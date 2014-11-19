Cam Newton Finally Figured Out Why His Twitter Account Got Hacked

On Tuesday evening, Cam Newton’s Twitter account began sending out bizarre messages. Not long after the Carolina Panthers confirmed that Cam was hacked. A small sampling of what happened.

How did a hacker get access to his account? Did someone use a keystroke program, perhaps they got into Cam’s email, hacked his private info or something?

Well, nope, it was a lot simpler than that. Turns out Cam sucks at creating passwords.

Lol that was ridiculous. I guess "Camnewton1" was a bad "password" choice?! Thanks again @twitter #backfromthehack — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) November 19, 2014

Cam’s other passwords, probably:

CamNewton2

Cam14

Panthers

Camiscool

Carolina

Ilikefootball

Camisfast

Superman

touchdown

Auburn

“his social security number”