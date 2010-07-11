‘True Blood’ – ‘9 Crimes’: Brand management

After taking the holiday weekend off, “True Blood” was back with a new episode that started off as a stronger-than-usual Sookie episode, only to have her disappear for long stretches in the middle. What did you guys think of this one? Are they handling the werewolf culture okay? Do you care about Sam’s family issues? Do you, like Fienberg, wish Jessica was getting more to do?
I don’t think about this show much (which is how I think it is intended to be watched), but I it was one of the better episodes.
The only thought I put into this show is whether it or Entourage is the worst show on TV … and yet I watch both.
I’m with you, John. Both shows are awful, and yet for some reason I continue watching them.
I am quickly losing interest in this season. The storylines are all going nowhere fast and I’m not sure what the point of most of them is.
Apparently Werner Herzog directed the next episode, so you know it’s going to be a good one.
Jessica at Merlotte’s should be fun.
Not enough Lafayette
Tara = snooze
Not enough vampire politics (which, i for one, enjoy)
This season is making True Blood just as good as Buffy was!
I completely agree with you!
is there anywhere that lists what songs are used in the episodes? i liked the mazzy star sounding one while bill was in the strip club and the closing credits song.
It’s 9 Crimes, by Damien Rice
I love Damien Rice so I knew it off the bat, but its def. some kind of remix/updated version of 9 Crimes.
Its “9 Crimes (Demo)” from Damien Rice’s Album “9”.
Massive Attack – Paradise Circus was the song play ed in the strip club
Yes, it is the demo version of 9 crimes… however, the version they use for the end credits it way more cleaned up then the demo on the album. I would LOVE to have the version from the credits. Too bad it isn’t the whole song.
I’m only in it to see shirtless Alcide. Mmmm.
Worth the price of admission.
Yeah, I have to agree with Dan that more Jessica would be a good thing. More Lafayette would work, too. There are so many arcs to follow this season, it seems like everyone gets just a little piece of each episode.
The saddest line in “9 Crimes” was when Alcide said, “Let me go put on a shirt.” No Alcide, don’t do it!
LJA-you make me laugh whenever I read your comments.
I thought this was a much stronger episode after the holiday break.
I agree that Ellis and Woll need more screen time.
True Blood is definitely man candy time for me.
I would like to see some more shirtless Alcide.
More Tara torture this season – not enjoyable.
I would like to see the old, stronger Tara return.
Sam’s family story seems to be meandering at times.
I’m very interested to see how the whole story ties together this season.
There are so many story lines, I hope for some stronger cohesiveness as the season continues.
You make m laugh too LJA. I am also on the more Jessica train. I love her and think her character and story are much more interesting than others who get a lot more screen time.
Sam’s family story line is getting redundant for me too. I know it’s only been a week or so in Bon Temps time but they really haven’t gone anywhere with his family yet. Yes, we get it, they are creepy, dirty, good-for-nothin’s who are probably going to take advantage of Sam but nothing new or exciting has been revealed about them since they major reveal that he had a little brother. I’m very ready for them to move on from his family.
At least Tara screen time is a little more interesting because we are usually trying to figure out Franklin Mott the whole time. Yes, I wish they would go back to strong Tara but at least she has stopped crying over Eggs for the time being.
They really should start planning a spin-off of an Eric & Alcide show, haha! Maybe with a side of Pam, Jessica and Lafayette. I’d tune in for that! ;)
what is the name of the song at the end of this episode during the credits?
I love it! The claps, and sultry beat..if I were a stripper, I’d strip to that song.
usually, on mondays, the true blood hbo site is updated with a recap with complete music credits.
Song during the credits was Damien Rice’s demo version of “9 Crimes.” Check it out here. [www.amazon.com]
Since the middle of season 2, True Blood has steadily become more and more boring to watch. Further, it doesn’t work on a week-to-week basis (i.e. watching a full season on DVD is more enjoyable). Episode structure has become increasingly conventional (not interesting or unique in any way).
After the genius of Six Feet Under, Alan Ball has not been steering True Blood in an interesting nor enjoyable direction. Character development has been sucking because the writers have just been putting the characters into different situations. It’s becoming very formulaic in my opinion.
Christ, this show is offensively stupid. Why in the world I’m still watching it, I don’t know. I really don’t.
LOL! Amen. I am in the same boat with you.
HELP!
I was wondering then same thing, and then Jessica showed up. Damn she is hot! And really the only female actor on the show that doesn’t annoy me. I just hope she pulls a Paquin and frees dem titties.
Definitely wish Jessica was getting more to do. She’s one of the the best characters on the show. And so very cute.
Something just seems off with the dialogue this season, not as snappy and interesting. I am a fan of the show, but several of the story lines are just kind of boring. I think I miss Sookie as the main character, now she seems to be on the periphery. I love the books, and while not a purist-it seems like the show could benefit from some Charlaine Harris input.
I’m sorry, but True Blood has lost a viewer for good. Not because there may be too many storylines this year or because they can’t seem to decide what story to tell. This episode crossed the line for me re torture and violence, and all against women. I know this series is all about kinky sex, blood (vampires after all) and violence. But watching this episode made me very uncomfortable. This was not entertainment.
I understand your concern. The scene with Tara and Franklin made me uncomfortable. Part of the appeal of True Blood is its campy atmosphere. Franklin holding Tara captive, Pam getting tortured in skimpy clothing, Bill glamoring a stripper… It’s not very fun, because it’s hitting too close to reality.
Still, I felt the other parts of the episode were entertaining. Namely, Alcide being shirtless much of the episode. Also, I do like Sam’s storyline even though most people seem to despise it.
I find I don’t care about Sam’s family arc – that said, we haven’t seen the mom shift yet and their motives might be a lot more than “we need money.” Secondly, if we can collectively get Betty White to host SNL, can’t we harness that same power to have Jessica remove her clothes in an upcoming episode?
Tell me where to sign up brother
She’s seventeen.
Sam’s mom’s not a shifter.
When brother stackhouse was having his issue with the new quarterback, the kid refered to “Kitsch”… was he paying homage to the star of Friday Night Lights?
I will admit I loved Jason’s line – “that’s a effing winning name.” Although I wonder if many people under 30 who are not Southern get it.
I saw the two previous seasons and they were great! I know is impossible to recreate a book and many changes have to be made but this season…I have red Charlaine books, and even being aware that the series is “based” on the books, this new season have turned into a complete different thing, just borrowing the characthers “names” but not else…
I’m not sold on the werewolves – they’re basically just bikers on PCP. And they and their vamp lord are criminally dumb. Sam can sniff his brother out in the middle of the forest but they can’t tell Sookie is human? And the King of Mississippi gives them his blood at what is apparently not even a private party (Alcide hates them, for crying out loud!) Considering the world of hurt Pam is currently experiencing, that made no sense to me.
I enjoyed the episode overall, but it made me sort of sad. I like that this show displays the awful side of their vamps alongside the alluring, but it was all awful in this one.
I’m still not crazy about the werewolf plotline. I kinda miss the crazy church plotline from last season actually. The vampire machinations are very interesting, and it’s interesting that the King is behind this Nazi-Were group but I can’t help cringe about the whole vampire-werewolf thing, Too much Twilight baggage perhaps? I really hope Sookie doesn’t hook up with Alcide!
There are just way too many things going on now without the writing quality needed to keep it going. The need to cull the plots to whats working.
I miss Marriane!
I never thought I’d care about watching a show revolving around cajun vampires but I’ve got to say its pretty good and addictive….as for entourage..I hate it now..its like male version of sex and the city.
The show is interesting enough for you fuckers to watch so stop complaining and admit you like it, damn idiots
Eric northmam is hot ,brains,personality,brawnssssss.Hope he get SOOKIE