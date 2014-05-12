Upfronts 2014: FOX bets on year-round programming to counter ‘Idol’ struggles

For a decade or so, the schedules FOX announced during upfront week followed a predictable, amusing pattern: one schedule for the fall that would inevitably struggle, another schedule for mid-season built around the dominant presence of “American Idol,” and then many, many changes made to that second schedule at a later date due to the struggles of the first.
But “Idol” has slipped from being a juggernaut, to being a hit that no longer annihilated everything in its path, to being a solid utility player at best this spring – FOX president Kevin Reilly admitted to reporters on a press conference call that their “Idol” strategy is “not about turning it around,” but simply making it a useful piece for the future – and as a result, FOX is finishing up one of its most problematic seasons ever, and didn't even bother announcing a mid-season schedule because they're still tinkering with how frequently “Idol” will air in 2015. (Reilly guessed they would air 37 hours, down from 50-plus of late, and that it would probably only air once a week after the auditions.)
“If you don't have a show in the second half of the season that can lift all ships like 'Idol' did,” Reilly acknowledged, then you run into these kinds of problems. And so FOX is turning elsewhere for solutions: betting even more heavily on airing original shows year-round, experimenting with different formats and episode orders, and trying to latch onto brand names where available.
So the fall schedule includes “Gracepoint,” a mystery miniseries based on the acclaimed British drama “Broadchurch,” and even starring David Tennant in the same role he played in the original, but with a different conclusion so that viewers who saw the original on BBC America (or heard about it) will still be able to tune in without feeling spoiled. And it includes both the return of “Sleepy Hollow” (which will have 18 episodes to play with rather than 13, and will be able to air most of them consecutively this time) and the new “Gotham,” a Batman prequel series featuring Bruce Wayne as a kid, Jim Gordon as a rookie police detective, and familiar villains like Catwoman and the Penguin in their younger incarnations. ABC had some struggles with its own hero-adjacent show “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD,” but Reilly noted that his will have the actual characters fans know from the comic books and films, even if they're years away from the versions we know.
FOX will have another miniseries to go later in the season in M. Night Shyamalan's “Wayward Pines” (announced a year ago, but being held for the right timeslot and premiere window), plus a half dozen new dramas and sitcoms that currently don't have timeslots. The idea is to use the successful return of “24,” plus this month's launch of the action drama “Gang Related,” to condition viewers to the idea that FOX is keeping the lights on over the summer, and then roll out even more original programming after the traditional TV season ends next summer.
“June is just as important as January,” Reilly said.
FOX COO Joe Earley said the cost of marketing all these new shows, particularly in summer, will cost a lot more in the beginning stages, but will in theory pay off if those shows catch on and viewers don't have to be continually reminded to keep watching in the warmer months.
We'll see how this all plays out, and whether the downward spiral of “Idol” (which Reilly hoped can stick around for years in a lesser capacity, the way “Survivor” still has value for CBS long after its phenomenon days) has just done too much damage to be overcome by a network that relied on it so heavily for so long.
In the meantime, some thoughts on the fall schedule, night-by-night:
SUNDAY: FOX is breaking up the idea of Sunday as an animation-only night by moving “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to 8:30 after “The Simpsons,” and scheduling the new live-action sitcom “Mulaney” (created by and starring former “SNL” writer John Mulaney) at 9:30 after “Family Guy.” As Reilly noted to reporters, FOX's three biggest live-action comedy hits of all time – “Married… with Children,” “Malcolm in the Middle” and “That '70s Show” – all aired on Sundays alongside “The Simpsons” at least for a time. On the other hand, over non-cartoon comedies like “Arrested Development” and “The War at Home” haven't done so well there.
(I've also heard some “Brooklyn” fans expressing concern about football overruns pushing the show back, but it tends to happen much less frequently on FOX – which has its elastic postgame show “The O.T.” in the 7 o'clock hour rather than something like “60 Minutes” – than it does to “The Good Wife” and CBS' other Sunday shows.)
MONDAY: I have concerns about “Gotham” trying to retrofit characters like Two-Face and the Joker into a pre-Batman city, and about the show winding up handcuffed in the same way “Smallville” was by continuity and a need to keep the hero out of his classic costume until the very end. But expect it to get a lot of FOX's marketing attention in the fall, leading into “Sleepy Hollow” at 9. And we'll see if the things that made that show so much fun at 13 episodes remain true at 18.
TUESDAY: One-time comedy hit “New Girl” cratered this season, but it and “The Mindy Project” are back in the 9 o'clock hour, albeit with Reilly abandoning the futile strategy of a four-comedy night. Instead, 8 goes to “Utopia,” a new reality show where contestants are deposited in a remote location and asked to create a new society – and avoid being voted out in favor of viewers who are theoretically eager to take their place. If nothing else, it's at least not another singing competition show, which TV now has too many of (and which led to the downfall of “Idol”).
WEDNESDAY: Gordon Ramsay gets to ply his anger on a new night, with “Hell's Kitchen” at 8. That leads into “Red Band Society,” a new teen drama about friends who first meet as patients at a hospital's pediatric ward. (Reilly compared it – as all FOX execs must when announcing new dramas with younger leads – to “Beverly Hills 90210” and “The O.C.”)
THURSDAY: The indestructible “Bones” has been sent to this night before and done okay, and it'll have to do it this time even with CBS airing 8 Thursday night NFL games in the fall. It leads into “Gracepoint,” which also features Anna Gunn as Tennant's police partner and Nick Nolte, Michael Pena, Jacki Weaver and Josh Hamilton as some of the residents of the small town affected by the murder they investigate. Great cast, if nothing else, remaking the excellent “Broadchurch” – even with a new ending – still seems redundant.
FRIDAY: More Ramsay, as “Masterchef Junior” returns at 8, followed by a second night of “Utopia,” at least for a little while, as Reilly tries to get more viewers interested in the show.
SATURDAY: College football in primetime, like usual.
Among the new shows waiting on the bench: “Wayward Pines,” “Backstrom” (comic police procedural from “Bones” creator Hart Hanson, starring Rainn Wilson), “Empire” (hip-hop industry drama from Lee Daniels, starring Terence Howard and Taraji P. Henson), “HIEROGLYPH!” (weird epic set in ancient Egypt), “Bordertown” (a new animated comedy from the Seth MacFarlane factory), “The Last Man on Earth” (created by and starring Will Forte) and “Weird Loners” (four 30-something singles sharing a Queens townhouse). And “Idol,” “The Following” and “Glee” (entering its final season) will also be back at some point in 2015.
What does everybody else think? Do any of the shows seem interesting? Or are you too angry that FOX canceled any or all of “Enlisted,” “Surviving Jack” and “Almost Human” to sample new product?
The show I’m most curious about here is The Last Man on Earth, because so far Forte is the only cast member, and how is that going to work? I’m assuming he’ll find another human by the end of the pilot, but then how will THAT work?
Also, he’s partnering with Lord/Miller, and so far they have a pretty amazing track record with creative endeavors, especially ones that don’t sound like they’ll be any good (The LEGO Movie, 21 Jump Street).
I wonder if they’re thinking about doing more “24” after this year, or if it’s considered a one-and-done.
Considering the ratings are better than most shows, even shows considered successful for networks, I think it will definitely be back. I doubt we’ll see it every year, but a new season every 2 years, or whenever they come up with a good story, would work out great for everyone.
They might, although it’s probably too early to announce anything. Maybe we’ll hear something about it in a few months.
(And now that I said that they’ll probably make an announcement tomorrow afternoon.)
“with a different conclusion so that viewers who saw the original on BBC America (or heard about it) will still be able to tune in without feeling spoiled.”
Does it end with the whole cast on a spaceship to Mars? ‘Cause that didn’t work out so well last time…
Honestly, I hated the finale of Broadchurch, so I don’t think anything they do could be that much worse. I also have a feeling the Fox version is going to be a ratings bomb. These short-run mystery/thrillers sound good on paper, but that didn’t work so well for Hostages or Crisis this season, did it?
If Gracepoint does bomb, at least Fox is only stuck with 10 episodes instead of 15 (Hostages) or 13 (Crisis)
The pairing of Gotham and Sleepy Hollow on Monday should make for an enjoyable night of programming, contingent of course on Gotham actually being good. I’m the direct target audience for pretty much any Batman property, but that’s because they generally feature … Batman. I’m very excited about the return of Sleepy Hollow, especially because the writers always knew that they would be getting more episodes this year. I’m confident that they’ll be able to maintain and build upon the elements that made the show such a genuine and unexpected pleasure last year.
On to Gracepoint. The original British “Broadchurch” was one of my three favorite programs that aired all of last year – I thought that it was simply incredible. I’m naturally wary of this new version, and if it had been announced that they were going to be making a strict remake, I wouldn’t bother at all. But the cast is uniformly strong and if they really are planning to take the story in a new direction, then I expect that I’ll be tuning in … cautiously.
For whatever reason, when “The Last Man on Earth” was announced, I got the impression that the premise was that Will Forte was the last MAN on an Earth that was now otherwise inhabited entirely by women. That sounded like a fairly kooky premise, but I don’t know how the real version will work either. I’m curious, if not exactly intrigued.
Finally, I’m fairly certain at this point that I will be watching every single episode of HIEROGLYPH, regardless of how bad it might be. I just have to see this for myself. In fact, the only thing that could turn me away is if it turns out to be neither good or bad, but simply boring. Which would be an utter waste. You don’t name your show HIEROGLYPH and then proceed to make a boring, self-serious show. That isn’t the way that this works ;)
I’m actually really psyched for Gotham – and I wasn’t a fan of Smallville – because I think a drama centered around Jim Gordon is a great idea. He is one of the more interesting characters in the Batman universe, and someone who could carry a show without Batman in it. If it strives to be anywhere close to the Batman Year One graphic novel, viewers could be in for a treat.
FYI, if the Forte project has him as the last MAN on earth, then there is a long running comic series (Y: The last Man) that could be looked at for inspiration/hints on where things are going. Most of the promo materials I’ve seen though show Forte and only Forte, suggesting he may in fact be the only person, period. (Which would be tough to make a tv show out of)
Very wary of “Wayward Pines” – I’ve read the first two e-books in the trilogy (third comes out this month) and really enjoyed them – very interesting story line. But M. Night? Last good thing he did was in 2000 and he has crapped over everything else since then
He seems to be at his best with a good deal of oversight and collaboration (sort of the opposite of Whedon). Devil was solid.
I’m optimistic that this will be a good fit since Crouch is involved and the network surely weighed in. That said, I actually liked Signs and the Village so I might not be coming at it from the same place as you.
While I’m not a fan of having to chase Andy Samberg down on Sundays opposite The Good Wife, I think that programming block is a smart move for Fox. But the weekday schedule? Half of their ten hours is Utopia, Gordon Ramsay, and Bones S10, with only the struggling New Girl and Mindy returning. They’ve scheduled four hours of new programming and all it takes is one big hit to start changing tides, but for now it looks like a badly wounded animal that needs to be put out of it’s misery.
That’s a very light schedule. Not a lot that I’ll bother trying, come fall.
Utopia is based on a Dutch show created by John de Mol, who also created Big Brother and The Voice. It’s a pretty decent hit here in the Netherlands, averaging about 850.000 viewers (the Netherlands has 17,5 million citizens so that’s quite a lot) on a daily basis. (5 days a week)
I personally find the show quite boring and the Dutch cast is mostly filled with people who aren’t exactly well mannered. I’m still curious to see how it will do in the US, though.
Changing the ending of ‘Broadchurch’ so that people won’t have been spoiled seems to be missing the point.
It’s not just a police procedural where they get the guy in the end. Everything that happens (and doesn’t happen) is a twist or a revelation in its own right, some of them with more buildup than an entire cinema film.
“Don’t worry viewers, you’ll only have 95% of the plot points spoiled for you!” doesn’t seem like an appeal that really gets it, to be honest.
Also — the subplots inform the emotional impact of the resolution, and it seems that they’re duplicating the key roles, so it’s going to be a tough fit. We’ll see.
Bob’s Burgers?
Bob’s Burgers is the new King Of The Hill, a.k.a. the sacraficial lamb that airs at 7:30. Many of the fall episodes will be lost to football overruns, despite the varying lengths of The O.T. Post January…it will be back, and might even kick off the night at 7pm, leading into the new Seth McFarlane animated offering…
I’m not sure I like the idea of changing the conclusion of “Broadchurch”. The identity of the killer is tied too closely to the central theme of the series.
Any murder mystery that can easily switch killers at the last minute cannot be a very good mystery. As soon as I heard that “The Killing” was going to change their killer, I knew immediately that the writers were not very interested in the conclusion to their own mystery and would probably just pluck a random suspects name out of a hat in the final episode to be their new culprit. In a well-written whodunit, every plot point and development should point to a single inevitable conclusion. Any attempt to change that should collapse the whole story.
Imagine FOX filmed a remake of “Murder on the Orient Express” and told everybody that they were going to change the ending. Sure it might be more of a surprise, but most people would know right away that it would an awful version of the story
They pretty much picked a name out of a hat to choose the killer in Broadchurch, so no.
Can they reverse their decision? None of these new shows interest me. Bring back Enlisted and Surviving Jack (which lets face it, didn’t get much of a chance)
Surviving Jack was an excellent show and it is very disappointing that FOX cancelled it.
I’m annoyed with the remake of Broadchurch. From the preview I watched it was nearly shot for shot. It seems completely unnecessary. Plus part of the charm of David Tennant is his accent, why have him doing an american accent? And for that matter, why would he want to play the same character on virtually the same show (only a “different” place and a different accent)? The original Broadchurch was great. I don’t know why, but everything about this remake bugs me.
I do love Tennant’s normal accent, and I love most everything he is in. I would be glad if this gets more Americans to know him and his acting
I just don’t understand the logic of putting Gotham on at 8 and Sleepy Hollow on at 9. That move counters everything I’ve ever learned about television scheduling.
Can’t wait for Wayward Pines! That looks amazing. I hope it gets scheduled eventually, especially considering they announced it at Upfronts last year.
I’m so disappointed about both Surviving Jack and Enlisted. That said, I am happy that they picked up Mulaney and will definitely be watching it although I’m not sure about the decision to pair it with Family Guy.
Fox doesn’t deserve to have a quality show such as surviving Jack….the idiot program director that canceled the show is gone and the new guy has a chance to do the right think….the ball is in his court….give it a solid chance not behind garbage such as idol. Idol hasn’t been a solid lead into any show.