‘True Blood’ – ‘I Hate You, I Love You’: Living arrangements

Well, I suspect I know what most of the discussion of this week's "True Blood" will be about.
Have at it, people. What do you think about what happened near the end there, and also about some of the things that were said (especially by Tara) earlier?
For the first time, maybe ever, I was cheering Tara on. The question becomes not, Can Eric (or whoever) be redeemed, but do they deserve the chance. I care not one jot for Sookie’s romantic entanglements, and have enjoyed Sarsgaard’s amnesia performance. This seems like the most rote place to take that, but it doesn’t matter much to me. More interesting to me is what is going to happen to Pam, and whether Jess and Hoyt are going to implode sooner or later. I’m also mildly pleased to see Tommy do one halfway smart thing (changing into a gator) and I like Sam’s scenes with him. So, while this was not a particularly exciting episode for me, it did have the benefit of making me feel a little bit better about my two least-favorite major characters.
So finally, halfway thru, I’m thinking, I can unclench, nothing see ms to be on tap that’s going to irritate the hell out of me. jason’s back to his usual clueless self (so far), Tommy’s worthless parents quikcly dispatched. And then Ball has to give us two freakin seconds of Sookie and Eric. Is he trying to push away viewers? does he hate us? The doofy Eric has been an unexpected delight, and yet…sorry to be so cheesy, but I’ve been looking forward to that scene, for no redeeming value at all, just because.
It was a bit better than the last two episodes, but it’s still a pretty disapointing season IMO. Not enough is happening story wise, the witches arc is too weak to be placed front and center. The chartacter, except Erik, are all becoming like sock puppets of themselves lol.
If i hadnt of seen it up on HBO Go after watching curb, I doubt I would have watched it at all. Dont think Ill make it to the end of this season honestly.
I thought this was a decent episode. A lot of stories moved forward and I didn’t have to fast-forward during some worthless Hot Shot scene. Hell, I was even engaged in the Sam/Tommy stuff. I’m absolutely neutral on the Sookie/Eric vs Sookie/Bill question, but I am enjoying the tension they are building to in next week’s confrontation. The woman who plays Marnie is pretty spectacular.
Oh, I liked Sookie hearing her gram talking to Marnie. That was a neat, unexpected use of her powers, and it gave Sookie one of her always enjoyable moments of appearing smart and capable.
That scene did indicate that Marnie actually talks to dead people and has her own powers, independent of the Spanish Inquisition witch. That surprised me. I had taken the coven to be more of the “henna tattoo and a spice rack” (TM Willow Roseberg) variety than witches of actual power; thus their need for Lafayette to cast the parrot spell.
Chrissy – I was so pleased to hear Gran’s voice! Thanks for mentioning it!
I still anxiously await a cameo appearance by the wonderful Michael Raymond James as Rene.
Oh, yeah, they are bringing up a character who’s been dead for two seasons way too often not to bring Raymond-James back in some capacity. He didn’t get the L&O job, so he’s probably got some room in his schedule. Bring on Evil Cajun Ghost Rene!
(Yes, I know he doesn’t turn out to be Cajun. But you bring back Rene, you have to bring back the accent.)
This was, for me, a mixed episode. Alcide’s visit from the local packmaster forshadows, I’m guessing, some confrontation coming soon, but it did nothing for me. Neither did Jason’s post-healing-via-vamp-blood nightmare about Hoyt and Jess. The witches’ story arc and Sookie hearing her grandmother’s voice in the boss witch’s head are taken from the books, as is Eric’s curse and temporary doofiness; no surprise, then, that they are the most satisfying parts of this episode.
Also loved Bill’s exchange with the heavily veiled Pam, starting at first with his seemingly genuine but mistaken approval of beekeeping (in character for a 150+ year old vamp who was once a farmer), then his slick explanation to Pam of how his hands have been tied by the vamp authority and no humans must die, to Pam’s wailing over her rotting appearance and Bill’s suggestion of cosmetics, ending with Bill’s pragmatically apologetic “The veil, then” remark. Heeheehee! Nicely done. This is the kind of strange but often genteel zaniness for which we love the books.
Tommy’s timely change into an alligator was the first smart thing we’ve ever seen him do. The rest of the time, he veers from childish whining to ranting to greedy scheming to narcissism, always blaming someone else for his mistakes, to constantly failing to learn lessons — it’s his own form or country-rube ADHD with a big mean streak. I’m glad to see the back of Sam’s birth parents (they were useless to the series and could have been skipped entirely), and I wouldn’t mind it if Tommy simply left town — say, for South America — to make his way in the world elsewhere and never returned.
Since Lafayette’s enlarged role is invented out of whole cloth (but I do like him), so is his brujo boyfriend and the boyfriend’s grandpa. Whatever their role in the witches’ arc, it’s already different from the story and solution to Eric’s curse that are in the books and can’t help but depart further. It isn’t the departure I mind so much as when the alternative plots turn stupid. I’m really hoping that whatever alternative explanation Alan Ball has in mind for how this all gets solved isn’t going to be unbearably dumb. He’s already screwed up big time in the way he’s handled the Hotshot weres, and it’s beginning to look like he may alter the werewolf story arcs just as badly. Really, this is but one instance where it may have been both more interesting and more satisfying if he’d stayed closer to the books.
On the other hand, watching Bill’s face as he learns that Eric has been staying at Sookie’s is a study in seeing a more complicated response — not just the realization that Sookie lied to him, but the beginning of understanding why, when he knows that she hates Eric as vamp: Bill also knows Sookie well enough to know that she defends the defenseless and the underdogs, and Eric under the curse is both. No matter how much she hates in-your-face Eric with his full memory and powers, Eric without his memory is a goofy innocent, and Sookie knows something about innocence compormised. It disturbs her as much as anyone else to find herself protective of this new guileless (tho still dangerous) Eric, and the old Bill we know from the books would realize this. Question is: will Alan Ball’s new Bill realize this in the next episode and be more understanding of why Sookie lied, bearing in mind that his betrayal of her has been much greater and that she owes him nothing but might owe an innocent more? Will Ball’s Bill be able to see things in this more complicated way??
I guess we’ll have to wait and see. But I’m rooting for Old Bill to prevail: it just makes for a better story and more complex characters.
Best episode so far this season.
This show has become such a bloated mess. Too many characters and way too many stories to keep up with. In what world is Eric as a soft vampire any good? Pam not being able to use her sex appeal? I keep watching this show, hoping it will get back to what made it good, but wow, it is digging itself into a deeper hole every week. Thankfully Jason was somewhat back to himself, and hopefully Ball will just completely forget about the werepanther crap and write-off that storyline.
Bloated is the word, and I wouldn’t hold my breath that Ball will ditch the werepanther crap, isn’t Jason being set up to turn on the full moon? In fact, this whole, bloated season is also feeling lethargic and driven by all the peripheral story lines, it feels like outtakes from what was once a great, if flawed, show. It’s like Ball doesn’t care anymore, and soon, neither will I. And Jason being back to his clueless, empty-faced self is, for me, ntohing to cheer about, he’s grown quite irritating as a character who doesn’t get a clue.
I am interested to see how the handle the werewolf angle with the pack leader, even though it’s adding yet another character to a bloated cast. Still, Alcide has the potential to be a good character if they give him something to do other than randomly get back with his crazy ex and moon over Sookie.
I love anything Sookie/Eric, but I am biased from reading the books so my opinion on that matter is not to be trusted. I think Tara has a point about all of Eric’s bad deeds, but Sookie has a point as well: a lot of the things Eric did can be justified, and many of them he did for what he thought were good reasons. Also, Tara saying those things gave them less weight to me because she is the worst. THE WORST. (Eh, I’m an obvious Eric apologist. Sorry.)
I also gotta ask, why didn’t Tommy turn himself into a bird or something and fly away from his dreadful parents? Or an alligator and eat them?Why has Sookie “forgotten” to listen to people’s thoughts when, in the first season, she couldn’t seem to escape them? Why didn’t Jessica and Hoyt take an obviously feverish Jason to a hospital? Too many holes of credibility. Just seems sloppy.
I agree that there were so many times when these people just don’t act like normal people, and it’s obviously just done to further the story. That’s lazy writing in my book. But I just can’t give up on this show.
My favorite line of dialogue: “Hoyt!”
And DAMN, Deborah Ann Woll makes Megan Fox look like Margaret Thatcher. I think she need more mainstream exposure.
I have to wonder if there is some sort of lore about shifters being held by steel, or something. The chain around the neck seems specific. I don’t know if the show has ever provided an explanation in-story.
I was initially confused about Jason, but I think, given his state the next day, that Jess’s blood did totally heal him. I could see Hoyt and Jessica not loving the idea of hospitals in general, or of having to explain Jason’s injuries and Jessica healing him (V being illegal and all).
Seriously, that whole Jason dream sequence was worth the price of admission.
I do find it’s much easier to enjoy the show if you just don’t think about it too much, especially along the lines of “Why didn’t (such and such character) just do (fairly obvious thing) to get out their predicament.
The shifter thing does bug me though. If I had the power to become any animal, I’d spend some serious time learning how to become a Grizzly Bear for the times when people (or monsters) decided they’d like to mess with me.
This show just gets worse and worse
I finally just realized when the show took the exact turn for the worse. It was the last scene of the season finale of last year when Sookie just disappears from the graveyard with the fairies. It was such a disappointing end to a season that was a great ride, largely because of Russell the vampire king. I think Alan Ball knew it was a lame ending because immediately afterward he came on thanking the fans and promising amazing things for season 4. But season 4 picks up with the fairies and lots of CGI that just looked corny and set the tone for this season. But I will keep watching until the end. Sigh. At this point I have second thoughts about committing to any more of the show after this season.
Poor Pam. I hope she gets cured.
Two characters killed + one new arrival = net loss of characters = good episode.
They need to make the Marnie character a full-time evil witch. This whole in and out thing where she doesn’t remember anything is getting old quick. That way the humans and vampires can band together against her and kill her (season 2 style). Tara, once again, adds nothing to the plot and hopefully disappears to N.O. to not return. The Arlene baby storyline is boring and stupid. Finally, they have no problems showing boobs in this show, so dammit, show Jessica’s boobs for the love of god. The scene with Jason would have been perfect. Who dreams about sex with a smoking hot girl with her bra and panties on? Help a brother out Alan Ball.
Just read that Alan Ball said at Comic Con that his favorite scene this season was — that godawful werepanther gang rape of Jason! Unreal. Boy, does that explain a lot of why this season is sucking so badly, he has lost his way, and is out of touch with what made this show so watchable, and why it’s steadily deteriorating. I like violence, and sex, and twisted — but that was just plain nasty, tacky and lame. I’ve grown to hate too many characters, and even Lafayette has gotten irritating (didn’t he used to have a big set??), Tara remains irritating, the demon baby is stupid, and the witch? Blah.