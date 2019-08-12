Getty Image

Alex Rodriguez was busy on Sunday evening, working as an ESPN analyst during the network’s broadcast of a game between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants. As such, he was in the Bay Area and, according to a report from Evan Sernoffsky and Phil Matier of the San Francisco Chronicle, it was a brutal night away from the ballpark for the legendary baseball figure.

The report indicates that Rodriguez was robbed of “an estimated half-million dollars worth of jewelry and electronics” and the goods were stolen from a “black Nissan sport utility vehicle” rented by ESPN for Rodriguez and other employees. According to the timeline provided, the burglary would have taken place between 9:00 pm PT and 11:00 pm PT, meaning that the incident occurred after the game and while Rodriguez and staffers were eating dinner.

Officer Adam Lobsinger, a San Francisco police spokesman, told the San Francisco Chronicle that “someone broke into a vehicle in that location and stole a camera, a laptop, miscellaneous jewelry and a bag.” While that isn’t a small heist in any world, the $500,000 figure in question is somewhat mind-blowing, particularly given the fact that the car wasn’t owned by Rodriguez and he was not in the city that he calls home.

Details are still unraveling, in part because the report indicates that it is “against department policy” in San Francisco to reveal victim information. Still, this is a bizarre situation in many respects and there are questions that many would undoubtedly like to be answered in the coming days.