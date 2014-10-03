Houston Fumbled At The Goal Line In One Of The Most Brutal Losses You’ll Ever See

#College Football #Viral Videos
Senior Editor
10.03.14 2 Comments

That’s how close Houston came to defeating UCF on Thursday night. That’s how close Greg Ward, Jr. was to giving Houston a victory in the conference opener. With 24 seconds left and trailing 17-12, Ward extended the ball towards the goal line for a game-winning TD. That’s when UCF’s Brandon Alexander came over with a timely Lawrence Taylor chop, sending the ball through the side of the end zone. The field judge was right there, ruled it a touchback. Replays confirmed the call.

That’s about as brutal as it gets.

