Getty Image

With the Super Bowl occurring this weekend, LeBron James and Kevin Durant decided to show their support for a player who has spent the last few years butting heads with the NFL. The pair of former NBA MVPs wore Colin Kaepernick attire this week, much to the delight of the former San Francisco 49ers signal caller.

James and Durant went out wearing gear with Kaepernick’s No. 7 on it, with Durant’s having the added detail of a hashtag above the number that read #IMWITHKAP. The Durant jersey was released in late 2018 on Kaepernick’s website and sold out immediately, with portions of the proceeds going towards Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights campaign.

Kaepernick has spent the last day showing love to those who wore his gear out in public during Super Bowl week, starting off with Durant.