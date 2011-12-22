Why I’ll miss ‘Community’: Because Britta can’t say ‘bagel’

Last week, I introduced what will hopefully not be a very long-running series on HitFix, in which I plan to spend every Thursday until NBC returns “Community” to its schedule showcasing a different clip that speaks to why it’s one of my favorite shows and why I’ll miss it during its hiatus. (Though the show is being pre-empted tonight for NBC’s “Who’s Still Standing?” game show stunt, we still have a couple of weeks of reruns to go before “30 Rock” takes over the timeslot.)
Last week, I talked a little about Troy, who quickly became one of the show’s most popular characters. Today, I want to talk about Britta, who was much more problematic early on, where her two functions seemed to be as the hall monitor trying to stop Jeff’s antics and as the Diane Chambers to his Sam Malone. The problem is, the buzzes being killed extended to entire scenes revolving around Britta, and who exactly wanted to root for her to end up with Jeff?
Some writers are stubborn about characters the fans don’t like, but Dan Harmon and friends turned into the skid and made Britta’s more irritating qualities into the joke. She thinks she’s better than everyone else, when in fact she’s worse than most. She thinks she’s worldly, but she’s really clueless despite her travels. She wants to help others, but mainly to make herself look good. And once the show acknowledged her many deficits and let the other characters frequently remark on them, Britta became a vastly funnier and genuinely more sympathetic character. She’s the worst, as far as everyone else is concerned, and she knows how they feel, and her attempts to change that perception only reinforces it. She’s gone from being perhaps the most disposable member of the study group to an extremely valuable member of the ensemble, and Gillian Jacobs has gone to town with the reconceived version of the character.
In the clip below – inspired by Dan Harmon’s own difficulty saying a particular well-known word – Britta again shows off how little she’s learned in her many adventures out in the world. Enjoy and, like last week, feel free to talk about any and all things “Community” in the comments. (Including the #OccupyNBC stunt today outside “30 Rock,” which included this musical performance.) I’ll be back next week with another clip.
i have come to love britta, she’s probably my favorite character. this britta tribute video is hilarious
[www.youtube.com]
Most excellent
The best part for the #OccupyNBC scene, for me at least, was the random “POP! POP!” someone would blurt out in between songs, complete with the unison genuine laughter from the crowd like in the Politcal Debate episode. How many other shows have beloved characters who have no more than 4 minutes of total screentime? #SaveCommunity
The extent to which “Community” embraced Britta’s horribleness is summed up in the way they turned her name into a verb. A really, really useful verb.
For some reason this always reminds me of “Linda Bagel” from “Better Off Ted”.
Gillian Jacobs is so awesome in this current season. I would say that she’s the mvp of Community nowadays.
DAMN IT! The situation surrounding Community is more frustrating than my inability to drop sub-mediocre sci-fi serials once I get past episode three, and these clips only help so much before they hurt more!…
“Me so Christmas, me so merry!”
[www.youtube.com]
Britta’s britta-ing of the Glee Christmas song was my favorite joke of the episode. Had me doubled over in laughter for a full 40 seconds.
Payoff to Britta messing everything up, payoff to the “Pizza, pizza, me so hungry!” joke from Remedial Chaos Theory, payoff to the plot in the actual episode.
Gillian Jacobs in that tree costume>>>>> everything else
Britta is a wonderful character because at some point, she embraced being the buzzkill and now she acts goofy without abandon. It’s quite an amazing transformation and it’s also quite organic. Her interaction with Jeff makes for some of the best moments on the show.
It really annoys me how they’ve taken a female character who, while not necessarily smart, was at least savvy, and have turned her into a walking punchline of stupidity. The character she currently is would never be perceptive enough to call Jeff out on his manipulative behavior in the first season.
I don’t have a problem with her being the butt of some jokes (every member of the group is one at some point), and I think her reputation as a buzzkill is a funny character trait, but she’s lost the edge that made her a three-dimensional female character. Now she’s just another clueless girl on TV and it’s really sad, even if her character overall is funnier.
You’re the worst.
You britta’d it
You’re the AT&T of people!
You’re the opposite of batman!
“It really annoys me how they’ve taken a female character who, while not necessarily smart, was at least savvy, and have turned her into a walking punchline of stupidity.”
Nah. Britta isn’t stupid. She has found some direction in her life and has chosen a major that she takes seriously.
“The character she currently is would never be perceptive enough to call Jeff out on his manipulative behavior in the first season.”
She points out to Jeff how his behavior towards Pierce’s father has more to do with his own father. She may have misprounounced the name, but she was correct-ish in the observation. She also sat in the bathroom with Troy and expertly dissected Jeff’s guarded personality.
“she’s lost the edge that made her a 3D female character.”
I’d argue that she is MORE 3D, not less. And clearly, she’s way funnier now than before. So what exactly is the problem here?
Britta is the BEST.
Seconded.
(And as is this show. Sigh.)
Thirded
Britta owns who she is. LOVE
Why I’ll miss Community: Glee jokes
[www.youtube.com]
I loved Britta from the moment in the pilot when they remarked that she has an Elizabeth Shue quality. That was probably the first moment you were told just how meta this show was going to be.
My problem with Community and why I won’t miss it:
It needs to decide if its a Sitcom or an SNL-type sketch comedy show. I love the characters and the writing is witty, but they rely way too much on parodies and spoofs of pop culture.
You are in totally the wrong place, sir.
Who is this kettle corn popping phantom?
May I re-direct you to CBS and its primetime comedy model of setup-joke-setup-joke-setup-joke-setup-joke (see Big Bang Theory)?
“Why don’t we all let Britta sing her awkward song?!”
“Britta, don’t make jokes! You’re bad at it.”
You know what Annie? Pew, pew, pew… No wait, pew pew pew…no wait…
The brilliance of a show like Community is being able to recognize almost immediately what isn’t working and make adjustments on the fly. If you’re swinging late trying to pull the fastball, you can either be stubborn and continue to strike out or be willing to change your original way of thinking by learning to hit to the opposite field.
My girlfriend also pronounces bagel that way. And her favorite band is Barenaked Ladies. These are some of the ways I convinced her she needed to watch Community with me: it sometimes seems as if it is literally written FOR her.
(I think they were kind of making fun of Barenaked Ladies? but it could be taken either way and that’s fine)
KNOCK KNOCK
WHO’S THERE?
CANCER.
OH GOOD WE THOUGHT IT WAS BRITTA.
Uh, I LIVED in New York, Troy. I think I know how to say the word “bagel”.
Britta deserves eternal hugs.
The biggest laugh of this year’s Christmas episode was, for me, when Britta takes the stage and Dean Pelton frowns, “Oh, BRITTA’S in this?” Definitely the best character rehab in recent memory, she’s now neck and neck with Troy as the show’s MVP.