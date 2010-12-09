‘Top Chef’ – ‘Night at the Museum’: You get what you get and you don’t get upset

A quick review of last night’s “Top Chef” coming up just as soon as I ruin the integrity of the plums…
Because I have a busy schedule, and because HitFix already has Liane Bonin recapping this show at our Monkeys as Critics blog, my plan is to only post on this season from time to time if an episode particularly catches my fancy – which “Night at the Museum” absolutely did.
First, it was tons of fun. Challenges involving kids – and the high-falutin’ chefs trying to come up with things to please young and unsophisticated palates – almost always work great, and this one produced one fine one-liner after another: Dale’s “10-year-old rave!” or Casey boasting “I’m a virgin with a Ritz cracker handjob!” or, of course, Marcel complaining that “You don’t fuck with somebody’s mise-en-place.” I smiled at the inevitable reveal that Blais teaches a Liquid Nitrogen 101 class, at Fabio being more Fabio-like and less Rupert-like, at the chefs going on the flashlight tour, and many other moments.
Second, it had an elimination that would seem surprising if you told someone who didn’t watch the episode who went home in second-to-last place, but one that made absolute sense if you watched. I only watched a few episodes of Jen’s season, but in those I could tell that she was both an extremely talented chef and a completely insufferable reality TV character. You can be confident in your skills, maybe even arrogant about them, and still be likable. Blais pulls that off, for instance, in part because even though he clearly considers himself the best chef there by a mile, he’s not dismissive of the competition in the way that Jen always is. So it was both unsurprising and somewhat gratifying to see a sleep-deprived Jen just lose it at Judges Table and angrily defend her dish in the face of the judges’ obvious dislike of it.(*) I don’t believe she went home because she insulted the judges, but I do think she went home because she was in complete denial about their critiques.
(*) I will say that Colicchio tends to be inconsistent in how he wants chefs to respond to criticism. On the one hand, Jen went home not only for making a bad dish, but for not realizing why it was bad. On the other, there have been many times where what Tre admitted – that he knew what he made was terrible but served it anyway – would have been a knife-packing-level offense.
One down note: no Bourdain.
What did everybody else think?
Re: Colicchio, I have the same thought virtually every episode, not just about him but all the judges. But then I remember that I can’t taste the food, and ultimately, that’s probably what the decision’s based on more than anything else.
I think they producers gave a big hint at what was coming — and that it was about the food — when they included Casey’s evaluation of Jennifer’s disch — “It tastes like wet bacon.” As for the blandness of the eggs, they didn’t show — or at least I didn’t see — how they were cooked. But, when you’ve got rendered pork fat to use, and you don’t scramble eggs in the pork fat rather than butter, you’re missing out on a huge flavor opportunity.
Bourdain didn’t judge last night’s episode, but he did do a blog entry on the Bravo website. The entire first page was devoted to Omar Little: “It’s all in the game, yo.”
Damn, you beat me to it. I was just about make the same comment! Good blog from both Bourdain and Tom.
Not to mention the end of his blog, where he points to Snoop as knowing how to go out.
As much as love this show, I always feel like we may miss something critical by the way they edit the eliminations and the judges table. After Jen went off, they made a point to include Tom saying he’s not going to eliminate someone for backtalk…probably left in to make us think Jen wouldn’t be eliminated. There were a couple of competitors who could have been eliminated, but I still feel that Jen was gone because of the comments she made and that they just wanted to lead us along until the end.
And I’m just not a fan of a competitor avoiding a competition for two stitches to a finger and then getting a free pass to go to the next round. Her absence clearly had an impact on the competition and I don’t see how sitting out gets one to the next round.
Completely agree with Jamie being allowed to go one, especially given that every one of the other judges said they would have taped it up and stayed. I don’t see how, on a cooking show, you can cook nothing and advance.
I would have sent Tiffany or Antonia home before Jen. I can’t think of anything more nasty than a runny frittata. Oh, and Marcel is still an ass.
It was actually that comment from Tom (that he wouldn’t eliminated anyone for talking back to the judges) that clued me in she WOULD be the one to leave. Whether he said it in earnest on the spot or in an edit they later added in, it’s their defense that they didn’t cut her because she copped an attitude but cut her because her food was the weakest.
Agree re: Jamie. It’s a cooking competition. If someone doesn’t cook something during the elimination, regardless of the reason, that person must go. They should have either had no eliminations, or let Jamie go. Makes no sense to keep her on; why does she get a free pass because she cut herself?
While I agree that Jamie should’ve just sucked it up and dealt with it if it was just a minor injury, I do wonder if Bravo was behind the choice to get stitches. Their insurance company could’ve required her to get treatment. Of course, she could have rejoined the challenge afterward, but I’m not ready to condemn her outright if it wasn’t her choice to make.
Yeah, I don’t think so. It’s not the first time anyone cut themselves on Top Chef but I am pretty sure it’s the first time anyone went to the hospital. And as Fabio noted, he broke his finger in his season but just wrapped it and continued. Also, Angelo had his head in a toilet for 48 hours last season but was still allowed to finish cooking. Someone noted that Jamie had never had stitches before, so when it was recommended to her she figured it was serious and panicked a bit.
I don’t blame her for getting stitches; if I had cut myself like that I would have run screaming to the nearest E.R. But I still think, if anyone was going to get sent home, it should have been her for not actually cooking anything.
“I only watched a few episodes of Jen’s season, but in those I could tell that she was both an extremely talented chef and a completely insufferable reality TV character.”
I think if you had watched more of Jen’s season, you’d have gotten a better impression of her. The NPR recap of last night’s episode correctly points out that she’s come off far more abrasive in the two episodes this season than she did in her original season (though the fact that she lasted so long in season 6 probably helped to flesh out her “character” past the initial iciness.)
I know at this point criticizing editing of reality TV is like shooting fish in a barrel, but the forced audio edit of Jen’s post-dismissal rant (which clearly came from a different setting than they portrayed it) seemed particularly clumsy.
There was no Bourdain which sucked, but it was nice to see Katie Lee back, if only as a guest judge. Oh and yes I remember why they called her the Katie Lee robot.
Umm, did anyone else wonder if Jen was coked up in this episode? Forceful, erratic, fidgeting — she seemed very different from her previous appearance.
i think it was the lack of sleep. her personality changed immensely over the course of her first season as the stress of the season wore on her (always seems to be one front runner that crashes over time). i think the lack of sleep had a significant affect on her.
Could not disagree more with this: “I only watched a few episodes of Jen’s season, but in those I could tell that she was both an extremely talented chef and a completely insufferable reality TV character. You can be confident in your skills, maybe even arrogant about them, and still be likable. Blais pulls that off, for instance, in part because even though he clearly considers himself the best chef there by a mile, he’s not dismissive of the competition in the way that Jen always is.”
Jen was a delight in her season. Kind of a head case, but to her own detriment, never anyone else’s. She was frank and direct, but did not come off as arrogant or dismissive of other chefs (nor did she last night, though she clearly was round the bend about the judges… what a meltdown!).
Richard on the other hand… ugh. The little reading I’ve done at various blogs, he has been far more maligned by commenters up to this point. I find him insufferable and lacking in self awareness.
I agree with Trudy. I think you’re misremembering what you may have seen of Jen on her season.
Even here she seems to have avoided the option of throwing Jamie under the bus.
I haven’t read Richard blogs, so I don’t know about him, but I also agree with Trudy in that I’m not sure if Jen was all that insufferable during her season. I thought she was a talented chef who happen to have lost her confidence midway and never recovered in her season, and I don’t recall an instance in her season where I thought she was insufferable. So it’s really odd to read that Alan remembers her in that way.
To be fair, I haven’t watched this all stars season yet, so maybe she’s become horrible here on this current season but I just don’t think that was the case her first time around.
Hey Todd, I’m really glad this season’s on your radar. I really enjoyed this episode as well, and although it doesn’t seem like there were really any great dishes to drool over, the twists and turns were fun and final elimination a real surprise.
I liked Jen in her season, she was clearly skilled and talented but also a bit of a perfectionist and very hard on herself. She started out at the top of the field and seemed to self-destruct by the end. Here, she just seems to have been in self-destruct mode from the start. I thought she would go far, as there are less skilled chefs still there, but it’s a clear signal to the rest that they need to keep their game up. I bet this really freaked out the other competitors.
What’s interesting to me so far is that the strengths and flaws of each chef appear to have remained intact – Tiffany’s smart dishes, Spike’s recklessness, Tre’s salty sauces. I’m curious to see if anyone’s cooking or attitude has changed significantly since their original appearnce, but it seems unlikely.
And as for Jamie – the medic told her she should get stitches so the judges really had their hands tied. However, regardless of what anyone else thinks, the other chefs clearly looked down on what they saw as weakness and I get it. The culinary world is not the only one that looks askance at medical reasons for not contributing.
Its always hard to judge a TV cooking show from the living room, but you are nuts to call Jen insufferable. She was the one who was respectful in regard to the lady who cut her thumb while all the big strong men were bragging about how tough they would be if they had a stitchable thumb.
Then Jen cooked on her own. Again, didn’t taste it. But she did cook, the other lady didn’t,
And she defended her dish, told Fat Tom he was full of it, they edit in a little comment that “Oh we’re not kicking her off for being a jerk” (No kidding, who’d be left?) and then kicked her off for mouthing off.
Its cute you take the show at face value, but perhaps we should read the disclaimer at the end of the show a little closer (the producers who don’t taste the food have input on who’s the worst chef? Geez, why not ask some ten year old kids instead?) Then perhaps we might question whether the show is fixed.
There’s a big difference between a broken finger (a minor fracture BTW) and a cut that requires stitches. Though I’ve cut myself in the kitchen at least a half dozen times more severely, and never asked for stitches (including once where I actually went to the ER on my employer’s insistence and then denied 4-5 stitches), there was no way the show could cut Jamie for going to the doctor. It would open them up to huge liability. With that said, she is THE WEAK, and should go home, but let it be based on her cooking, rather than some medical technicality. Regardless, Jen was my favorite contestant of all time, and I was hoping she would bring the greatness, but even I have to realize, as good a chef as she is, she was not cut out for this kind of pressure cooker..2X.