Upfronts 2013: NBC starts from scratch again with Michael J. Fox, J.J Abrams and James Spader

For a few months last fall, it looked like NBC had finally pulled itself out of the gutter and built a foundation for ongoing success. The Peacock was even the number one network going into 2013, had a genuine freshman hit in “Revolution” and several other promising rookies in “Go On” and “The New Normal,” both of which were said to symbolize NBC’s move away from the niche appeal of “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” and towards something broader and more sustainable.
Then, as usual, NBC went back to being NBC. The three shows that had been primarily responsible for that fall success – “Sunday Night Football,” “The Voice” and “Revolution” – went away, and all the ratings success went with them. Without “The Voice” as a lead-in, “Go On” and “The New Normal” cratered, and eventually weren’t renewed, while “Parks and Rec” and “Community” are the network’s only returning comedies. Every new premiere was a disaster. The return of NBC president Bob Greenblatt’s pride and joy, “Smash,” was a catastrophe that was eventually banished to Saturdays before cancellation. Even when “The Voice” came back strong in the spring, “Revolution” returned to fading numbers suggesting that, like “Smash” and “Go On,” it might be barely viable without Adam Levine and friends as a lead-in.
So it’s no surprise that the network is basically starting over from scratch with its newly-announced schedule, with a new drama slotted in after “The Voice” on Mondays, “Revolution” sent to fend for itself on Wednesdays, a revamped Thursday lineup that hopefully won’t do as poorly as the last several, and change on nearly every night.
Fienberg has the full schedule, for both fall and mid-season – and note that “Community” and several new series (including “Chicago PD,” “The Night Shift” and “Undateable”) have no timeslots yet in either period – and I have some night-by-night thoughts:
MONDAY: “The Voice” is the only entertainment programming working consistently for NBC these days, so it stays. Rather than stubbornly keeping “Revolution” here to pretend like it’s a genuine success rather than a timeslot hit, NBC went with something new: James Spader as a reformed master criminal in “The Blacklist.” NBC will have the Winter Olympics in 2014, and presumably these two shows won’t be taking as long a mid-season hiatus as “The Voice” and “Revolution” did this year.
TUESDAY: Fairly conservative in the fall, with “Biggest Loser” leading into “The Voice” and then into “Chicago Fire,” which was a pleasant surprise for the network on Wednesdays at 10 (and successful enough to inspire the still-unscheduled “Chicago PD” spin-off). The real heavy lifting for “The Voice” will come in the spring, when it’ll slide down to 8 and try to launch Jason Katims’ “About a Boy” adaptation with David Walton and J.K. Simmons in “The Family Guide.”
WEDNESDAY: At 8, “Revolution” will go from having the best lead-in on NBC to having no lead-in at all. NBC’s previous J.J. Abrams-produced drama “Undercovers” died in this timeslot a few seasons ago, though it was starting from scratch, rather than trying to migrate viewers from a solidly-rated season on Monday. “Law & Order: SVU” will once again duke it out with (presumably) “Modern Family” and “Criminal Minds,” and we’ll get yet another remake at 10, with Blair Underwood succeeding Raymond Burr as “Ironside.” (Under Bob Greenblatt, NBC loves remakes and other adaptations of pre-existing material.)
THURSDAY: With “Community” in limbo until something else fails, it falls to “Parks and Rec” to be the sacrificial lamb against “Big Bang Theory” at 8, leading into a trio of new comedies in “Welcome to the Family,” “Sean Saves the World” and “The Michael J. Fox Show.” The surprising thing is the scheduling of the last two. Sean Hayes and Fox are both beloved NBC stars from decades past, but Fox was the bigger star, and his show the object of an enormous bidding war that saw NBC commit to an entire season before a pilot had been shot. Everyone assumed it would be treated as a show that could anchor a night and launch something else; instead, it’s the 9:30 show and “Sean Saves the World” is at 9. “Parenthood,” NBC’s best returning drama (though the fate of “Hannibal” remains up in the air for now) moves into what once upon a time would have been the perfect place for it on Thursdays at 10, but which is now a radioactive wasteland thanks to all the shows that have failed here since “ER” went away. Still, we’ll get a full season of the Bravermans this year, and that’s a plus.
FRIDAY: “Dateline” and “Grimm” remain where they’ve been for a while, and we get a pair of high-concept dramas in fall and spring in “Dracula,” with Jonathan Rhys Meyers (who worked for Greenblatt at Showtime on “The Tudors”) and then “Crossbones,” with John Malkovich as Blackbeard the pirate.
SATURDAY: Repeats of shows from earlier in the week. Nothing to see here.
SUNDAY: Football will trounce all comers in the fall. Then after the Olympics, NBC tries something other than Donald Trump (“Celebrity Apprentice” remains in limbo, and will hopefully never get to leave there) with two of its higher-profile new series: “Believe,” from Abrams and Alfonso Cuaron; and “Crisis,” from “Life” creator Rand Ravich (and starring Dermot Mulroney, not to be confused with the other guy).
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NBC should have picked up John Mulaney’s sitcom. Big mistake
NOOOOoooooooooo!!!!! Hasn’t NBC learned **anything**?? Michael J. Fox was a LOT more interesting lately playing drama on The Good Wife than he has been in anything else in years. And Sean Hayes?! Please, not again — heaven save us. I hadn’t seen him in years, but his short stint on Smash was SO irritating it made even the annoying Jimmy a relief in comparison. I could easily go another decade without seeing Hayes again. What is WRONG with those twits at NBC that they don’t see this?? Oh, wait — they’re still the losing network. Never mind.
I hear there’s going to be an opening for SNL head writer that Mr. Mulaney would be amazing at.
How ironic that the last two comedies standing from the 2012-13 season are Parks and Rec and Community.
Of the new offerings, only Michael J. Fox’s show holds any personal interest. Unless something else receives considerable critical buzz, that and Parks will probably be it for me on NBC.
How is that “ironic”?
One definition of irony is: an outcome of events contrary to what was, or might have been, expected (i.e., NBC expecting to replace its “niche” comedies with those they perceived as more “broad” in their appeal and completely failing in their attempt).
Or you may explain to me how it is not ironic and I shall apologize profusely.
Actually, Christine, that’s THE definition of irony and it’s only gross misuse in recent times that has people like Bill questioning that.
I second that!!!!!!!!! Irony is a circumstance, not an attitude. A twist of events, not sarcasm. To confuse the two is a sign that you didn’t do very well on your SAT verbal scores.
Sarcasm is a form of irony. According to Oxford English Dictionary, it is defined as “the use of irony to mock or convey contempt”.
There are three listed definitions of irony in the OED, the first is “the expression of one’s meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect” (in other words sarcasm).
The second is “a state of affairs or an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often wryly amusing as a result”, which is what Christine correctly used to describe this situation.
The third is dramatic irony, “a literary technique, originally used in Greek tragedy, by which the full significance of a character’s words or actions is clear to the audience or reader although unknown to the character.”
The most common misuse of the word irony that I see is when people use it instead of “coincidence”, which greatly irritates me.
I don’t get why NBC is once again trying to introduce new comedies after the Olympics. That didn’t seem to help Go On and that show with the monkey
Then again, maybe the monkey itself was the problem (that, and the twit who thought the monkey would be automatically funny. Not a given, that).
Remember how the only fans NBC seems to keep are genre or general geek-ry fans? I do, but I don’t think the suits in charge do, because they keep pretending to be CBS which worked so well for the networks in the past.
NBC’s fall lineup looks just abysmal. I can’t believe they couldn’t find a spot for “Go On” or John Mulaney’s show or “Community.”
I will watch football and “Parks and Rec” for sure, but I don’t know how much after that. Possibly Michael J. Fox.
How do I report spam?
I like Parenthood on Thursday nights. That show has shown itself to be relatively stable amid a sea of chaos on NBC’s schedule. If it can pull its 1.8-2.0 on Thursday, NBC will be ecstatic.
I keep thinking how interesting a Parks and Rec/Parenthood back to back scheduling would have been. I can’t think of many people my age who will be watching Parks live at 8 pm. But putting Parenthood and Scandal up against one another will also be quite interesting.
The thing that jumps out at me as weird (like Alan) is the placement of the Michael J. Fox show. Out of all of the the new shows, I will check out that and possibly Blacklist, which seems to have quite a bit of buzz, if it gets good reviews.
I’m over the moon that Parks and Recreation was renewed for a full 22 episodes. 6 seasons of this special little show is a gift. That being said, good luck to it because it is going to need all of the help it can get going head-to-head with The Big Bang Theory, a weakened-but-still-viable X Factor, and possibly Agents of S.H.I.EL.D. That small-but-loyal audience better stay loyal. Similarly, Parenthood will have a tough go of it against Scandal, but NBC gave the sign of faith with a full-season order, and if it does anywhere close to what it usually does (between 1.8 and 2.0), it could run for years. (I figured either Parenthood or SVU would fall here. No way NBC was going to try a new drama again after everything has failed).
NBC really believes in Chicago Fire’s potential. First they pick up the spinoff, and now they’re giving the show a trial run behind The Voice. Though it’s still scheduled for Tuesdays at midseason, I presume that NBC will move it at some point and try to use it to launch the spinoff. It actually seems like a fairly smart strategy – if the new audience sticks with it.
Finally, an earnest appeal: Please, for the love of all that is good and holy, let Celebrity Apprentice die a quiet death in the darkness and never be seen again.
P&R will definitely have a tough time, but maybe if NBA continues to struggle, they’ll keep P&R around? P&R pulls in decent numbers for NBC, if not for other major networks. I guess, as a P&R fan, I just have to hope that NBA continues to suck. I’m OK with that!
They’re hoping it clicks well enough to the the next ER or Third Watch or Law & Order, in terms of ratings and longevity. Just like ABC is still looking for the next Lost amid its stupid-people-tricks shows. Good luck with that (no, on second thought, NOT!).
Oh, and by NBA you meant basketball – ??
Yeah, my bad, NBA = NBC
So Hannibal is cancelled?
Not yet. NBC is waiting to announce anything about either Hannibal or The Celebrity Apprentice, though they should “soon.” Hannibal was originally intended to be a summer series, but late midseason is still an option, I suppose (once NBC clears out some of this stuff that will inevitably die).
Still, its ratings have been…eh.
On the “pro” side for pick-up, Hannibal is an internationally financed show, so that may help to ease the decision in favour of it returning.
*Crosses fingers and prays to G*d*
*pleaserenewHannibalpleaserenewHannibal*
I could do without either. Every time I see Trump (unavoidable via commercials, even though I never watch the show), I’/m reminded of a Russian saying: a face that asks for a brick …
A show about a Chicago fire department and now another about a Chicago police department. What’s next, one about a Chicago hospital?
I like that one about the law firm with the lady from ER :P
That would be Chicago Streets and San, actually. As any Chicagoan knows. :D
@ Anthony: Awwwwwww, you missed that one? It was called ER. (It also had a competitor named Chicago Hope). Been there, done that, awful sick of the reruns by now.
I’m intrigued by NBC’s new slate of shows. It sounds like a few of them have legit promise. I don’t get why they’d put the Michael J. Fox show at 9:30. Not that I really care, if it’s good, I’ll just DVR it and watch it whenever.
The short clip (ad) they posted looked sharp and most importantly it has THE BUNK!
David Walton in a TV adaptation of a Nick Hornby book? Intriguing.
I’m kinda depressed that they canceled Go On. It was the only new NBC sitcom I’ve liked in several years. I never thought they’d cancel that and keep Community
Yeah, count me in with you. I really liked Go On and I think it could’ve developed into something special in the long term.
HANNIBAL is the only show I watch on NBC. The only old network show I care about . Just announce its fate already, nimrods!!!
Sean Saves the World looks horrid. In the 80ish second clip they posted, I’m pretty sure the laugh track went off more than 20 times.
I am choosing to look at the Michael J Fox show as 9:30 as a way to get older (note: not old) viewers onto the network and keep them there for Parenthood and away from Scandal and Elementary or whatever CBS moves to Thursdays at 10. I hope that move works out, because Parenthood is wonderful.
Hope they are able to bring Hannibal back at some point. I would say it is certainly NBC’s best drama, in terms of quality (though I like Parenthood a lot). It would be a shame if they dumped it after putting it in such a crap position to start with.
Som, what this means is that Wednesdays Nights with Revolution at 08 and Supernatural a 09 are a must for fans of Eric Kripke shows.
Scheduling hardly matters to me without knowing how the execution of the show goes. If it’s good, I’ll find it and watch it.
They aren’t going to renew Hannibal?????
I wish Hannibal wasn’t “up in the air”. I think it’s brilliant.