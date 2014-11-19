Cam Newton Finally Figured Out Why His Twitter Account Got Hacked

On Tuesday evening, Cam Newton’s Twitter account began sending out bizarre messages. Not long after the Carolina Panthers confirmed that Cam was hacked. A small sampling of what happened.
How did a hacker get access to his account? Did someone use a keystroke program, perhaps they got into Cam’s email, hacked his private info or something?
Well, nope, it was a lot simpler than that. Turns out Cam sucks at creating passwords.
Cam’s other passwords, probably:
CamNewton2
Cam14
Panthers
Camiscool
Carolina
Ilikefootball
Camisfast
Superman
touchdown
Auburn
“his social security number”
I wonder what the combination to his luggage is?
Probably the same as the airlock combination of Druidia.
Well played
If he uses Camnewton1 as his password you know he isn’t creative enough to create distinct passwords for all his other usernames. I’m going to guess you’d have a pretty easy time getting access to camnewton@gmail.com
Never Forget
If he isn’t joking about his password being “camnewton1”, that is the greatest. Also a good explanation of his Wonderlic score
Password is Taco.
Is it really “hacking” at this point?
I was thinking about this and thought it might be aceboogie1. I guess I was kinda close.