Dwyane Wade Is A Big Old Cranky Pants

With less than 10 minutes to play in the 4th quarter of last night’s Game 2 matchup between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers, Dwyane Wade got a little pissed. Pacers guard Dahntay Jones seemingly went up-and-down on Wade (I knew a girl in college who mastered that) but the Heat star wasn’t too pleased that the refs didn’t call a foul. So he stood there and let the Pacers score.
As Mario Chalmers brought the ball back down, the Pacers forced a turnover and Wade was pretty much fed up. He sprinted after Darren Collison and jacked him in the back for a flagrant-1 and the title of the Dirtiest Player Not Named Metta World Peace. The Pacers went on to win Game 2 78-75, impossibly stealing one on the road, and they celebrated as such.
Just another thing that pissed Wade off.
“I heard they wanted to be like the Dallas Mavericks, in a sense,” Wade said. “I saw their little celebration at the end of (Game 2). I don’t know if they didn’t expect to win, but every night we go out on the court, we expect to win.” […] “They say their identity, they say they want to be like Dallas,” Wade said. “So they celebrated like Dallas, I guess.” (Via Slam Online)
I understand that the guy’s going to be a little ticked when he feels like things didn’t go his way, even if he did, you know, miss a chance to swing the final score in his team’s favor. But whereas LeBron James never felt comfortable with the role of a villain, it seems like Wade has just fully embraced it and added, “F*ck it, we’re turning this up to 11.”
UPDATE: And of course my previous nominee for GIF of the Year, which has since been replaced by Metta World Peace’s elbow.
(Banner via)
Man Wade is all over the place on this one. So the Pacers don’t “expect” to win, kinda like the Mavs didn’t, apparently, because they both celebrate the same way. Except the Mavs beat the Heat, who DO expect to win, last year. Otherwise how would we know how it looks when the Mavs celebrate? Oh and the refs suck.
Is he on his period?
Wade was just demonstrating how to “Be A Star.” Wonder if he’ll get a suspension or just a slap on the wrist?
Reeeeeer.
Maybe a woof would be more appropriate since Wade is barking like a bitch.
Nothing funny or constructive to say.. just, Fuck Dwayne Wade. Assclown.
You know what that .gif is missing? Haduken showing up in big White letters once Wade seperates himself with the push
How does Dwyane know about premature celebrations?
[youtu.be]
Oh, never mind.
In order for d wade to get suspended he’d have to actually murder another player during a game. Short of that, nothing happens to him.
He’s pissed because for once in these playoffs, the refs didn’t call one of the Heat’s bullshit flops. And he’s complaining about the Pacers’ 5 second post game celebration…he’s right, that was kind of ridiculous. I mean, not ridiculous like “Let’s have ourselves a fireworks party before the season starts and declare we’re gonna win 7+ championships”, but still…