Of Course Tito Ortiz Compared The UFC To Slavery. Of Course He Did.

Tito Ortiz and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson are making their promotional rounds for their much-hyped (and after the fact) fight at Bellator’s Pay-Per-View debut in November, so it’s only natural that they’d stir the pot by taking shots at their former promotion, the UFC, to gain some free publicity. However, in an interview with SI Now, Ortiz decided to take the pot, flip it over and then kick the contents of said pot all over our brand new carpet, as the second-highest earning fighter in UFC history compared his tenure with the UFC to one of history’s greatest ongoing crimes against humanity.
“I thought slavery was over a long time ago.”
Slavery, of course, isn’t over, as there are people still enslaved in other countries at this very moment, and they are forced against their will by horrible, evil men to work for no wages as their health deteriorates. What Ortiz should have probably said was that he, like millions of Americans, hated his boss and felt underpaid. But he didn’t and here we are.
Ortiz followed his brilliant comment up with another gem, although it obviously doesn’t hold a candle to comparing himself to the thousands of Africans stolen away from their homes, chained up and transported to another country, where they were forced to work for heinous men and women, and beaten or killed if they didn’t comply. Or maybe he meant any of the other terrible eras of slavery in world history. I’d hate to put words in his mouth.
“One of the biggest things now is bullying. And he’s one of the biggest bullies, I’d say, in the business. He’s a big bully.”
Yes, one of the biggest things now. That bullying craze just started popping up out of nowhere, and people now were like, “Heavens, this must stop.” Fortunately, Rampage was a little more direct in his own contempt for the UFC and, much more specifically, Dana White.
“He’s the type of guy that will force you into a fight after surgery, and if you don’t perform really well in the fight, or you lose, he’ll talk crap about you in the media,” said Jackson, who also once reigned as UFC light heavyweight champ. “Who wants to fight for a person like that, you know? Who wants to be forced into a fight as soon as you get done with surgery? Like, you’re not even comfortable enough to know if you can even fight yet. Or they’re going to extend your contract, so you’ll be stuck with them longer. It’s just bad, bad juju. It’s bad for your psyche. You don’t want to be around people like that.”
Again, I’m not sure that the word “forced” is appropriate here, when we’re talking about grown men making the decisions to fight for substantial amounts of money.
But this is about talking trash and getting people like me to freak out and write about the Bellator PPV main event. So, mission accomplished, Tito.
Just think, if he’d said Dana White was “worse than Hitler”, we would have had all the insensitive hyperbole statements in one interview.
I like to think that when he finished the interview, he left the room. But then walked back in and added, “Oh yeah, Dana White is Hitler and I’m Jesus. Thanks again!”
Current bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has not fought in 698 days (Since October 1, 2011). White hasn’t said a thing about Cruz, nor has he been forced to fight.
second highest paid of all time ?!
I don’t follow mma .. so, who’s the highest paid of all time ? and why was tito, who I only heard from everyone that he has been nothing more than a loser for a long time now, paid that much ? how much successful was he in the long past ?!
He was somewhat talented in an era where dudes still couldn’t deal with wrestlers but we’re talking early 2000’s when mma and the UFC were still fairly new in the U.S
he’s tied with current champion jon jones with most successful light heavyweight title defenses (basically the marquee belt in the UFC since it was him, randy couture and chuck liddell making the UFC famous), but that was around 10 years ago.
i would guess anderson silva’s the highest paid since he had so many successful title defenses.
Silva or, St. Pierre I would figure to be #1 but, Tito being #2 all time is somewhat surprising. His prime was in the years the promotion was bleeding money. Can’t imagine his pay per view cuts approaching what Jones, Silva, St. Pierre and Liddell have pulled in.
I had a guess it might be Brock Lesnar. He didn’t have many fights but his paydays were huge, win-or-lose.
Wow. I have no idea if this is correct. This database indicates Chuck Liddel (which makes some sense) but check out #4.
lesnar at 10 in just 2 years = impressive.
Seriously, anyone expecting anything logical or intelligent to come out of Tito’s mouth is doomed. The way he drags out simple questions at press conferences and how he horribly tries to use words beyond his vocab horribly all have made me wonder how Dana and the Fertita bros were able to deal with him at all
Wish I could post the super cut of his commentating debut at Affliction
WWF wrestlers would tell Ortiz that they have it much worse and Vince Mahon is a monster but their all dead.
WWE and they’re.
Proof positive that the size of one’s head does not determine intelligence.
There is an argument to be made about how incredibly politically correct you are but I’m too lazy to articulate it. I don’t think anyone has ever heard this analogy and thought “wow he completely demeans what it was to be a slave by saying that, that is the first thing in my mind.” Well except for you Mr. Burns. No I think I can take it as “Wow Dana must have been a terrible boss, I wonder why he thinks that?”
Also when it comes to Rampage you’ve got to remember that he is someone that cannot articulate himself well. I could see there being “pressure” instead of “force” on a fighter to do something for their boss, to stay on his positive side. In UFC that just happens to be fighting. Dana White is also a huge asshole that has no respect for fighters that retire from his promotion, he simply talks about them as if they’re garbage once they leave.