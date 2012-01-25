‘Touch’ – ‘Pilot’: I just called to say I love you

I posted my review of FOX’s “Touch” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. How did you feel about Kiefer Sutherland in a slightly un-Bauer-ish role? Did you like the clockwork plot, or did it strike you as contrived? Did you feel moved or manipulated by the big closing moments? Did you enjoy the Kring-ian moments or did it feel too much like “Heroes” for you? Did you believe the way things turned out (particularly involving the Chris Rock fan)? And are you looking forward to seeing more episodes starting in March?
yeah this had Tim Kling/Heroes written all over it…overwrought voiceovers, grand, global destinies……plus small things nicked from Lost..( number sequences, electromagnetism, ancient equations, Titus Welliver)
I liked Kiefer and his son, but too many other characters to care about, and it looks like we will get a bunch of “patient of the week” type characters who we will never see again.
I wanted Kiefer to go all Jack Bauer on that social worker and ask her where she got off removing a kid from a loving home. Of course she is a convert by hours end.
BTW I LOVED Heroes season 1. Thought it was perfect, for all its pretentions. I was surprised at how quickly it became unwatchable.
But I’ll check this out again, despite the shows myriad number of deus ex machina’s…….I remain a sucker for mythology shows, plus theres nothing good on Mondays…
Very well structured. Hit the dramatic high notes. Gave me chills several times. I’ll be back.
I really loved it.
Oh boy, that felt EXTREMELY contrived. Just way, way too much going on for it to satisfy in only 45-50 minutes. So the strain was very evident. Having said that, I can still see how more scaled back episodes of this might work effectively so I’ll try out a few episodes when it officially premieres. Give it this – at least not the dull, by-the-numbers type of procedural Alcatraz is.
For all its contrivances, I gotta say I was pulled in and really invested by the end. You can’t really knock it as having too much Deus Ex Machina, because Deus Ex Machina is practically the PREMISE.
I’m curious to see what direction it moves in…will we build towards something grand and global, or get a Red Thread of the Week for the rest of the run?
Color me interested at the very least…
Yup, Early Edition meets Mercury Rising.
Honestly for Kiefer’s return to TV it was a really poor choice that the first script had so many 24 moments. Did they really need a terrorist bomb plot, Jack Bauer running through a train station trying to beat the clock to find a payphone (that may or may not explode) and they even made him say “Damn it!” a few times. I almost expected a “Damn it Clea, we don’t have time!”
The construction is highly contrived but it is kind of fun to try and figure out how the dots will connect. I’m just not sure that’s enough to hold an entire season up.
Poor choice to have the kid narrating as well. Now we know he thinks in a coherent and rational fashion just like anyone else. There is no mystery to how he thinks. Not only that but the first time the actor speaks on screen we’ll have already heard his voice every week so it won’t be a big deal.
And can somebody explain the title? That particular characteristic was dropped at the end of this episode.
Everyone in the world is connected, touching each other.
I liked the pilot and found it interesting, but I hated the “I think I need to help you” phone call at the end of the pilot.
Things are going to get VERY formulaic very quickly, because Bauer now believes the son he’ll be looking for signs in everything, he’ll be continually guessing at what the numbers mean for that week.
There will be 2 or 3 twists where Bauer is wrong, and then has to change direction because he realizes his current guess of “what it all means” will be wrong. Until the 52 minute mark of course.
And what fun is that going to be?
What fun is the show going to be if you know EVERY scene, EVERY little thing is going relevant to the ending, because it ALL needs to tie itself up in a bow at the end of each episode?
It’s going to be Chekovs’s ______ x 100 each episode.
Kinda like House. Sorta.
I’m kinda torn between the fact that it was reasonably entertaining, and the fact that by the end, I wanted to scream “BULL****!!!” at the top of my lungs; contrived doesn’t even begin to describe it. And I still don’t see how they’re gonna get 13-22 hours out of it for multiple years. This would’ve been a good TV movie (if they did TV movies anymore), but I can’t imagine suspending my disbelief — or keeping my eyes from rolling out of their sockets — for 50+ hours of this.
JC, I think a show like this can get away with contrivances, because like someone said above, that’s practically the premise. The structure and contrivances reminded me a lot of the movies Crash (Best Picture winner) and Babel (Best picture nominee, I think), both of which were exceptionally examples of and spawned a subgenre of movies that took multiple, seemingly disparate plots from various corners of the world, then tied them all together. The point is that people are all connected somehow, and these so-called contrivances really aren’t.
I’ll give it a few eps because of Kiefer. I hope they do scale back the number of characters because I had a hard time caring about any of them. Also, no way the Chris Rock fan gets that happy ending in real life; the terrorists would kill him and his entire family (it’s not like they can’t figure out who he is!) for not blowing up whatever place he was supposed to blow up.
That one girl was horrible with her karaoke performance. I didn’t believe that story for a minute (not to mention the offensive stereotyping of Japanese girls).
Wait, Dez, you mean all young Japanese women don’t giggle constantly and dress like Sailor Moon characters?
And, yes, no way does the kid survive, and the rest of the family and their new oven would likely be blown up as a warning to anyone in the future who might think to change his mind on a similar act.
Sometimes even horrible karaoke performances can go viral these days. I didn’t think that was much of a stretch, but I’ll have to watch again to see everyone’s specific reaction to her singing.
And what, all young Japanese girls DON’T dress like that?
Would have been much easier if the guy shooting the video had uploaded the performance to YouTube himself and just asked everyone in the bar to spread the word.
The Sailor Moon costume was bad. I thought for a moment they were at Comic-Con. It would have been less offensive, probably, if the john was a white businessman and not a Japanese one. Then the costume and the giggling would make a lot more sense. The giggling also reminded me of the SNL skit parodying white kids who misinterpret Japanese culture.
@GarySF – The reaction was across-the-board “She is so great!!” not “WTFOMGBBQ!” Not believable to me.
Isn’t it awfully rude to broadcast someone’s personal photos on a jumbotron?
Anyway, it was an entertaining hour. AND we even got a “dammit!” from Keifer in the first few minutes!
Kiefer is a wonderful actor but this one is not a fit for him or his skills, it boring and complicated and seems to be a clone of Mercury Rising in some ways…Its no match to be shown after all the hoopla of Idol…and it sure didn’t keep my attention, I was frantically looking for something else to watch at that time…I predict this one really shouldn’t last 24 anything
I enjoyed it, but I found the part with the travelling cell phone unbelievable and somewhat nonsensical. How did the Irish kitchen appliance guy get ahold of it? Why did he think planting it in the Japanese businessman’s suitcase would do anything remotely to help the singer? Why would the prostitute steal a phone belonging to her john??
Sorry, the kitchen appliance guy was the cell phone’s owner. The Irish guy was the singer’s co-worker. But whatever…just shows how convoluted the whole thing was.
Must admit to being taken in by the emotional aspects, but it does fall apart the more you think about it. Though I’d prefer that to being hideously awful while watching (I’m looking at you, Heroes post-season 1).
I’m a little confused though — how did the kid have ANYTHING to do with the other phone plot? Or is that how this show is going every episode, a bunch of random connections being made that are unrelated to Jack Bauer?
Kiefer is about to mail the phone to its owner, which would have stopped most of the other things from happening the way they did, but he’s interrupted by a call from the school about his son running away, and the phone winds up back on the conveyer belt.
It’s all tied together by red thread, Vaughn! All of it!
Wait…red thread? So this whole thing is a commercial for Kaballah? :-D
ha, okay, that does make sense. Sense in this universe, anyway. Though that does sort of push past the boundaries of “we’re all connected” into “he literally does see the future”. Bit of a spurious connection to fate/destiny/patterns. This show isn’t one for over-thinking, is it? Just enjoy the heart-string tugging moments.
Did anyone else cringe at references to the “next step in human evolution” and such? THAT’S NOT HOW EVOLUTION WORKS. Though when it comes from Danny Glover it sounds cool and authoritative.
I enjoyed the main Kiefer/son plot well enough. There were some moving moments, and the tie in to Titus Welliver’s character was interesting enough.
But plot about “The Amazing Race: Cell Phone Edition” was way too much. And reminded me way too much of Heroes. They should have just cut that part out and expanded the main storyline. I also think they could have cut out the Danny Glover visit… maybe held that for a later episode, since it seemed shoehorned in. They could have introduced that character’s ideas by just having Kiefer read about him and the tell the pushy social worker about the theory.
I will check out another episode, but I hope they focus on smaller scale events, rather than the big global stuff in every episode. It will be better sticking closer to Early Edition-style connections rather than The Event-style connections which just get ridiculous after a while
manipulative bs. will not be watching. and I *liked* season 1 of Heroes… this was just way over the top.
Write a comment… Danny Glover offers Sutherland Orange Soda. Just like the kid drinks. A bit to much on the nose. Aka the 6th sense clues in red. Should Touch succeed, time to buy stock in the makers of Orange Crush and Fanta.
Great show! Makes you think and it is complex which means it will be cancelled because thinking and tv do not work anymore for the people who watch it.
Was the fireman’s phone call meant to suggest that the mother might still be alive?
When the Irish phone worker realized that the phone owner was in restaurant supplies and could solve all Iraqi Chris Rock’s problems, I had to leave the room. Contrived doesn’t begin to describe this show. Kring clearly didn’t learn anything from “Heroes” downfall. Ambitious, I suppose, but still terrible.
i enjoyed it quite a bit… will watch in march but could certainly see it going downhill quickly.
That was weird. I don’t really know what to think of it. It was emotionally satisfying anyways, so that’s enough to make me continue on for now. If it stays equally as emotionally satisfying while still being ridiculous, it could find itself straight in the guilty pleasure category.
Which isn’t a bad place for a show to end up, it means I’m watching, right?
i don’t watch tv. I haven’t had cable in 15 years and don’t know Lost or who Bauer is or Heroes, which are mentioned a lot here. I found this on amazon rentals when I was looking for a movie to watch. And I have this to say- a show like this is worth getting cable for. Its thought provoking, and inspires a sense of awe and wonder about the things that connect us that we are not able to perceive. My life is a lot like that- I’m not autistic and I am not a math genius, but i am always watching the patterns and the connections and the synchronicities. So I related to it in a different way than someone who was looking to be entertained (maybe, possibly). It makes me happy to know that consciousness is expanding enough for this to be made, and I hope the ratings allow it to stay on for several seasons (although my guess is that its too evolved for the average bear) Its the antidote to Jersey Shore and the other train wreck shows.