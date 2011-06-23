‘Wilfred’ – ‘Happiness’: Dig, dug, dog

I gave my thoughts on FX’s strange, funny new buddy comedy “Wilfred” in today’s review. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Elijah Wood being suicidally depressed, Jason Gann as an Aussie man/dog hybrid, and all the rest? Is Fiona Gubelmann, as Dan suggests, the greatest name in human history? And for those of you familiar with the Australian original (also starring Gann as Wilfred), how would you compare the tones and effectiveness of the two series?

Still pondering how much I have to write about the series going forward, but I imagine I’ll at least do brief posts on the next two episodes, which I’ve already seen. I do like it, but comedy is often trickier to write about weekly, even a weird, dark comedy like this.