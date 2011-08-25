‘Wilfred’ – ‘Doubt’: They still call me Bruce

A quick review of tonight’s “Wilfred” coming up just as soon as I check the condom for leaks…

Because of press tour and other distractions, I fell way behind on “Wilfred,” with the Comic-Con episode (Wilfred vs. Raffi) the last one I saw for several weeks before I caught up over the last couple of days. And seeing a bunch of episodes all in a row like that makes it even more clear that the show is getting darker and darker than I imagine it would have been had I been watching weekly.

While the series began by suggesting that Wilfred was going to be a good influence on Ryan’s life, he’s gotten him into more and more trouble as time has gone on, and “Doubt” comes right out and asks if Wilfred is actually a malevolent force. And in the person of Dwight Yoakam as Wilfred’s old frenemy Bruce, we start to get some hints about that mythology David Zuckerman was hinting at on the Comic-Con panel – even if the ending casts doubt on much of what Bruce said.

This is a strange little show, but a fascinating one. Jason Gann is so good as Wilfred (and, last week, as the ghost of Ryan’s childhood dog), and he and Elijah Wood work so well together, that the increasingly creepy vibe doesn’t bother me at all.

But with the first season almost over, how is everyone feeling about the show to date? And did you feel satisfied by “Doubt,” or cheated that we only got oblique hints about what’s really going on?