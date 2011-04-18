‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Wheels’: Long live the king

A quick review of tonight’s “United States of Tara” coming up just as soon as my suitcase bursts into consciousness…
“You’re not in control.” -Charmaine
“I am. I am in control, mostly. Sometimes.” -Tara
“Wheels” has some of the funnier material of the season so far, most of it revolving around the titular baby, and about the different things that Patton Oswalt as Neil gets to say and do about her: that he likes the name Cassandra because it has “ass” in it, that immediately post-birth “It looks like Abe Lincoln after he got shot in the face,” and, for that matter, that her middle name is “Wheels” – with the quote marks on the birth certificate! And there was also some light, fun stuff with Kate as she hung around the airport for a while, decided against the sitcommy idea of lying to her parents about being in Japan, and finally settled on flight attendant as her new career goal.
But at its core, “Wheels” was the darkest episode yet of this young season, with Charmaine understandably not wanting her crazy sister anywhere near her new baby. Where once upon a time the show played Tara’s condition as an eccentricity the rest of the family has learned to tolerate, the climax of the two previous episodes were reminders of just how much pain (physical and emotional) her DID causes for her loved ones. After the scene that led up to Charmain’s water breaking, could you blame her for not trusting Tara around Wheels? It’s a hard thing to say to your sister, but not an unreasonable thing.
And Charmaine’s rejection is painful enough that it finally sparks Tara to end the little democracy that gives the show its title and lay down a new set of laws under which the alters get some of what they want but where Tara is the unquestioned ruler of the body. It’s a very good scene – as pretty much all the co-consciousness material the show has done has been – but what makes it really strong is the revelation of where it’s actually taking place: in Dr. Hatteras’ lecture hall in the middle of an exam, with Tara’s body covered in writing as if she were Leonard from “Memento.” It’s an unexpected twist, but far from an unfair one, and Hatteras’ reaction suggests he might finally recognize that Tara isn’t wholly inventing her multiple lives.
What did everybody else think? And does anyone have a theory on why Max’s new uniform work shirt has his name as Greg Maxson instead of Max Gregson?
The uniform thing i think is just a reminder of how insulting this new position is for him. he used to own his own company, and now they can’t even get his name right
does anyone know the name of the last song played on tonights episode “Wheels”? thanks
Jeremy Messersmith – “A Girl A Boy and A Graveyard”
It was on “Chuck”, the episode was “Chuck vs the Suitcase”. I actually just watched the episode two days ago, so the minute they played the song I knew it sounded familiar.
I was distracted by the incessant use of the word “fuck.” I’m not offended by the word, and I think the word has its place in scripts, but tonight’s episode felt like it was written by an illiterate who was in contest to drop as many f-bombs as possible. It was inelegant and whatever I was supposed to take away from the episode was lost. The overuse of the word doesn’t make the show sound hip or cool, it makes me wonder if the writers barely have 100 words in their collective vocabularies.
I fucking hate it too when they they keep fucking using the word fuck, and I fucking hope they fucking stop it before it gets anymore fucking annoying, you fucking know what I’m fucking saying?
I didn’t notice any profanity that wasn’t in character or justified by the situation.
I’m fascinated by the new trend of backlash against profanity, nudity, and violence this season. Deadwood was more profane than Tara, more full of nudity and violence than Game of Thrones, and yet it is hailed as the greatest (my view) or 2nd greatest (Alan’s view) TV show of all time. Are expectations for modern TV shows that much different? Has the audience shifted for premium cable shows that much?
No backlash. I loved Six Feet Under where the F word was used with abandon, but it never felt wrong there. I was just struck by last night’s Tara where it was bandied about wrecklessly. It lost its impact.
LJA is fucking right. The fucking more you fucking use the fucking word fuck, the less fucking meaning it fucking has. Better to fucking use the fucking word fuck less fucking sparingly to fucking intensify it’s fucking impact. Do you fucking get my fucking drift?
Abso-fucking-lutely!
I’m on your side, LJA. In particular, the flight attendant’s remark to Kate didn’t need it.
Charmaine was somewhat bluer than usual, but I didn’t think that dragged down the quality of the writing. I was far more bothered by Lionel and Max calling Marshall Moosh, when clearly it’s Kate’s childhood nickname for him as such and has only really been used by her. Seemed like that writing was from someone new to the show.
Very funny episode. It’s witty and intelligent- I wish more network tv could remember its glory days.
I noticed Max’s shirt tag and wondered why it said Greg Maxson-I haven’t a clue as to why. It caught my attention.
I thought the ending was beautifully done. I found it disturbing but enlightening when Tara came to in an empty class with all of the writing on her. Hatteras’ reaction was pitch perfect when Tara pleaded that she is crazy. It broke my heart a bit.
I was half asleep while watching this, but I thought Neil didn’t like that Cassandra had ‘ass’ in it, but then he didn’t care once the baby was born. And that he put “Wheels” as the middle name in part because he didn’t like Cassandra, but had settled on it to please Charmaine. Could be wrong though.
No, you’re right. She said, “What’s wrong with the name Cassandra?” And he said, “It has ‘ass’ in it.”
I think the ending of this episode was one of the best I’ve seen in a long time. Probably since the season finale of Sons of Anarchy.
I am a sucker for the twist ending, and that is what has always drawn me to Tara.
Yeah, the ending was brilliant. There I was about to start gagging at how hard I was still laughing at T flipping her own nipples in celebration, and they pulled that out. She looked awful, in a really brilliant way. Heartbreaking indeed. Oh god, why are they a week apart?
Anyone else notice that Buck is left-handed while all the other alters are right-handed?
since the series pilot!
My wife and I are now calling our 8-month son a “raisin monster” after watching this episode. How great has Patton Oswalt been so far?