Why I miss ‘Community’: Because it’s hard to be Jewish in Russia, yo

“Community” fans got one bit of good news today, but it wasn’t THE good news we’ve all been hoping for, which is NBC announcing a return date for the show. And as long as “Community” and its fans remain in limbo, I’m going to mark every Thursday at 8 with a different clip exemplifying just why it is that I love and miss it.

Some weeks, I’ve put a lot of deep thought into finding a clip that makes a statement about one of the regular characters, or one of the themes of the series, or about the show’s huge amibition. Tonight, though, I just went with one that makes me laugh every single time I see it: Troy and a group of fellow African-American students performing “Fiddler, Please,” Greendale’s all-black adaptation of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

(And no, I did not just choose this as a nod to Fienberg, who played Perchik in a high school production of “Fiddler.”)

Of course, “Community” has done a lot of fine musical numbers. If embedding on the clip wasn’t disabled, I might have gone with Troy and Abed’s duet (accompanied by some badass Senor & Senora Chang dancing) on “Somewhere Out There,” and there was a request in today’s earlier post for Annie’s boop-be-doop song from the Christmas episode. So we can certainly open a dialogue about the show’s use of music, both original songs and well-placed pop songs, or I can just extend the usual blanket invitation to talk about any and everything “Community”-related.