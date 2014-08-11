Kevin Ward’s Family Calls Tony Stewart A ‘D*ck’ In An Angry Facebook Post

Members of Kevin Ward’s family have taken to social media to express their frustration and displeasure with Tony Stewart following the ugly incident at Canandaigua Motorsports Park Saturday night. Ward’s aunt, Wendi, went as far as calling Stewart a “d*ck” in an angry Facebook post.
Stewart and his racing team angered many people with their “business as usual” line hours after the death of Kevin Ward. Stewart later backpedaled and withdrew from the race at Watkins Glen, perhaps because of pressure from NASCAR or perhaps someone with a functional brain stepped up and said, “yeah, probably not a good idea guys.” We’ll never know the exact reason, really.
Stewart has remained relatively quiet, issuing statements through his racing team.
“There aren’t words to describe the sadness I feel about the accident that took the life of Kevin Ward Jr. It’s a very emotional time for all involved, and it is the reason I’ve decided not to participate in today’s race at Watkins Glen. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone affected by this tragedy.”
Ward’s death is under investigation by local police, but for now it appears Tony Stewart will not be charged.
This whole thing is absolutely disgusting and I can’t believe such a tragedy was allowed to happen; makes me fucking sick to see grown men wearing jorts and camo jorts.
Man, my ability to commiserate is really compromised by the jorts. I’ll bet there are some twig sculptures in that shack back there.
I don’t follow any “sport” where people make left turns for 4 straight hours, but didn’t the kid run out of his car in the middle of a racetrack? I don’t understand why it’s a real shocker that he was hit by a race car.
The business as usual approach was a dick move, but why the fuck would you run out on the track like you are ironman?
Looks like the kid’s anger got the better of him, he should have stayed with his car and then argue with Stewart after the race, if he was still pissed off. It was moronic to run out into the middle of the track, nobody does that and none of the drivers should expect that.
When I get angry in my car I find a nice glare gets the msg across. Im no professional though.
I’ve not watched the video, but didn’t another driver have to swerve to avoid Ward?
[www.youtube.com]
Actually some people do run on to the track to express their displeasure with another racer.
TFBuck – didn’t look like he was on the track, but on the….whatever that side road thing is called next to the track.
I don’t know shit about racing, and it looks like you’re right…but the car is still moving at a reasonable clip AND had to adjust course to avoid hitting Tony.
2 points – other drivers easily swerved to avoid Ward, Stewart made no attempt to do so. According to witnesses, he gunned it right before hitting him. In the type of cars they were driving, it would cause the car to move sideways (the back starts to outrun the front). They believe he was trying to sideswipe Ward and knock him down, and accidentally ran him over. Ward was trying to confront Stewart as he had just caused Ward’s wreck, so Stewart failing to swerve makes it look like he was playing chicken with Ward.
@ TFBuckFutter
Anyone who runs on the track to get into an argument is a Darwin Award canidate.
@The Curse of Marino Anyone who would race cars is a Darwin Award candidate.
And I would also say they are the likeliest subset of society to run into traffic.
I know when I get angry, I rush headlong into oncoming traffic.
Worked for Martin Lawrence.
Nobody is driving towards a crazy black dude with a gun. Not even Smoke.
…what’s that second blurred out word supposed to be?
But the blurred out word is “Piss Head” Which urban dictionary tells me is someone who dies their hair blonde where it looks like someone pissed on his head or an alcoholic/asshole/someone with mental health problems. I hope she knows another meaning.
Even nutcase RoadRage animals in my town, DON”T challenge the driver until he has STOPPED the car and gotten OUT…Human vs tons of steel…STEEL WINS!!…My sympathies to the Ward Family and also to Stewart, who MAY be a DICK, but he isn’t a killer!!..PS…I hate any racing that’s more than 1/4 mile in a straight line…..
I think I agree with you, but more ALL CAPS would help make your case.
I live my life a quarter mile at a time too, dude.
Technically, he is a killer. He may not be a murderer, butte he definitely killed that dude.
Doesnt that picture kind of look like a bunch of poor people waiting to use the one porta potty at a Kid Rock concet?
Having been at a Kid Rock concert—-yes
So how much will Stewart pay in attorneys’ fees and how much will he pay the family for pain and suffering after the wrongful death?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Are they facing away to diss Tony Stewart, or to show off their “tribute” T-shirts?
What is that structure? Guard tower?
Outhouse.
There’s one raggedy lookin gal in the front row who just has a plain black shirt, too.
She probably put hers on backwards by accident.
It probably is an outhouse since they aren’t wearing any shoes. Who wants to get crap all over their shoes anyway?
It’s a tragedy for sure but how can anyone think it was the right thing to do to jump out of the car in an all black body suit and run into traffic waving your arms menacingly like you would at a guy looking at your girl toward a machine that outweighs you exponentially
It’s almost like race car driving is dangerous.
Only if you’re not in the car, then you’re doing it wrong.
Was that pic taken at the Gathering of the Juggalos?
Some of these comments are so appalling to me. Are you people serious. This poor family has lost a loved one and some of these comments are just so mean. It was an accident people. No, he should not got out of his car but, he did. I dont think he thought geez, I better not do this or I might get ran over. He was upset and he let his emotions get the best of him. My sincerest sympathy to the family of Kevin Ward Jr. And to all you people who have to post rotten stuff, how would you feel if this was one of your family members? Why dont you think about how this family is feeling before you spout off with all these mean comments. Get a grip, jerks!
I like Tony Stewart but I feel for a family and friends who lost a loved one. No need to disrespect anyone in such a horrific accident. No need to disrespect the grieving who are just grieving the only way they know how. Give them a break and respect all involved
kevin wards aunt is a bitch….kid should of never been running towards cars…no sympathy for him or family
The question is , “Did stewart intentionally hit Ward” and the answer is yes. All the positioning, posturing and bullshit doesn’t change his intent. Stewart should be banned from racing and charged with murder. period.
Hey grounderpounder, you have the brain of your namesake. Ground meat. You should apologize to the ward family but you social status probably hits its threshold with that concept. Pieces of shit like you breed the tony stewarts of this world. Why don’t you walk out in the road dipshit!
Hey alex p , you must be grounderpounders boyfriend. You two faggots have to spring from the same hillbilly bunghole.