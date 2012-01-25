‘Touch’ – ‘Pilot’: I just called to say I love you

I posted my review of FOX’s “Touch” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. How did you feel about Kiefer Sutherland in a slightly un-Bauer-ish role? Did you like the clockwork plot, or did it strike you as contrived? Did you feel moved or manipulated by the big closing moments? Did you enjoy the Kring-ian moments or did it feel too much like “Heroes” for you? Did you believe the way things turned out (particularly involving the Chris Rock fan)? And are you looking forward to seeing more episodes starting in March?

Have at it.