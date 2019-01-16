Getty Image

Update: Last night (January 15), Ebro Darden — the Hot 97 radio host who works with Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa — tweeted that Kaepernick does not approve of Travis Scott’s Super Bowl halftime performance, writing, “Kap did not approve this bullsh*t! Get the f*ck outta here….” Kaepernick has not tweeted about the report, but he did retweet Darden’s tweet. Nessa also responded to Darden’s tweet, “FACTS @EBRO!!! THEY NEED TO STOP LYING.”

Kaepernick also retweeted a tweet this morning that reads, “So you’re trying to tell ME that Kaepernick, a man that has been Blackballed by the NFL, costing him his career, for protesting against police terrorism, gave the green light to .@TrvisXX, a man that insinuated that Mike Brown was at fault in his death, to partner with the NFL?”

Twitter

Twitter

—