renewed. It will be back Summer 2011.
I am not a TV purist and don’t watch a lot of critically acclaimed shows. I also don’t watch a lot of comedies – I prefer light dramedies and procedurals like Chuck, Castle, NCIS, Burn Notice, Hawaii 5-O, and some genre shows like Supernatural and Fringe. I do somehow love Outsourced. I find that the racism is directed to the American way of life not the Indian and it is gentle.
There are two big problems with “S*** My Dad Says”(besides the fact that it’s not even remotely funny); 1. It’s already been done; on a nice little show called “Titus”(another show that was canceled too early, IMO), and at least, that was funny. Stacy Keach was much better at playing that role than Shatner.
2. And speaking of the Big Shat; he’s been playing a caricature of himself for so long, that it’s become a caricature of the caricature. And it stopped being cute and funny a long time ago. He should just stick to the Priceline commercials.
Alan: I’ve got one more category I’d like to see you write in these wrapups:
Shows I Gave Up On This Year
For me it’s Rescue Me (finally, I waited longer than most) and Sons of Anarchy, though I did wait long enough to enjoy the finale. But I won’t be back after that awful season.
I came really close to giving up on Burn Notice, but hung in there and will be back to see if Michael is really back in.
But I don’t watch as much TV as you to start with. I’d like to know which shows you have bailed on. Thanks.
If I didn’t know the next season would be the last for Rescue Me, I probably would have given up after this season too. But I’ll hang in there, just in the off chance that they manage to pull it together and give us one last good season.
Why isn’t anyone nicknaming the Twitter show “Shat My Dad Says”? Seems kind of obvious given the star’s nickname…
“Memphis Beat” would grow on you if you’d let it. The show had its own charm that made me keep watching.
you are the disappointment, not outsourced as you clearly see. and I found a lot of people liked marriage ref. so maybe this shouldn’t be titled the worse tv shows and should switch to things you don’t like. then we wouldnt care to read it.
Don’t all critics talk about what they like and don’t?
The first episode of Memphis Beat didn’t impress but by the end of the season I loved it. Greatly disappointed that it has been cancelled.
Memphis Beat has not been cancelled. It will be back this summer.
I didn’t love Memphis Beat but Jason Lee and Alfie Woodard kept me engaged. Still that show should be so so so so so so so much better than it is. Sigh.
Agreed on all counts. The episode near the end of the season with the hostage worked exactly the way I had hoped the show would. If they can latch onto that more in S2 they’d have something.
Awww…I kinda liked Memphis Beat. Flawed, but sweet.
Was “Persons Unknown” better than I remember it being, or has everyone just decided that it never existed?
It had a similar cheapness — in all aspects, from production to exposition to character — to “The Event.” And then PU’s big reveal was a steaming pile of the cheapest nothing, but it at least resolved quickly.
oy Persons Unknown–watched all 13 of the eps–and there was NO Resolution!!! (it seemed like they were finally free to go only to find themselves trapped in another location that’s impossible to escape from!!!) sure we got an idea that it was a millatary experiment or something along the way–but we still have no idea why they seemingly randomly chose the very characters they chose—after a number of eps where it seemed like they had specific reasons for choosing who they chose.
That show i think more then the event, or more than any other Lost wannabe that’s aired in the last 5 or 6 years has frustrated me the most–cause here was a show that had a closed 13 ep set–AND THEY STILL LEFT IT MOSTLY OPEN ENDED. (mostly) (GAH!!!!!) Also–they could’ve have easily eliminated that entire block of eps where the guy who was initially part of the group of people who were operating the experiment was kidnapped and tortured by his superiors. (that added NOTHING to the arc of eps.)
Lord. I’m not really entirely sure why i stuck it out other then i just wanted to see what was finally gonna happen. You want a true close ended show that had some good Lost like elements in it? That Taye Diggs relives the same day over and over again show-DAYBREAK—that at least has an ending (and a beginning and a middle as well!)
I’ve seen several eps of Outsourced and I don’t hate it. I’ve seen all of Feces and while I’m frustrated that no one ever even talks about Twitter, it’s okay – I just don’t like the brother and sister in law characters (is that Jill Tracy from Scrubs?) I was still recording the Event when the DVR had a stroke. I only watched the pilot. Since the 4th drive died – and that was the one with space – I’m deleting whichever eps of it I can actually get to.
Now I must figure out where and when David E Kelley’s new show will be, cause I really need some DEK – I still haven’t watched the last 6 eps of Boston Legal… but I don’t know the name of the show. Despite the numerous commercials. Maybe if i search for Kathy Bates
If you find out the name please be sure to post it here as Boston Legal was one of my all time favorite shows. David E. Kelley went places no other show had the courage to go.
If anyone wanted to know about current events in our country, this was the show to watch, forget about network news casts. Many of the topics they wrote about blew me away because I had no idea these kinds of thing were actually happening. And I thought I heard it all. Hah!
Harry’s Law is the name of the show. Don’t know what night it’s on.
gonna be on Monday nights at 10 on NBC. (starting in two weeks i believe–its airing right after that new show of theirs The Cape) its going to be a short run tho as Parenthood is taking over the same night/timespot that Harry’s Run is going to be airing in— in i think late March. so i don’t know how many episodes of Harry’s law that’s gonna have aired. (10 maybe?)
I’ll also state for the record that Outsourced has grown on me this year—aside from the obvious comparisons to the office–it actually reminds me a bit of Community in terms of attitude and comraderie….i mean obviously its nowhere as funny or clever–but its similarlly sweet natured for the most part (also the way they keep shoehorning the main character’s boss back home via laptop–kinda reminds me of how community manages to shoehorn in the dean in some eps.)
The Shat show (with which i’ve been watching while 30 Rock has been in rerun mode) needs to have been funnier—even for a standard issue sitcom its incredibly bland….i may not love The Big Bang Theory but at least its not like flavorless gum each week.
Personally, I disagree with some of it, and think a few shows don’t belong on the Line up, Outsourced is probably one of the best comedic television shows i’ve seen in a long time..
I’m so glad I knew to call it quits after the first episode of “Lost” and now “The Event”, I’d rather go read a choose your own adventure book.
Pretty much agree on this list. Although some of the reality crap really took the cake.
I find myself liking parts of Outsourced. Some of it is as trite and unoriginal as possible, but then it has some funny bits here and there. Still belongs on your list though.
its cute and pretty innocuous for the most part. its actually grown on me–i honestly have been digging a lot of the suppporting characters the more i’ve watched it–as cliched as they seemed (or as indian imitation office characters) when they first started–i do feel they’ve all mostly grown into their own kinda character molds—i’m not gonna recommend it but i don’t think its even remotely as terrible as say having to endure Veronica’s Closet in the same timeslot over a decade ago now. (and that show somehow ran for 3 years!!!!!!!) do you remember how sheer awful that show was??? yeah outsourced is lookin’ pretty good by comparison i’ll say.
Outsourced is widely panned by critics for being too offensive? Yeah, they also said the same thing about “Married w/ Children” and that lasted years on TV. Real viewers don’t give a rat’s arse about what critics say because they know those idiots are too PC to see the humor in anything!