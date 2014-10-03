Houston Fumbled At The Goal Line In One Of The Most Brutal Losses You’ll Ever See

That’s how close Houston came to defeating UCF on Thursday night. That’s how close Greg Ward, Jr. was to giving Houston a victory in the conference opener. With 24 seconds left and trailing 17-12, Ward extended the ball towards the goal line for a game-winning TD. That’s when UCF’s Brandon Alexander came over with a timely Lawrence Taylor chop, sending the ball through the side of the end zone. The field judge was right there, ruled it a touchback. Replays confirmed the call.
That’s about as brutal as it gets.
Go Cougar High !!!!
Why the hell do we not have cameras on both sides of the field aimed right across the goal line by now? Horse racing has been doing it for years.