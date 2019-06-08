Getty Image

Gennadiy Golovkin (38-1-1) will enter the ring Saturday night against Steve Rolls (19-0), live on DAZN, after a nine month layoff since his first professional loss to Canelo Alvarez in a majority decision by the judges in Las Vegas.

That loss means GGG will be fighting without a major title on the line for the first time since he won the interim WBA world middleweight title in 2010, some 21 fights ago. After spending years as one of the top fighters on HBO’s boxing roster, Golovkin’s bout with Rolls will be the first of a six-fight deal he signed with DAZN following HBO’s exit from the boxing industry.

Not only is he shifting broadcast partners, but Golovkin parted ways with long-time trainer Abel Sanchez in May, a fairly stunning move in the boxing world, joining Johnathon Banks instead. On Thursday, Golovkin spoke with Uproxx Sports about his first camp with Banks, his expectations for Rolls, and when he expects a third Canelo fight to get done.