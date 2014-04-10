The Father Son Happy Dance Proves Why You Should Have A Dance Routine Ready At All Times

#NCAA Tournament #Pharrell
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.10.14

The big screen at sporting events separates the men from the boys. It’s where some of you go to simply wave and laugh and be forgotten. For others, it is where they go to become legends. This clip contains … well, a man and a boy, but the statement stands.

Someone played Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ during the NCAA Tournament championship game and surveyed the crowd for people smiling and clapping along. The camera settled on a father and son dancing together, and it quickly became obvious that they had an entire, mesmerizing routine ready just in case they ever got on a JumboTron. It’s so enthralling that everyone else in the building stops dancing and stares at the screen, to the point that it takes a second for them to register when they come up. So it’s AMAZING DANCE, pause, happy waves, AMAZING DANCE, pause, happy waves.

And then they start doing the Thriller dance.

Let that be a lesson, folks … always have a complicated dance routine ready to go, especially if you are gonna be somewhere with a big screen. ESPECIALLY if you have children.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#Pharrell
TAGS2014 NCAA TOURNAMENTCollege BasketballCOLLEGE SPORTSdancingdancing kidshappy!NCAA TournamentPHARRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP