Guess Which 'Network' Is Giving Ryan Lochte His Own Reality Show? Yes, It's E!

Last year – before, during and after the 2012 Summer Olympics – gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte made it clear that when he hangs up his Speedo, he wants to become a serious, respected actor. He got a head start on his dream with a forgettable Funny or Die video, an appearance on 90210 that nobody watched and a surprisingly funny turn as Pizzarina Sbarro’s “sex idiot” on 30 Rock. Of course, Lochte was also rumored to be in the running for Dancing with the Stars or even The Bachelor, but what he really wanted was something with meat on its bones, something that he could really sink his teeth into and show the world that he was more than just sculpted abs and the dumbest catchphrase of 2012.

Naturally, none of that worked out and Lochte just signed a deal with E! for his very own reality show with a predictably awful name.

The Olympic gold medal winner — known for his catchphrase “Jeah” (pronounced zh-yah) — will star in “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?” The series will follow him as he meets women, copes with the fallout of his mom saying he only has time for one-night stands, explores his interest in fashion, and even occasionally swims. In scenes shown at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Monday, Lochte was seen going out partying the night before he was due to swim, flirted, and made up words as he tried to explain himself. It was pretty funny. (via The Wrap)

I assume that it was “pretty funny” in a “Holy sh*t, I can’t believe how awful this is” kind of way. Then again, there are people out there – mostly women – who think that Lochte is sexy and charming, so viewers may sincerely end up liking this show, which sounds a lot like a free-range version of The Bachelor.

Seriously, I don’t understand why Lochte agreed to do this but wouldn’t do something on a broader scale like The Bachelor on ABC. Is it because he was really holding out for $750,000? Because there’s no way that E! is paying him that much. That’s Kardashian nip slip money right there. Say what you want about E! but that network at least has priorities.