Kevin Ward’s Family Calls Tony Stewart A ‘D*ck’ In An Angry Facebook Post

Members of Kevin Ward’s family have taken to social media to express their frustration and displeasure with Tony Stewart following the ugly incident at Canandaigua Motorsports Park Saturday night. Ward’s aunt, Wendi, went as far as calling Stewart a “d*ck” in an angry Facebook post.

Stewart and his racing team angered many people with their “business as usual” line hours after the death of Kevin Ward. Stewart later backpedaled and withdrew from the race at Watkins Glen, perhaps because of pressure from NASCAR or perhaps someone with a functional brain stepped up and said, “yeah, probably not a good idea guys.” We’ll never know the exact reason, really.

Stewart has remained relatively quiet, issuing statements through his racing team.

“There aren’t words to describe the sadness I feel about the accident that took the life of Kevin Ward Jr. It’s a very emotional time for all involved, and it is the reason I’ve decided not to participate in today’s race at Watkins Glen. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Ward’s death is under investigation by local police, but for now it appears Tony Stewart will not be charged.

