‘True Blood’ – ‘I Wish I Was the Moon’: The one true death?

You know the deal with me and “True Blood” by now: I watch each episode, then largely step out of the way so y’all can discuss it here at least until Leslie Gornstein posts her recap at our Monkeys as Critics blog.
If you’ve been reading what little I have to say about the show these days, you’re probably not at all surprised that my favorite scene of the episode involved Jessica. Deborah Ann Woll remains a woefully underutilized resource on this show, and her conversation with Jason was a reminder of how good she can be, and how much better the show can at times be when it focuses on the handful of characters who aren’t just completely ridiculous and stupid.
So talk about that, about witches and snakes and shifters and all the rest.
Oh, Alan, I do agree with you about Jessica, but seriously: Sookie and Eric finally make love in the woods under a full moon? Be still my heart. This was the best episode so far this season, even the peripheral craziness was toned down and I do agree, Jessica’s character has become one of the more interesting, even if it’s intertwined with the ever clueless Jason, cannot that boy grow up, even a little?
This was a really good episode. Let’s see… Eric & Sookie!! Bill proving to be a total wuss. Marnie’s been possessed… uh oh. Tommysam got it on with Sam’s girlfriend. Oh, and Jessica calmed down Jason in the best scene. Please give Deborah Ann Woll some accolades.
Sorry I have to disabuse you of at least one notion: Tommy bedding Sam’s girlfriend was just … repulsive. There’s no good word for it that is still printable in polite company. I’m seeing this from *her* point of view, and it was disturbing. He may as well have raped her: she didn’t ask to be bedded by **Tommy**, and she was deliberately deceived on that point. As bad as the Jason-raping scenes, in its way. I’d rather that Sam had shot tommy in the head at the end of last season and we were done with him. Then again, that could still happen: the brat IS asking for it, though the deceived shifter gal might want to rips his lungs out herself. And who’d blame her, really?
I didn’t see it as Bill being a total wuss: I saw it as him recovering some sense of principle again, and not being willing to kill an innocent who cared about Sookie that much. I think all bets are off once Eric returns to his former self, but for now, Bill’s compassion overcame his jealousy, if only for now — and that’s actually good, complex drama instead of simplistic crap. And yes, kudos to Deborah Ann Woll — but a few to the writers, too, who allowed her character in the scene with Jason to be the grownup for a change. the very same writers, I hasten to add, who refuse to let Jason grow up even a little. So: kudos to her with a slap to them for being inconsistent in writing good parts.
I want to see Jessica and Jason hook up. In as much as I loved her with Hoyt, I think there’s a big rift starting between them. Either way, I’ve been loving every single season so far.
Solid episode. This show is back on track, I haven’t enjoyed it this much since season one. Season three is a distant memory.
Fiona Shaw is sincerely chewing up scenery. And the scene between Jessica and Jason was terrific.
p.s. Neko Case rules.
I have to say I think the show is a bit on a roll the past two episodes. There seems to be a lot more interesting stuff going on. Plus – isn’t everyone on pins and needles wondering if and when Pam’s face is gonna fall off?
Is the spirit that smiled at Mickey controlling him or the doll? This is creeping me out! Loved Jason/Jessica and Sookie/Eric scenes. I will pay Pam to kill of Tara. The writers continue to make Tara a whining screamer. Fiona Shaw is brilliant and now that she is full on Antonia, I cannot wait for her to meet Lafayette/Tio Luca. I am loving everything about this season and cannot wait for the big showdown.
The posessed Fiona Shaw character is a lot more interesting than the ‘normal’ witch — I was hoping Pam would risk it and hill’*her* off. The un-possessed Fiona Shaw is limp and nutty and has an atrocious accent that I don’t buy for a nanosecond. Ugh!
And that kid’s Mikey, *not* Mickey.
okay this episode was a bit of a let down. Jess was amazing as usual but I guess last weeks trailer had me super pumped for this one.
oh and that Tommy/Sam scream was the best in the series.
This was the best episode of the season and here is why: the Mickens are dead and there was no Hotshot. The scene with Jason and Jessica was fantastic–their camaraderie and connection was touching. However, the Sookie-Eric chemistry was lacking somewhat–maybe it’s the corny music always playing in the background, the overwrought kissing scenes, or that Anna Paquin’s heart just really lies elsewhere. I was hoping for something a little more genuine. I’m still waiting for some more deliciously evil Debbie Pelt. And kudos to actor Sam Trammell for his dead-on Tommy Mickens imitation in Sam Merlotte’s skin. He really captured the mannerisms, vocal inflection and attitude of Tommy. This was evidence that Sam Trammel has been under utilized on the show too.
You nailed it, Remy. I forgot to mention above just how great Sam Trammell was as Tommy-as-Sam. I have a whole new respect for the actor, that was pretty terrific work.
I also agree! He did an awsome job! Now I hope they will Finally give him more of a storyline (outside being obsessed w/ Sookie and just running Merlotte’s)!!!!
Even in the books, I never bought Sookie falling for Eric. Feeling sorry for him, sure, but falling for him?? Naaaaah. I did expect, however, that she would’ve at least asked him for her house back, considering it was unjustly sold out from under her and he seems to want to make amends.
As for Sam Trammell, great work! But I’m ready for him to piss off some out-of-control wolf under the foll moon and get eaten, already. I’ve had more than enough of Tommy. Let the last of the Mickens depart!! And in a satisfying way — like if the shifter gal discovers he was impersonating his brother and rips him to pieces for it. Highly justifiable.
Whoops! Clarification: I’m ready for Tommy to get whacked, not Sam — Sam’s a keeper. So I hope his girlfriend figures out Tommy’s deception soon and takes revenge. Sam’s over due for some unhindered happiness.
Who told HBO and Alan Ball that all the people who watch True Blood are in to Twilight and every other shit Vampire Romance? I waited 55 minutes for something legitimately surprising and/or interesting to happen, and for all the hard, borderline excruciating work I put in I get Sookie “LISTEN TO MY PROBLEMS!” Stackhouse fucking poor widdle Eric? What the hell man? This show used to be like Spartacus; Blood, action, sex, interesting storylines. Now it’s just one of the 1700 vampire shows on television. You could air this episode on the CW with 30 seconds of censorship and some minor blur on Shiva’s boobs. I’ve never seen a TV show just shit on half it’s audience like this season of True Blood. Just bring back Russell Edgington so I can be disappointed by something interesting.
I enjoyed the last scene, but, sigh, only ’cause I could fantasize being underneath the naked Viking hunk — although, truth be told, woulda preferred the evil Eric, this doofus is tiresome. You merely have to imagine one grand scene with Edgington to understand what’s so flaccid and boring about this season. Who told Alan Ball to forget all about character development, excitement, irony and fun? Bah.
And can someone explain to me why all men drool for the bland Sokie? Don’t get it.
Hunter, I had to laugh when I read your complaint about this show turning into every other “shit Vampire Romance”. To most of the world, “True Blood” always has been a “shit Vampire Romance”. It’s campier than anything else, with ridiculous numbers and types of supernatural characters. How can anyone possibly hold this show in high esteem and criticize the stupidity of other vampire shows/movies? I write all this while fully acknowledging that I watch every episode because, sadly, I have nothing better to do.
And to XBrooklynGrrl, I think Anna Pacquin is an awful actress and the character of Sookie is completely uninteresting, but she’s certainly attractive. I could just as easily ask you: why all women are into the pale, lanky, hunched-over, poorly dressed Eric?
The song over the last scene and closing credits sounded like Tara. Was it sung by Rutina Wesley?
No, it was Neko Case. [www.youtube.com]
Thanks!
Congrats on the Sex Eric & Sookie! Funniest gifs from the episode –> [bit.ly]