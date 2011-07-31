‘True Blood’ – ‘I Wish I Was the Moon’: The one true death?

Senior Television Writer
07.31.11 22 Comments

You know the deal with me and “True Blood” by now: I watch each episode, then largely step out of the way so y’all can discuss it here at least until Leslie Gornstein posts her recap at our Monkeys as Critics blog.

If you’ve been reading what little I have to say about the show these days, you’re probably not at all surprised that my favorite scene of the episode involved Jessica. Deborah Ann Woll remains a woefully underutilized resource on this show, and her conversation with Jason was a reminder of how good she can be, and how much better the show can at times be when it focuses on the handful of characters who aren’t just completely ridiculous and stupid.

So talk about that, about witches and snakes and shifters and all the rest.

