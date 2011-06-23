‘Wilfred’ – ‘Happiness’: Dig, dug, dog

I gave my thoughts on FX’s strange, funny new buddy comedy “Wilfred” in today’s review. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Elijah Wood being suicidally depressed, Jason Gann as an Aussie man/dog hybrid, and all the rest? Is Fiona Gubelmann, as Dan suggests, the greatest name in human history? And for those of you familiar with the Australian original (also starring Gann as Wilfred), how would you compare the tones and effectiveness of the two series?
Still pondering how much I have to write about the series going forward, but I imagine I’ll at least do brief posts on the next two episodes, which I’ve already seen. I do like it, but comedy is often trickier to write about weekly, even a weird, dark comedy like this.
Decent pilot. just an appetizer for LOUIE though
Not bad. I’ll give it a shot.
really enjoyed it. i’m honestly curious how they handle the consequences of what wilfred does when he’s alone with ryan. at the end when they were drinking beer, does that mean ryan gave a dog booze? i’m intrigued.
also, dan is right. fiona gubelmann is a fantastic name.
I watched this and the Australian one…just to compare and this one is way lighter in tone. The Australian one is just dark and not really funny, at least not the pilot.
Anyways, it was a good first episode. I think I might watch this regularly
Can’t see myself getting into this too much. It’s kind of like surreal-lite with a little bit of Todd Phillips comedy thrown in.
I loved it.
Any pilot that contains the line, ” I’m not just saying possum ass is delicious, it is…” is going to get me to watch the next episode. Lol.
This show strikes me as the FX version of Calvin and Hobbes.
Good analogy. If I try to explain the show’s concept to someone, I’ll use this.
Ooo… I like that comparison!
I loved it. It made me laugh out loud a few times, and I just loved the “dogginess” of Wilfred–the way he turned around several times before sitting down on the couch, when he was humping the waitress, etc.
I actually didn’t laugh out loud for whatever reason, but I couldn’t help but like it. I want to give the show a fairly long leash, not commit to the entire first season, but at least watch a decent 6 episodes, at the very least. Shows like this seem to need to come into their own a bit. I dunno why, but it made me think of Workaholics, which was surprisingly funny, yet odd (like Wilfred) and also needed to come into it’s own a bit.
I agree. I may have laoghed out loud once or twice, but mostly I just found the strangeness of the concept and execution compelling. Watching Elijah Wood talk to an Australian man in a dog suit, and play it totally straight for the most part, was so weird. I thought the show went into crude/obnoxious territory more often than was necessary, but overall I liked it and will keep watching.
Oh, man. I really loved it. It made me think a little of The Mighty Boosh, in its total commitment to its own logic of craziness.
I didn’t hate it and at times I found it interesting. I will check it out a few more times.
As I expected, it was decent, with most the things that made me laugh the moments where Wilfred actually acts like a dog.
Not sure where this is going, but the show’s earned another week of my viewing.
Really liked it, I just hope they don’t try to ride the novelty of “Man acting like a dog” for too long. Because that will get old quickly.
I love that it has a different tone than the original. Both morbid and funny, but very distinctly different.
The Australian one was more effective and was indeed much darker. It was also more interesting in the way it was shot and paced – and the way the characters developed. The girlfriend/female character also seemed realer in the Australian one. But it went as far as it could go in one season. I don’t see how this will be any different unless it more quickly runs out of steam. I’ll check it out again at least once. But I fear it may quickly become grating.
Benedict Cumberbatch could give Fiona Gubelmann a run for her money.
Pilot is decent. Will watch for the summer, at least.
I assume you’re referring to the fabulousness of their names. :) Also I have to admit, it would ramp up the oddness quotient of this show even more if Cumberbatch, playing as deadpan as he does Holmes, were the next-door neighbor instead.
The pot and the bong put me off a bit, but I’ll give it a few more episodes.
Loved it, but it feels like familiar territory. Basically a live action Stewie and Brian. I’ll keep tuning in to see where they go with it.
This series isn’t funny in any way, shape, or form. It’s actually PAINFUL TO WATCH. Alan, I usually agree with your reviews, but you’re way off on this one. Here’s hoping it’s cancelled, and quick!
Why are you hoping for a quick cancellation just because you don’t like it? You do know that, if you don’t like this program, there are about 200 other channels offering programming at the same time, right?
best name ever: benedict cumberbatch
As someone said: First time Sherlock Holmes was played by someone with an even weirder name.
I like the pilot. Wilfred chasing the motorcycle was really funny.
Fiona Gubelmann is a great name. Almost as good as Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock).