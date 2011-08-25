‘Wilfred’ – ‘Doubt’: They still call me Bruce

A quick review of tonight’s “Wilfred” coming up just as soon as I check the condom for leaks…
Because of press tour and other distractions, I fell way behind on “Wilfred,” with the Comic-Con episode (Wilfred vs. Raffi) the last one I saw for several weeks before I caught up over the last couple of days. And seeing a bunch of episodes all in a row like that makes it even more clear that the show is getting darker and darker than I imagine it would have been had I been watching weekly.
While the series began by suggesting that Wilfred was going to be a good influence on Ryan’s life, he’s gotten him into more and more trouble as time has gone on, and “Doubt” comes right out and asks if Wilfred is actually a malevolent force. And in the person of Dwight Yoakam as Wilfred’s old frenemy Bruce, we start to get some hints about that mythology David Zuckerman was hinting at on the Comic-Con panel – even if the ending casts doubt on much of what Bruce said.
This is a strange little show, but a fascinating one. Jason Gann is so good as Wilfred (and, last week, as the ghost of Ryan’s childhood dog), and he and Elijah Wood work so well together, that the increasingly creepy vibe doesn’t bother me at all.
But with the first season almost over, how is everyone feeling about the show to date? And did you feel satisfied by “Doubt,” or cheated that we only got oblique hints about what’s really going on?
I thought the episode was great; especially Wilfred being horrified and then destroying the vacuum. I also though that the episode with Ryan’s mom (which was awesome) showed a lot more about the “mythology” of the show than this one did.
I loved the callback to Wilfred’s love for Matt Damon. =)
My TIVO cut out after the Bourne reference; did they really miss a chance to say that Wilfred and Bruce are two fallen angels trying to find a loophole? I was waiting for one last tweak to the mythology there.
I’ve watched the first 8 episodes of the series. I love the idea and think it’s pretty unique. i think I’ve given it a fair shot.
And yet I’m finding that I just don’t like the show. And the reason is Wilfred. He’s really a big @sshole of a dog and I can’t seen how I’m supposed to root for him. A totally unlikeable character who doesn’t do anything for Ryan.
Well, Ryan didn’t try to kill himself again so I guess there’s that…
You’re not meant to root for him. That he’s unlikeable and doesn’t do anything for Ryan is the point.
It may be the point, but it’s not a very appealing point. I think I’m with Mulderism on this.
It may be the point, but it’s not a very appealing point. I think I’m with Mulderism on this.
If you root for Ryan, you sort of have to root against Wilfred; he’s the part of Ryan’s subconscious that wants to revert. But I think it’s quite interestingly handled, sort of like if Fight Club was more about smoking pot and pranking people and less about insurrection and loud sex.
I agree with you, Mulder. I find the character so unpleasant that I just don’t get much enjoyment out of the show. I’ve been recording but not watching the last 2 or 3 episodes. I just can’t bring myself to watch them yet – why sour my day? I may get around to them sometime when I have nothing much to do and the unpleasantness has worn off a bit – or I may not.
I also agree with Mulderism. It’s gotten to the point where I think the show would be better off without Wilfred, which is silly, since his existence is the reason that the show exists in the first place. I wish he didn’t have to be such a blatant jackass all the time to Ryan.
Up front, I <3 Wilfred — my first thought tonight was OMG, is that Dwight Yoakum? How did that show pull that off? And do we really want the show to make obique comments? Duh … hello, yes, that's one of the things we love about it?
so the question was: are we satisfied to only get obLique comments? IMHO, Yes
The show’s first episode was weird, but ultimately upbeat. I enjoyed it. But after that, the eps got gradually more unpleasant. As Wilfred annoys Ryan, the show now annoys me. Ryan doesn’t have a choice. But fortunately, I do.
^Seconded.
I must admit this episode had me confused. Entertained as always, but highly confused. Things came a bit clearing on the repeat show, but it’s still out there. Wilfred always manages to surprise me and this one was the best surprise since Sneakers.
I don’t feel cheated about the hints that’s happening if they spilled the beans on the whole reason behind Wilfred, what’s there to tell next season? They keep pulling me along, and I keep following.
Are people really watching this because they’re intrigued by the “mystery” around Wilfred? I never really thought it was any kind of mystery–I just assumed Ryan is slightly crazy. The fact that now we know someone else is also slightly crazy doesn’t really change anything for me and I really couldn’t care less about the “mythology” behind Wilfred. I just want the show to stay funny!
don’t you think the fact that more than one person is “slightly crazy” with the same dog is more than coincedince?
I love this show. It entertains me for 20+ minutes every week. I think the highlights for me are when they take dog mannerisms and translate them through Wilfred. One of my recent favorites was Wilfred chasing the fly.
“This fly’s been acting like a total d**k all morning.”
It just brings back good memories of being entertained by our family dog chasing around a fly and us laughing at him.
Putting context behind these actions are comic gold for me. Like the potpourri of smells Wilfred was taking in at the yoga class. I was rolling.
I am not 12, but this show makes me feel like I am sometimes.
A favorite of mine was last week’s “Isolation”, when Wilfred was tormented by the little boy in the neighborhood who liked to taunt him with his “disappearing” tennis ball. That he thought the kid was a warlock disguised as a little boy was hilarious, and reminded me of the times I’ve played the same trick on my family’s black lab. This show is unique, funny as hell, and so wrong. I absolutely love it
I say the series is a bit above average. It isnt laugh out loud funny, but moreso consistent haha than anything. I can take it and I appreciate it so far. It took me like 4 episodes to really put myself in the world, but it paid off with last week’s episode with Ryan’s mom(Mary Steenburgen). That there was the best episode of the season to me.
I am really enjoying this show. I find the darkness and chemistry between Wood and Gann remarkable. I never liked Elijah Wood much, but I think he is perfect in this role. This is one of my new favorites.
When Wilfred first aired, many of us, including Elijah Wood, compared it to Harvey, the James Stewart movie and play. Now, the show reminds me of CS Lewis’ Screwtape Letters- who is the devil here? Anyone else see it?
At first Wilfred seemed an updated Harvey (Jimmy Stewart movie, play). Now I am seeing CS Lewis’ Screwtape Letters—
I love the actors (the male ones, anyway) and love the stories. Dialogue is almost always both crude and flat. Things are in the neighborhood of funny, but never quite get there.
They’re rebooting Spiderman — how about a reboot for Wilfred? Keep Gann and Wood, chuck everything else. I would love to see what Apatow or Seth McFarlane would do with this premise!
I like it but don’t love it. If it wasn’t teamed with Louie or another show I like I might n ot stick with it.
Hope I’m spoiling this for anyone, but I thought it was pretty clear that both Wilfred and Bruce are figments of Ryan’s imagination. The game/contest Wilfred was alluding to was within Ryan’s head to see who gets to influence Ryan on a daily basis, i.e. which of the personalities would be dominate.
I got more of a God/Devil vibe from that contest bit.
I love this show. I was not expecting much when the series began(I only watched because it piggybacked with Louie)but it has gotten better and better. The juxtaposition with Wilfred’s intelligent comments with his “dog” mannerisms is hilarious.Very unique series. I hope it’s renewed.
Alan, I’m a little late to this party so you may not see this, but I wish you would comment, maybe on a future post:
I find Louie too dark. I gave up on it for that reason; watching his self-loathing isn’t funny or fun for me. But Wilfred, while dark, is still hilarious at times for me.
I didn’t love this episode though, and I think the reason is that after the yoga scene, they weren’t trying to get any laughs. That’s different from darkness. Dwight Yoakam, I know he’s popular, but he didn’t have the acting chops to carry off the role, IMHO.
I continue to wonder how they can keep this show interesting after one season.