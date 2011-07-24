‘True Blood’ – ‘I Hate You, I Love You’: Living arrangements

#Alexander Skarsgard #True Blood
Senior Television Writer
07.25.11 25 Comments

Well, I suspect I know what most of the discussion of this week’s “True Blood” will be about. So let me just link to Fienberg’s live-blog of the “True Blood” panel at Comic-Con on Friday afternoon and I’ll open the floor to you. (As usual, Leslie Gornstein will have a more thorough account of things later tonight at our Monkeys as Critics blog.)

Have at it, people. What do you think about what happened near the end there, and also about some of the things that were said (especially by Tara) earlier? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alexander Skarsgard#True Blood
TAGSAlexander SkarsgårdANNA PAQUINSTEPHEN MOYERTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP