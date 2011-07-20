Which medium is right for the message?

Comic-Con starts tomorrow, and before I head out to San Diego, I had a few idle (and unsurprisingly nerdy) thoughts on a subject that feels particularly germane, given the blending of comics, movies, TV, etc. at what was once primarily a convention about comic books:
What happens when characters from one medium cross over into another?
One of my favorite comic book series of the last decade is Greg Rucka’s espionage series “Queen & Country,” centered on the life of Tara Chace, a tall, cool blond “minder” for the British government, who’s one of the best killers in the world.(*) Each arc is drawn by a different artist, automatically giving it a different one even as characters like Tara, boss Paul Crocker and others continue to appear and, in some cases, evolve. It works wonderfully as a thriller, as a character piece and also as a bit of geo-political commentary. Rucka’s so plugged into this world that he had a Taliban story in the works months before 9/11 (it had the eerie timing to come out right after), and a later story opened with a terror attack on the London Underground that was eerily similar to the actual attack that happened nearly a year later in the real world.
(*) And to pre-empt the two inevitable questions: Yes, I am aware that Rucka based the series in part on the ’70s British TV series “The Sandbaggers,” and no, I have never actually seen an episode of “The Sandbaggers.”
I bring this up because it’s a great series that more people should be reading, but also because in addition to the “Queen & Country” comic book, Rucka has also written three different prose novels in the series: “A Gentlemen’s Game” (that’s the one with the London terror attack), “Private Wars” and “The Last Run.” Rucka got his start as a crime novelist (his Atticus Kodiak series is still ongoing, though it’s evolved pretty dramatically over the years) and so he’s an old hand at the format. And the “Queen & Country” novels are interesting for two reasons:
1)To see how differently the same writer, working with the same characters and universe, can tell a story so differently depending on the medium;
and
2)Because Rucka didn’t treat the books as inessential, or non-canon, or however the various “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” tie-in books are usually treated. These books are not only part of the ongoing story of Tara Chace, but major events in her life and the ongoing life of the series take place within those pages.
On the first point, with prose, Rucka is obviously able to go much deeper into backstory, and also into developing his antagonists. In the comics, Tara is largely going up against faceless spies, terrorists, etc., where in the books we get to know her opponents very well. Yet in re-reading the comic book series after finishing “The Last Run” run a week ago(**), I was reminded just how effectively Rucka and his artists were at conveying the emotions of Tara and her colleagues, and the comics often hit me much harder than the books. The comics are also, unsurprisingly, much better at depicting action (the third story arc, “Operation: Crystal Ball,” is particularly effective on that front).
(**) I somehow missed that a third book had been published back in October, and in fact only knew about the existence of the books in the first place because I saw a copy on the desk of The Star-Ledger’s book review editor back in 2004.
There are some stories and characters that seem better suited to one kind of storytelling than another, and the transition – from graphic novel to prose novel, or from TV show to comic book, or TV show to movie – can be tricky, even if the original creator is involved in both. Rucka has written all the “Queen & Country” stories. Javier Grillo-Marxuach adapted ABC Family’s brilliant-but-canceled “The Middleman” from his own comic of the same name. Both of those worked. On the other hand, I found the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” comic book series (the “season 8” the show never got on TV) very hit-or-miss, even with Joss Whedon writing or overseeing it, and I noticed in the comments to my review of “Serenity,” the movie spin-off of Whedon’s “Firefly,” that many of you missed the smaller, more intimate, ensemble-driven quality of the show as compared to the big action and two-character focus of the film.
As to the second thing I found interesting, without going into too much detail (because, again, I’d like people who haven’t read this stuff to give it a try), several significant changes happen for Tara, and for several major supporting characters, over the course of the three novels. And thus far the one story arc (“Operation: Red Panda”) in the comic that was published after the novels appeared (it’s set in between the events of the first two books) doesn’t really bother to recap things for people who are only reading the comics. Tara’s been through something major, and the writing and artwork (in this case, by Chris Samnee) are good enough to convey just how damaged she was by it, but I can understand that comics-only readers would feel very much out of the loop reading it. And things change ever more over the course of the next two novels, so that when the comic book finally resumes publication (Rucka’s reportedly been waiting on artist Nicola Scott to be available to draw the first arc of the new series), the new status quo will be particular disorienting to those who haven’t been keeping up.
As someone who read, and loved, all three books, I was obviously able to keep up. Yet as I read them, part of me tried to put myself in the shoes of someone who was just a fan of the comic.
I often make the argument with TV shows like “Lost” that the story of the series should be contained within the series itself under its regular format(***) – if certain mysteries were explained on one of the show’s fake websites, or one of the tie-in books, I didn’t care, didn’t want to know about it, and felt it should be irrelevant to my enjoyment of “Lost” itself. Ditto for a lot of other spin-off media along those lines; just because Peter David managed to finally give Geordi LaForge a personality in a few of his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” books doesn’t absolve the TV show writers for failing to give LeVar Burton much of interest to do for seven seasons.
(***) An obvious exception: when the original format has been canceled and the only way to provide closure is in a new medium.
Yet here’s a series doing something exactly like that – if anything, the things that happen to and around Tara in the “Queen & Country” books are far more significant to that series than any information a “Lost” fan could glean from reading “Bad Twin” – and because I chose to read it all rather than being a purist, I’m getting a richer, more vibrant picture and am happy with that.
So while I travel, two discussion points for y’all to hash out:
1)Are there particular instances of a story/character/universe being adapted from one medium to another that you felt worked especially well, or especially poorly? And, if so, why?
2)Do you feel it’s unfair for spin-off projects – even if they’re official, canon, and from the original creator or creative team – to significantly advance or alter story or characterization from the regular series? Or is all fair, and if you’re not ready to consume every related property to a particular franchise, it’s your loss?
Have at it.
Alan, I think you’ve mentioned before that you’re not much of a gamer, but the Gears of War series on Xbox 360 has gained a following for its incredible action, engaging combat, richly detailed environments… and, frankly, flat and superficial characters. They don’t detract from the overall experience, but they certainly don’t add any real emotional depth, either.
However, Karen Traviss’s Gears novels have been able to take Marcus, Dom, and a few others and give them such substance and weight that I find myself enjoying the games even more. I’m thrilled that she was pulled in to write the story for Gears of War 3 and hope that it will see some of her characterization in-game for the first time.
Interesting. Yeah, my gaming days are long behind me, unless you want to count the occasional round of Wii bowling with my daughter.
But that reminds me of how I felt about the Star Trek books I alluded to above. The novelists always did better by the supporting characters than the tv writers did, though it didn’t necessarily increase my appreciation of the shows. Mainly it just made me more annoyed that the shows screwed up.
Gears is a great example
The first thing that popped into my head when reading was “The Force Unleashed” series of video games that just came out recently and how they have been deemed by George Lucas himself as part of the official Star Wars canon.
This wouldn’t be a bad thing, if the video games themselves weren’t so bad. The story and characterization, specifically of Darth Vader and Palpatine, paint them in a way that makes one question their intelligence. It almost ruins the original trilogy, at least in terms of how one views those two characters.
Thanks for the heads up on Last Run. I read all the comics and was quite confused with the last series having not read the book in between, though I was able to pick up the basic events. Then I went back and re-read the comics with the novels and it is a much richer experience. Now I have another book to add to my summer stack.
While a graphic novel or comic is more visual than a novel, both are a function of reading, in the same way a TV show and a movie are both a function of watching. It’s easier to adjust to a leap from one screen to another, or one reading format to another, than (for example) TV to comic, as “Buffy” did.
And I think part of this is that watching is more of an interactive or a group activity, while reading takes place in your own head. Whether you’re reading a book or a comic, you are going at your own pace, supplying your own sound and voices, possibly your own soundtrack (music or ambient noise in the background).
Watching TV can be solitary or communal, but you pretty much have to go at the speed which the show is presented. You can ffwd and rewind, but you can’t watch something any faster or slower than “play.” You are subject to whatever music, FX, and voices are playing in front of you. Movies (particularly in the theater) are even more communal and even less interactive. Your experience of the story and the characters, I think, is very different than when you’re reading it.
Additionally, when something is broadcast, let’s be honest, there are a lot more TV episodes than comic books or novels produced, so you’re going to have a fan community which is getting new material faster and more often. You can discuss “this week’s firefly” on a website, but how often are you going to have a BBS about “this month’s Buffy comic”? So forcing the audience to jump from something communal (TV) to something solitary (a comic) is going to cause whiplash and audience erosion.
It’s much less difficult when moving from screen to screen, or graphic novel to verbal novel, I think. People watching “The X-files” on TV were not all that stressed to catch the first movie in theaters and understand that it was part of the TV canon. But if I’d had to go out and buy a comic book over the summer between Season 4 and 5, I doubt I’d have done it.
The way the Matrix universe spun out prior to Reloaded coming out comes to mind, with stories going from the anime compilation to the video game to the comic to the movie. But everything that came after the first movie was such a mess it didn’t really matter. My general take on it is it’s helpful for the secondary media to shed light on aspects of the primary media and a bonus for the fans, but for the primary media to rely on the secondary in order to make sense is doing a disservice to fans of the product.
Nothing to do with your actual points, but… oh my god, Nicola Scott drawing Tara Chace? It’s like Rucka said, “Hey Joan, you know that pony your parents never got you? Well, here it is, and it’s a unicorn!” That would definitely be worth waiting for, so I really, really hope they’re able to coordinate and pull it off.
I’m not sure how I feel about it. Conflicted, I suppose. Supplemental materials can be used to retcon and make a flawed work more cohesive. “The Plan” erases a lot of the problems about a lack of closure that people had when Battlestar Galactica ended with numerous untold stories and unresolved plots. “The New Man in Charge” does something similar for Lost, but still leaves tons up in the air. Battlestar Galactica had a more satisfying finale for me emotionally than Lost, BSG’s was such a good finale on most fronts that I think I want to love it in league with “-30-“, “Family Meeting”, and “Everyone’s Waiting”. I almost use “The Plan” as an excuse to call the final half-season excellent, since most unresolved things are tackled in “The Plan” so I can view season 4.5 as a separate, character-based emotional story to provide the people closure. However, they were resolved in a film that a lot of the viewers did not see, and many of them probably never knew about.
It almost doesn’t feel fair to give only certain (more die-hard, internet scavenging) fans a crucial part of the story including objective answers. Extra material for die-hard fans is usually a bonus, not a crucial piece of understanding the story or its mythos–all viewers should be exposed to the latter within the work. If it’s in a theatrical film like “Serenity”, the fans of the show will all know about it, and it’s a cool way to provide some closure…especially to a show that didn’t set its own end date. If it’s in a scripted, little-known straight-to-DVD film like “The Plan”, it’s problematic, but it could be worse. If major answers are given in interviews or DVD bonus features like by Darlton, it doesn’t seem fair that most of the people who watched the show weekly won’t get that part of the experience (not that I love those answers; I don’t, it’s just a thing of principle).
If you’re going to switch mediums to tell a key part of the story, find a way to make your fans–die-hard and casual alike–aware that what they have experienced thus far is incomplete, and they should go check out X medium. I don’t think it should be treated as a bonus if it resolves major character arcs or questions; if David Chase gave “Sopranos” fans a concrete, detailed answer on the what happened in the ending in an interview (or made a comic about it or spelled it out in his autobiography), it would both erase the ending’s impact/artistic value, and it would be unfair to the loyal viewers who didn’t read that interview.
First off, you really should watch The Sandbaggers. It’s phenomenal.
The only problem I’ve had with the Rucka continuity is that sometimes comic book stores haven’t stocked the novels, so fans don’t even know they’re out. It seems fine to me to continue the work in any medium he wants (although the comics are miles better, IMO, than the novels, which read like fairly standard genre fiction). The problem is that the distribution channels don’t line up well.
To comment on a very early example, and one that came up a few weeks ago on your podcast, I thought the “Diary of Laura Palmer” was fun, creepy, and fit right in with the tone of the series. It also provided significant information about “BOB” that was the only thing that made the answer to “Who killed Laura Palmer” make any sense or have any resonance.
In contrast, the Dale Cooper “Diane” tapes were disposable fluff.
In my mind, the greatest tie-in/continuation of a story in another medium of all time was “The Beast” [en.wikipedia.org] the ARG (though that phrase wasn’t being used yet) that accompanied A.I. A lot of fun, brilliantly crowd-sourced, very high-budget, and mostly more interesting than the movie.
Seconded.
I think Ubisoft has done pretty well with branching the Assassin’s Creed game series to a Facebook app called Project Legacy that fills in some backstory on the more tertiary characters and important objects hinted at in the main games themselves but explained with much more detail through the little story arcs on the app. One of my favorite things they did through this was give life to the multiplayer characters, which gave the illusion of the multiplayer serving a narrative purpose.
They’ve also released a short comic book series that I haven’t gotten the chance to read yet, but have heard good things about.
I agree with you regarding the season 8 Buffy comics. They obviously changed in scope to reflect the freedom the medium allowed, but they also got really messy. I think part of that is due to Jeanty not being a great penciller, but also the monthly (or biannual) nature meant that with so many characters and overlapping plot threads, it got quickly became very convoluted and difficult to follow.
On the other hand I thought Fray was excellent (even if it didn’t quite stick the landing).
Obviously movie adaptations of books is a bit of a different thing all together since the movies aren’t usually a new story within the universe, just a retelling of the same story, but to me, it felt like the Harry Potter movies eventually started to assume that people watching the films had read the books and they didn’t need to really go into much detail about certain things. Not that there were ever blatant references to things that didn’t happen in the movies, but with the final movies, a lot of the things that happened and conclusions that characters drew seemed to be given very little time to be explained. You either knew why this was happening or you didn’t, and if you didn’t, you knew where to look.
I think that having extra information in a different source can be fun, but I think that within a single medium, the story should stand on its own. I don’t think I should have to read a book or a Wikipedia page to understand what’s going on on the screen. If a story needs supplemental information to be understood, then that’s a flaw in the story.
For example, even though Lost released an epilogue that explained some of the mysteries, they didn’t include it in the series, so I think it’s a valid criticism of Lost to say they failed to explain a lot of things. It would be like if someone on Top Chef forgot to put something on the plate. Even if the judges tasted it later and it was delicious, it couldn’t be included in their evaluation of the plate as it was served.
I completely agree in regards to Harry Potter. I’ve never read the books, and after walking out of each film I need a note pad, Wikipedia, and 2 Hot Topic employees to start putting things together.
I’m all for supplemental material, or telling stories through multiple media, as long as each experience is able to stand on it’s own. If you’re asking me to invest hundreds of dollars and countless hours over a DECADE following your story, the least you can do is make sure that story makes any goddamn sense.
I definitely agree that different mediums can tell stories differently. For example, many characters that work on the Comic Book page just don’t when put on the Big Screen.
I think that is one of the reasons the recent Green Lantern under-performed. While the character and his powers look colorful and fun on the Comic Book page, in a movie it tends to look cartoon-y and silly.
Would it be possible to make a good Green Lantern Movie? Probably, but it would be an uphill battle vs. some other characters that translate easier.
As an aside, Alan, I greatly enjoyed Greg Rucka’s Gotham Central (and would recommend it if you haven’t read it) and Queen & Country sounds interesting. Any suggestions where to begin? Thanks.
Just start at the start. ONI has collected the series in lots of formats. You may not love every artist, but there are ongoing character arcs.
And Gotham Central is great.
Also, if you wind up liking it enough to read in order, make sure you read the first Queen & Country: Declassified collection (a miniseries about the spy days of Tara’s boss Paul Crocker) before you read the fifth collection of the ongoing series, “Operation: Stormfront,” as Stormfront builds out of the events of that old Declassified story.
Gotham Central was a fantastic series. I describe it to my non-comic book friends as “The Wire” set in Gotham.
I think some of the best comic to screen adaptions are ones that most don’t know that were originally comics in the first place (the first being “A History of Violence” and another being “Road to Perdition”). I think where the translations usually fail between mediums is where an uncompressed story or a story with a finite ending is shoe horned into the wrong format. I think “The Walking Dead” would be a less effective movie, whereas “Road to Perdition” probably wouldn’t make a great television show. Unless it’s a self contained graphic novel, I think most comics would be better serviced as either mini series treatment like some of Steven King’s books get or opened ended series just because of the nature of a monthly comic story structure. I thought “Y: The Last Man” or “Preacher” would have been great series, but sadly it looks like those are in development limbo.
Alan, since you have a love for T.V. and comic, have you ever thought about spotlighting some of the animated stuff that is out there?
SRPAD:
I’d agree with Alan on starting at the beginning for Queen and Country, but I would recommend picking up the definitive editions. They’re really well put-together and a great read.
The art is also worth a mention as it’s very cool to see how different artists interpret the characters. I definitely had favorites from the comic run, but I thought all of them were interesting and even the ones I didn’t like as much at the start grew on me.
Thanks everyone for the suggestions! Off to Amazon.com!
Out of Sight was a decent movie. Karen Sisco as ABC series? Not so much. Superheroes seem to fail on small screen more than big (Wonder Woman), but that’s not always true (Ang Lee’s Hulk). It’ll be interesting to see how the new Charlies Angels are received after the movie versions.
As a fan of Louis Sachar books growing up, I was really impressed by the movie adaptation of Holes. It’s one of the most faithful adaptations I’ve ever seen, perhaps because Sachar wrote the script himself. On the other end of the spectrum, he was not at all involved in the adaptation of his Wayside School series into a children’s cartoon show, and it failed miserably in capturing its specific type of humour and maintaining the significance of everyone in its large cast of characters.
The Golden Compass was another unfortunate book to movie adaptation, switching the order of scenes around for no discernible reason and completely changing the ending to make it a happy one. It was meant to be a trilogy; if you end the first movie on a positive note, what’s left for part 2?
I think the producers were hedging their bets. If it was a hit, they had two more books to film; if it tanked (as it did) then at least the people who saw it had an actual ending. Imagine how much worse the word-of-mouth would have been if the early viewers said “Oh, and it doesn’t even END; it just has a cliffhanger!”
It’s unfortunate that you can’t always bank on filming the entire multi-book story (LOTR, most of Narnia so far, Game of Thrones at least for the second book).
that was the problem though. They changed it so it DID end on cliffhanger, just one with much less dramatic impact than the novel.
Though really we’re going off in a tangent from Alan’s point. This is a discussion about an adaptation, wheras Alan is talking about stories that branch off into different media but occupy the same ‘reality’.
I’m looking for a gift for my wife who loves comic books and has read loads – have now added Queen and Country to my list, any other ideas?
I would suggest Rucka’s two “Whiteout” books (they are nothing like the movie), the “Y: The Last Man” and “Fables” series if she hasn’t already read those, Alan Moore’s “From Hell” (which again the movie has zero to do with the book and is a fascinating read), Joe Sacco’s “Palestine” or “Safe Area Gorazde”, Marjane Satrapi’s “Persepolis”, Mike Cavallaro’s “Parade with Fireworks” or just about anything that First Second books puts out.
Honestly, as long as its been made clear what formats are canon, it doesn’t bother mr. The problem with having an online component is that it can be so sprawling; what if I forget to click a link and miss something important? I won’t even know I’ve missed it until I’m confused later on. That is less likely with books, movies, and graphic novels.
(Although I almost gave up on the LOTR books because I couldn’t take the poetry session early on, and was worried that it might contain crucial info. I had to be coaxed forward.)
I have definitely had a problem following a TV show that went to comic book form. I just wasn’t as into Buffy without the actors (yes, it’s nice you can turn Dawn into a giant centaur or whatever, but…eh…), and the plots felt like they went off the rails after awhile just because they COULD. The Serenity comics so far have fallen flat for me, and after reading how the long-awaited Shepherd Book plot went, I’m inclined to dub it (and most of Season 8) as “let’s pretend that’s not canon, because that’s just WEIRD.”
I know there’s no other option at this point for the film products that go to comics, but…really, it just never feels quite like it’s the same story. I’d like to see the long-promised Pushing Daisies comic, but I kind of expect it to be disappointing too.
Now, comic to book, on the other hand, usually just makes it more interesting (and/or a bit more realistic?), so it tends to work better.
Who is the first character to crossover from comics to film? Superman?
Anyway the classic example is Doctor Who. Began as a TV series in 1963: by 1965 the character had appeared in prose, comic strips and theatrical film. The Dr Who comic strip has been running in one form or another since 1964. Some fans are very canon-conservative, regarding the TV series as the authority but it’s notable how quickly, and in the mid 60s too, Dr Who became a multi-media phenomenon. For many fans the prose novelisations were a big part of what Dr Who meant to them growing up. Menawhile, in the early 80s fandom had a collective realisation when the comic strip, in its Steve Parkhouse/Dave Gibbons era, seemed more imaginative and exciting than the TV series. I suppose escaping into other media enabled the Dr to transcend the limitations of TV, which was in a sense part of the TV series appeal in the 60s. If it could create such an atmosphere on low budget tv with creative direction, how much more exciting in a comic strip or colour celluloid, or a book! After the death of the original TV series, Dr Who became a niche product, but the books, comics audios etc. developed the concept in ways you don’t need to know today, in fact they can make the current version of Who seem a little old hat if you do, but pioneered developments that still influence the TV series to this day.
Alan! Seriously! You have GOT to watch “The Sandbaggers.” It’s on DVD. It is BRILLIANT.