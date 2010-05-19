Upfronts: Highlights and lowlights from ABC and CBS

Dan and I spent the vast majority of today’s mega-length podcast talking about the network upfronts, but we recorded it before CBS did their actual presentation for advertisers, complete with clips of the new shows. And since I didn’t get a chance yesterday to offer any random thoughts on ABC’s shows, I’ll have takes on both network presentations coming up after the jump…
Most promising clip reel: Probably ABC’s “No Ordinary Family,” with Michael Chiklis and Julie Benz as a family who get superpowers. It looked like a lot of fun, and a good use of Chiklis, who was by far the best part of the “Fantastic Four” movies.
Other cut-downs that made me curious to see more: I like the cast and concept of CBS’ “Blue Bloods” and the trailer looked solid (albeit in the usual CBS meat-and-potatoes style). ABC’s “Body of Proof” doesn’t seem like a show I’d watch regularly, since it’s a crime procedural that airs on Friday, but it’s a pretty unabashed Dana Delany star vehicle that steps back and lets her do her thing, and I fully support that.
Trailer that defied expectations in a good way: I wasn’t looking forward to CBS’ “Hawaii Five-O” remake, both because I don’t understand Nina Tassler’s fascination with leading man Alex O’Loughlin, and because I think the original is remembered way too fondly just because of its (admittedly awesome) theme song. But the cut-down looked fun, and exciting (and expensive), and as Kono, I’m glad to see that (to paraphrase What’s Alan Watching?/Firewall & Iceberg logo designer Dave Loehr) Grace Park is now carving out a career playing gender-bending versions of ’70s TV characters. The one caveat: O’Loughlin still doesn’t seem that interesting, and was pretty badly upstaged in the clips by sidekick Scott Caan.
Trailer that defied expectations in a bad way: CBS’ “The Defenders” seemed like a show that could go either way. Yes, it’s a legal show with Jim Belushi as its star (along with Jerry O’Connell), but if you look past “According to Jim,” and “K-9,” and… well, a lot of his filmography, Belushi’s a guy who’s proven himself capable of giving interesting performances when he wants to and/or is asked to, and the idea of a light-hearted show about slick Vegas lawyers sounded like it could be entertaining. But the clip showed Belushi just coasting on his innate Belushi-ness. Pass.
Biggest cognitive dissonance: ABC’s “My Generation” is a show I’ll reserve judgement on till I see a finished pilot, since the concept (a documentary crew follows a high school class in 2000, then revisits the graduates 10 years later) didn’t seem to lend itself well to the upfront trailer format. But I had to laugh when the trailer for a show about Generation Y opened up with The Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” which is like the quintessential boomer/hippie anthem of the late ’60s.
Best use of actors on-stage: ABC brought out most of the grown-ups from “Modern Family,” and the gag was that they had all agreed to not read the scripted banter on the teleprompters – all, that is, except Eric Stonestreet, who would keep interrupting his co-star’s more relaxed conversation with lame non-sequiturs (like a “Cougar Town” joke about Sofia Vergara). Stonestreet was funny as always, and the bit played well in both the room and those of us streaming it elsewhere.
Most disappointing use of an actor on-stage: Just as Fox had Jane Lynch play Sue Sylvester to insult Kevin Reilly’s hair for a few minutes, CBS brought out Jim Parsons in character as Sheldon, but the audience clearly didn’t get all the physics jokes (or even that they were jokes). Parsons’ appearance was at least salvaged when Sheldon ran back on stage later to confront William Shatner and ask, rapt, for him to answer all of his many questions.
Most confusing use of actors off-stage: CBS had several of the stars of “NCIS” in the theater, and only asked them to wave to the crowd from their seats. Ditto for Parson’s “Big Bang” co-stars, and for Neil Patrick Harris (who was there with Josh Radnor and Cobie Smulders). How do you not get NPH up on stage to do something? Meanwhile, one show’s cast did get to come on stage: “Undercover Boss,” where the CEOs paraded out, stood together for 10 seconds, then walked off. Riveting. (I wonder how much profitability suffered at each company for the side trip.)
Forget the title: Fix the show. The sitcom based on the @shitmydadsays Twitter feed looked horrible.
Upfront Week comes to an end tomorrow with the CW, and pilots should start rolling in within the next few weeks.
I also liked the Blue Bloods clips as well as the cast and concept. Looks very interesting.
Also watched the behind scenes of Hawaii Five-0 and was glad they kept some of the themes from the original. It was smart for them to post the opening theme but I will disagree and say the original show had decent plots not just a good theme.
Definitely an odd song choice for My Generation. My vote for song they should use in the promos goes to Alanis Morisette’s “Hands Clean.” It’s period appropriate and includes the lyrics “We’ll fast forward to a few years later” which fits with the premise of the show.
shitmydadsays: The Cavemen of the 2010 season?
No joke, my husband said the exact same thing last night. And I think you are both right. Funny in short 30 second or 140 character bursts, but not so much in TV show form. No Ordinary Family is really the only one I am looking forward to. I would give Hawaii-5O a chance, but it is on at the same time as Castle.
I love the Twitter and if you read the book, the source material is there for a decent and endearing sitcom. The key to the character is that he can’t realize what he is saying is hilarious. He can’t chew on the scenery. The model should have been Frasier and Marty Crane — a father who can be quick with a quip, but doesn’t steal the show. The show needed to be about the kid, not the dad.
Because they had some good source material, they really didn’t feel the need to develop the character. They read the Twitter feed, talked to the kid, imagined Bill Shatner saying the lines and decided they had found comedy gold. Instead of character development (a foreign concept to anyone who had a hand in Will & Grace) and perspective, we have Bill Shatner chewing the scenery. Gag me with a spoon.
Just a quick correction, the best thing about the Fantastic Four movies is actually a tie between a pitch perfect Chris Evans and the fact that they don’t seem to be in any hurry to make another one.
You are incorrect about your second point: FOX is indeed in a rush to make another film, because if they don’t they’ll lose the property back to Marvel/Disney. Talk of a reboot is already a-foot.
I was also going to correct Alan on the best-thing-about-FF-movies-was-Michael-Chiklis-bit, but Mike here did it so very well.
Re: Hawaii Five-O: I’ve not seen the original, but if they manage not to make it too procedural-y, the presence of Scott Caan and Grace Park is more than enough of a reason to watch the show. It would also help if it turns out to be good.
Andy, you’ve depressed me. Plus, the whole “reboot franchises that we ruined only within the last five years” thing is pretty depressing. I could maybe see it with the high school spiderman, but that’s mostly because Spectacular Spiderman is, well, spectacular. Fantastic Four though… ugh.
Besides, Venture Brothers has already given us what should be the definitive on screen representation of the Richards gang.
Alan wrote:
But the cut-down looked fun, and exciting (and expensive)
I reply:
Oh dear… does that mean we’re going to get another ‘Pushing Daisies’ or ‘FlashForward’ where it was pretty obvious a hell of a lot of money was spent on the pilot, and the rest of the series inevitably can’t even begin to measure up?