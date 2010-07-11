‘True Blood’ – ‘9 Crimes’: Brand management

#True Blood
Senior Television Writer
07.11.10

After taking the holiday weekend off, “True Blood” was back with a new episode that started off as a stronger-than-usual Sookie episode, only to have her disappear for long stretches in the middle. What did you guys think of this one? Are they handling the werewolf culture okay? Do you care about Sam’s family issues? Do you, like Fienberg, wish Jessica was getting more to do?

