Why I’ll miss ‘Community’: Because Jeff played pool in shorts

We’re getting another “Community” rerun tonight, and another one next week, but then the show leaves NBC’s schedule altogether for an indeterminate period of time. So until we find out when new episodes will be airing, it’s time for the latest installment in my series on why I’ll miss the show when it’s gone.
Other than knowing that I wanted to start the project with Troy crying, I had no particular roadmap going in of scenes, jokes or characters I wanted to highlight. So when I picked out last week’s clip of Britta mispronouncing “bagel,” it reminded me of another storyline from that same episode, in which Jeff ran into trouble with the Phys Ed teacher in charge of the billiards class. And that storyline climaxes in one of the funniest scenes the show has ever done.
Jeff’s in an interesting position on this show. He’s the straight man, the sane voice at an insane school, and the guy who points out the many ways in which the rest of the cast are going astray. But this is too absurd a show for him to be just the straight man. “Community” has no room for a wholly normal, level-headed character, and so Joel McHale has been thrust into that narrow window that past sitcom leading men like Dave Foley and Jason Bateman have occupied before him: the sane man who is secretly just as nuts as everyone around him.
Jeff Winger is cool, yes, but he works incredibly hard to be that cool, and we’ve seen from time to time that there’s a definite pathology at work here. Jeff needs to be cool. He’s been through some stuff in his past – including being bullied into pissing his pants by a certain foosball-playing girl with afro puffs – and it is very important to him that he now come across as awesome and above it all, even if he genuinely enjoys things like participating in the study group’s pop-and-lock tournament team.
The Jeff story in “Physical Education” is all about Jeff being called out for this attitude, and while ultimately the whole thing turns silly (and includes the inevitable homage to the most famous scene in “The Color of Money”), it’s a a reminder both that Jeff is as messed up as everyone else in the study group, and that Joel McHale can be go-for-broke funny just as much as any of his co-stars.
Also? He works out a little.
So enjoy, and talk about whatever you want, “Community”-wise, in the comments.
One of my favourite episodes, there is so much win in that episode, including Abed’s Don Draper impression and Brown Joey/White Abed.
It’s going to be very hard for me not to make next week’s post “Because Abed played Don Draper,” if only for the predictability.
Abed as Don Draper was better than this Alamo Bowl game.
Why? Did you go to UDub?
As a UDub fan, I wish I had a comeback.
Here you go Guano…
Number of ex-Husky football players starring on Community: 1
Number from everywhere else: 0
Good one. Thanks.
With the UDub reference, you have, in a weirdly related way, tied Community to Veronica Mars. Rob Thomas’ book “Rat Saw God” ends with a great UDub joke.
Great observation. I never connected Dave Nelson, Michael Bluth and Jeff Winger but once you pointed it out it was so obvious. Three great characters in three of the all time great tv shows too.
Yeah, but Jeff Winger also has a sex symbol quality that Dave Nelson and Michael Bluth do not.
Clearly, you’ve never seen Dave Foley in a dress, Chairthrower.
Not quite the same thing admittedly, but going back in time, I would add Mary Richards and Bob Hartley to the list. “Just as nuts as everyone else” may not exactly apply in those cases, but both shows confirm the value of having the “straight man” lead in an ensemble comedy be just as funny as everyone else.
To me, the first name that always comes to mind of straight men that can be just as crazy as the nuts around him is Sam “Mayday” Malone, and I’m somewhat surprised Alan didn’t go there first given his love of Cheers.
Mike, I would say Sam was more overtly a driver of comedy from the start of Cheers, given his relationship with Diane. He’s also the straight man to Coach, Carla, Norm and the rest, but he was nuts all the way back at the beginning.
The billiards ep is the one I started with to get a friend into the show. I need to watch it again now that I’ve seen Season 2 (and of course what we have now of season 3). But if its not still my favorite Community episode, its definitely in my top 5!
When Jeff was stripped down to his altogether and had to hike a leg up onto the table for a shot, I thought I was going pass out, I was laughing so hard. This episode is one of the funniest half-hours I’ve ever seen.
I watched it, then I made my husband watch it. He called the neighbors over and showed it to them. By the third time through, I was still howling.
I just watched the “Glee” episode again and I know I may be alone on this, but I think it’s my favorite episode ever.
Also, I got my roommate season 1 & 2 for Xmas so rewatching it from the start has been fantastic.
It is mine.
I rewatched the “Glee” episode many times this week so I could learn the words to all of the silly songs because they were so awesome. I also bought Seasons 1&2 last week and my husband and I watched the whole thing from the beginning. So perfect.
As for Alan’s clip, yep, that pool scene works on many levels.
A friend and I counted down our ten favorite Community episodes for his podcast and this one made my top 3. There’s so much to love about it. Until season two came along, I pretty much considered it the funniest episode, even over Modern Warfare.
A suggestion for the next one, if I may: the St. Patrick’s Day adventure.
I really expected that when the PE teacher took off his shirt, he’d be a lot more furry.
why do you want to ruin google search?
For a dash of unpredictability, how about “because watching Chevy Chase fall down is still funny 35 years later” for next week?
Can’t get on board with this one at all. This was easily one of my least favorite eps of the series, despite all of the funny one-off jokes (incl bagle), despite seeing Sean’s dad from Boy Meets World pop back up, because this central plotline struck me as so completely pointless and awful.
One of the last good episodes of the show.
No matter what happens in the future they can never top the first season. You know, when the show contained actual jokes and not just references to jokes.
Thanks Britta!
Still my favorite episode.
I think next week’s post should be “because they call the Barenaked Ladies BNL”.
I’d like to talk about how Annie seemed to like what she saw…in the first season…before the writers shifted their love games w/ Jeff from Britta to her…
Can you remind me why NBC chose to air reruns over burning off the remaining new episodes during the holidays? Seems like a weird way for them to give up on the show.
Ha – I’d missed the werewolf looking guy in the audience the first time I saw it (probably I was distracted by Jeff’s shorts).
Yeah, he works out a little.
*fans self*
teh hawtness.
It’s interesting to listen to Joel McHale and Donald Glover talk about the scenes when they have their clothes off. Apparently they go on crazy lettuce diets, the same way we read that women actresses do.
the thought of 4th wall breakage (which must fit with this show somewhere – though we were discussing the Monkees, we started here) led to a Boston Legal Fan Fiction about someone being sued for Fan Fiction…
I will never, ever get tired of watching this scene. It’s safe to say I started watching Community for completely superficial reasons. Joel McHale needs to get naked more often in the rest of Season 3.
I think Community was very funny when it first came on. Then it got into “meta-commentary” or whatever and focused too much on what I believe the writers (and a few others) found ironic and interesting. For me, it was no longer funny. Sorry, I won’t be missing it.
I won’t be missing Community. Unfortunately, it stopped being funny about a year ago.
This sums up Jeff Winger:
“I’m no sociopath, I always know what I’m doing is wrong. I’m just a guy that doesn’t like taking tests, doing work, and getting yelled at. So if you think about it, I’m the sanest person here.”
I believe that this was the ep where I went from really enjoying this show to falling head over heels for it. I’d be hard-pressed to come up with a time that I’ve laughed harder than when Jeff puts his leg up on the pool table before that last shot. It was the culmination of so much win in that episode.