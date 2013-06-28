‘Strike Back’ season 3 trailer

Cinemax has released the new trailer for their third season(*) of “Strike Back,” the lean, mean and totally fun, badass action drama starring Philip Winchester, Sullivan Stapleton and Rhona Mitra.

(*) Once again, a previous season of the show aired only in the UK before Cinemax, Winchester, Stapleton, et al, got involved. Though the two incarnations are somewhat linked, Cinemax treats it like a new show that began with their involvement, and numbers seasons accordingly.

In addition to the returning stars, the new season features performances by Robson Green, Dougray Scott and Milauna Jackson. The Cinemax press release breaks down the story arc thusly:

“In ‘Strike Back’s third season, stealth counterterrorism unit Section 20 pursues a deadly terrorist network from Colombia to Lebanon to Eastern Europe, uncovering deadly plots that threaten the West. The team tracks the elusive terrorist al-Zuhari and his well-financed drug cartel partners as they target European and American interests, both at home and abroad, including Section 20 itself. As they often must do, the Section 20 team is forced to resort to extraordinary measures to protect the greater good, making some members question their future with the unit.”

The new season premieres Friday, August 9 at 10 p.m. Strap in; it should be fun.