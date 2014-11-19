Cam Newton Finally Figured Out Why His Twitter Account Got Hacked

#Cam Newton
Senior Editor
11.19.14 11 Comments

On Tuesday evening, Cam Newton’s Twitter account began sending out bizarre messages. Not long after the Carolina Panthers confirmed that Cam was hacked. A small sampling of what happened.

How did a hacker get access to his account? Did someone use a keystroke program, perhaps they got into Cam’s email, hacked his private info or something?

Well, nope, it was a lot simpler than that. Turns out Cam sucks at creating passwords.

Cam’s other passwords, probably:

CamNewton2
Cam14
Panthers
Camiscool
Carolina
Ilikefootball
Camisfast
Superman
touchdown
Auburn
“his social security number”

TOPICS#Cam Newton
TAGSCAM NEWTONCam Newton TwitterCAROLINA PANTHERStwitter hack

