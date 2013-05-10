TNT cancels ‘Southland’ after cop drama’s fifth season

“Southland” has gone end of watch, as TNT has, unsurprisingly, opted not to renew the often brilliant cop drama.
“TNT has made the difficult decision not to renew ‘Southland’ for another season,” the network said in a statement. “We are enormously proud of ‘Southland,’ which stands as one of the best police dramas ever made. Executive producers John Wells, Chris Chulack and Jonathan Lisco, along with creator Ann Biderman and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have given us five seasons of powerful, unforgettable storytelling, for which we are deeply grateful. We also want to thank the amazing cast for their impassioned, no-holds-barred performances, and the production team for their tenacity shooting on the streets of real-world Los Angeles. We wish everyone associated with
‘Southland’ the very best.”
The cancellation isn’t a surprise. Ratings had been very low this season, and three of the four leads – everyone but Michael Cudlitz – had signed on to do pilots for next season. And as I wrote last month, the finale was such a perfect ending for the series – and particularly for Cudlitz’s tragic hero John Cooper – that I almost preferred the idea of it not continuing. Canceled, Cooper committed suicide-by-cop, which is a terrible but appropriate ending for him; renewed, and he likely would have pulled through, implausibly returned to the job, etc.
“Southland” was the rare show to benefit from budget cuts. The NBC version of the series had too many characters, and was trying to do too many things to do most of them – other than action and atmosphere, where it always excelled – particularly well. Forced to cut most of the cast and focus on a handful of partnerships, the series became much tighter, much stronger and much more unsettling. As the show largely lost interest in plot and focused on an anecdotal storytelling approach, the actors got meatier stuff to play, and the performances by the remaining regulars – especially Cudlitz, but also Regina King, Shawn Hatosy and Ben McKenzie (plus extended-stay guest stars like Lucy Liu) – were exceptional.
“Southland” on NBC was a show I found somewhat interesting but wouldn’t have missed if TNT hadn’t come along to save it. “Southland” on TNT is a show I will mourn, even as I believe they ended it – intentionally or not – in appropriate, honest fashion.
What does everybody else think? After the finale, opinion was mixed between those who wanted the show to continue and those who agreed that Cooper’s apparent death was the right ending; a month later, where does everybody stand?
Well…absolutely no reason to watch TNT any more.
I enjoyed this show – thought for the most part it was well-scripted and well acted, and very under-rated. Guess this was the best way to end it, even if it leaves a huge, sucking hole in the list of quality programs on TV.
Well, it left a huge sucking hole in Cooper’s torso, for sure.
WHY!!!!!!!!!!!
43 episodes weren’t enough for this excellent show, but they sure packed as much into them as they could!
“Chaos” was probably my favorite episode of anything that aired this season.
Southland is going out at its peak.
I would agree. It is going out at its peak.
I just keep remembering that the last network that cancelled SouthLAnd became NBC……haha
This sucks. With all the garbage that is allowed to stick around on tv, you’d think there was room for a show that is smart, compelling and has top notch acting.
Ah come on, at least it didn’t end prematurely.
Nope, nope. In my mind Cooper lives. He LIVES! :(
I do need a new way to get my Michael Cudlitz fix, so I hope he gets a gig asap.
I know right?? I’ve seen him in the first Episode of the short-lived TV Show ‘Life’
Only cop show to hold my attention since The Shield. I shall miss it, and John Cooper, immensely.
I really did enjoy this show, but agree that the show was wrapped up nicely with the season finale. My only gripe about this season was the sudden forced usage of LA landmarks. If cops were eating lunch or having a talk this year they were sure to be doing it in front of iconic LA buildings. It was just a little too much.
How do you think it was wrapped up “nicely” when they left such a huge hole in the damn show? You must not be thinking about the same show i am!
Unfortunate that it got cancelled, but I think this is more a case of to be thankful for what TNT did with it given the utter balls NBC made with it.
In the early years Regina King was the star, and still remained really consistent. But Michael Cudlitz became absolutely fantastic, some of his performances were Emmy nomination worthy, you know if it had of been *that* kind of show. In particular his slow descent into addiction in Season 3, where the overall quality really got taken up a couple of notches. Lucy Liu put in a really good understated performance during her season too, and I liked the way they flipped her character around by the end of her arc.
Yeah I’m sad to see this go, but I’m happy that I am one of the few that sought the show out and stuck with it.
I am officially bummed out. :(
This is such a bummer. I agree that the show was many times better on TNT than NBC, and the last few episodes of this season were superb. Michael Cudlitz BROUGHT IT, and I hope he gets a really good role in whatever he does next.
A Fantastic series that went out with some of the best episodes of its run. Now especially, it will be ridiculous when Cudlitz does not get his Emmy nomination.
The show should have continued but be honest and continue without Cooper. What was so strong about the show was the writing. If they introduced another character or partnership it would have only taken a few weeks to totally buy into the new plot lines.
I usually don’t get too wrapped up in whether or not a show I enjoy continues from season to season, but this hurts. This was a rare show that both my wife and I enjoyed and looked forward too each week. We often spent the next day rehashing the episodes and characters and how much we liked/disliked them on a week to week basis.
this sucks.
Only police drama and only TNT show i watched. I am sad.
Very disappointing. However sensationalized, I still felt it was a very realistic portrayal of the LAPD.
I hated to see The Beatles break up, but in hindsight we never had to endured the inevitable decline and hoary reunion tours.
As in the poem, “To An Athlete Dying Young”, they, and Southland, went out on top.
Sad to see it go, but yeah, that was a helluva thematic ending.
I only hope that Cuditz gets some recognition for these final performances.
I will miss Southland. What a great cop show.
One of the most consistently downbeat shows ever to air, it made all the entropy seem completely believable.
And the ending was just perfect.
Michael Cudlitz, in particular, deserves to be on the A List.
So hard to see the final, official notice but I think we all knew the cancelation was inevitable. My only consolation is that it went out on top. South land will be very much missed.
Really horrible news! I shall truly miss SouthLAnd and the fine story telling. You all did fabulous work, one of the best police dramas ever. Farewell.
I will miss this show. I watched from the beginning, and it has gotten so much better since TNT picked it up. It’s a shame that more people didn’t tune in. They were probably watching some reality show crap. The TV landscape has changed so much that I am afraid of what we will be watching 20 years from now. Great shows like Southland get cancelled but we get 12 new shows following 20 something idiots around while they (insert idiotic activity here). At least we still have quality dramas on A&E, HBO, SHO, FX, etc… TNT was not on my radar before it saved Southland, and now it has dropped back off.
Oh, but now we can all look forward to Heather Locklear on Franklin & Bash. I am shocked that all of you snobs won’t give TNT a chance to prove it’s the pre-eminent cable network.
Very sad to see this show go. It was/is one of my favorite cop dramas ever put on TV. The characters were great and did something most characters on dramas don’t do: evolve from season to season. That’s very rare. I’ll miss this show dearly.
Michael Cudlitz DESERVES an Emmy for his performance in the last 2 episodes, especially ‘Chaos’. He was riveting and thoroughly incredible as an actor. Of course, Bryan Cranston is already penciled in to win and he’s great, but Cudlitz truly deserves it this year.
I’m mostly disappointed that it’s over. One of the best shows I’ve ever seen, period… not just in the cop genre. RIP Southland, you died too young.
I think that was a terrible ending, us viewers had no idea he did what he did purposely because of the way he was acting at the end of the last episode, how all the audio was cut of and it seemed like he was just in a fury that he could not stop to relise there were cops there until it was to late. It didn’t seem fair to me, and the rest of the viewers im sure, that was one the WORST ENDINGS iv’e ever seen, with the cooper thing and regina and her partner things started to heat up between the two partners and we will never know what happened to them or Mr.Cooper TNT just threw away one of the greatest show ever made. Sure it had a downfall but so does every show and im sure you selfish pricks at TNT are realizing that now. The show could have made you a lot more money but instead you cut it because of one bad season, which i think that season was the best one of them all. I HATE THAT THEY ENDED THIS GREAT SHOW! This is a big F U C K Y O U TNT! I know for a fact every viewer who was a true fan of this series will agree with me. TNT has nothing to offer now. That’s how i feel on the “Ending” Austin Ochoa.
Well i just lost my whole comment to this sleezy ass thing but just going to shorten it up and say FUCK YOU TNT! You could have made so much money off this series its stupid. One season with low views and you cut it? With the worst possible ending? We dont know if Coops alive or not,if it was a suicide or not,Regina and her partner what ever happened with them? We’ll never know, should have wrapped it up a HELL OF A LOT MORE than you did. TNT you have FAILED, and i know you selfish idiots and noticing that now your realizing just how many viewers there were that would have watched and my likely spent there money to own the future seasons. You FUCKED UP TNT and you know it! I know for a fact that the viewers will agree with what i had to say, well let me refraise that. THE TRUE FANS OF SOUTHLAND! FUCK YOU TNT!
TNT you really are a putrid network.Southland was a great series and the only one that was worth watching on your network. I mean come on, what else do you have going for ya, oh guess we can watch endless repeats of Law & Order.So short sighted and pathetic, I bet you”ll be patting yourselves on the back if Southland gets some Emmy nominations, saying how brave you were to stick by this series for the amount of time you did.To me ya just suck!
southland should be picked up by HBO! Then there would be no stopping it’s awesomeness
I only recently found out that the show was canceled (I must live under a rock or something) and was EXTREMELY pissed off.
It was about the closest thing Hollywood has ever done to give a brief glimpse into the lives of the people who try to do the job called protective service: POLICE OFFICER & SHERIFF’s DEPUTY! There have been other attempts such as Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue, etc, but Southland took a more serious view and they did a pretty good job of it in this old retired cop’s opinion.
Can another network bring this show back?
SAVE SOUTHLAND PETITION!!!! SAVE SOUTHLAND PETITION!!!!
SAVE SOUTHLAND PETITION!!!! SAVE SOUTHLAND PETITION!!!!
The link provided (bottom of comment) will take you to the official save southland campaign petition. We have to come together and show the networks what we want.!!! Please sign the petition and share it with your friends!! Share on all your social media pages and help us by posting the link on every site that mentions southland. The cast wants another season & the viewers want another season, So lets show the networks why they should want another season!!! thank you and if you have any ideas on how to further promote out petition please contact me at TylerLarbes1988@gmail.com.
[www.thepetitionsite.com]
The show was amazing. If it were renued I thought the next season would have opened with John dreaming the shooting scene due to stress….then the show would have continued.
An amazing show, indeed! Cudlitz supposedly stated that his character (John Cooper) actually survives and had the series seen another season, it would have opened with Cooper recovering in a hospital bed.
First 3 seasons were brilliant. A unique show was created that will influence all shows. With the budget cuts the rest of the seasons came off like after school specials & rode the fumes of the earlier seasons.
Lover the show!! I really miss that show. I was surprised that the ratings were so low maybe the time slot had something to do with it but overall best drama in a long time. Wish they would bring it back
Too bad, I missed out on the seasons when it aired due to doing the same thing as the show. Finally I been able to see this addicting show. It was excellently made depicting how cop life is. It points out the on tour and out of tour life of Officers. It brought understanding those close to me what Officers deal with being Everyone’s problematic life including their own. The show has good content about training, actual life dealing with the public and experiences of true life characters as that on the show. Sure wish it would come back,, it sure was an educational and exciting tv series.