The Internet Responds *Hilariously* To LeBron James Suffering A Cramp In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs won Game 1 of the NBA Finals in impressive fashion, with a double-double from the ageless Tim Duncan and a combined 35 points from Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. It also helped that at some point during the game, the air conditioning system in the AT&T Center failed, and that led to LeBron James leaving the game with cramps in his left leg. The Great One? The KING? Leaving Game 1 of the NBA Finals over some stupid, old cramps that hurt like the devil no matter what any so-called tough guy might say? That’s just absurd, and fortunately the perfect people of the Internet were quick to jump all over the Miami Heat star for showing a flaw and single-handedly causing his team to lose.
While most rational NBA fans know that this means James will probably respond with a Game 2 performance for the ages – probably like 80 points, 30 rebounds and 20 assists, by my math – that’s not going to stop those fans in the 49 states that picked the Spurs to win the Finals out of pure hatred of the Heat from firing up the photoshop and using old memes to once again pick on the best basketball player in the world. Actually, the heavy lifting was mostly done by NBA meme accounts, but people still stole every funny picture they could find and Tweeted them like the world was ending.
Perhaps the best burn on this hot Texas evening didn’t come from random Tweeters, but a company in direct competition with one of James’s top endorsement deals. That company? Gatorade. Bron-Bron might need a Band-Aid for this burn.
That’s because James endorses Powerade, you see. In fact, here’s a meme that explains why that Tweet is funny.
Then, of course, there was the obvious meme – the Lance Stephenson blowing on James photoshops. There were about a million variations of this:
You know what a popular theme is with James? Comparing him to the other greats of the game. Take Kobe Bryant, for example. Would the Black Mamba have to be carried off the court over a cramp? Nope. Not according to this.
But Bryant’s not really the guy that most people like to compare the King to. That honor goes to Michael Jordan, because it’s so much easier to compare guys from two different generations of the game, since they’d never be able to play each other. Remember MJ’s “Flu Game”? The Internet does.
That one came from ESPN so you know it’s legitimate. Let’s talk about cramps for a second, though. Do you know who else gets cramps? Women, when they’re menstruating. Can you see where we’re going here?
Look, I’m not going to act completely indignant about all of these recycled jokes. I kind of smirked at this one:
And I will always find this meme funny no matter how many people tell me it’s not.
That’s good parody of the small group of people that silently controls every aspect of society and will eventually crush us like ants, enslaving the entire human race for our own protection. Maybe the Illuminati can start with these people, the ones who brought back the dead meme of imitating athletes, as they have given us… *sigh*… #LeBroning, which already existed, but there’s nothing original happening here anyway.
I’ll take care of that last girls cramps! Hell, they don’t call me “Red Wing Rodger” for nothing!
Don’t ever say that.
+1!
Lebroning or the agoninzing roofie aftermath?
I knew “Roofie Time Rodney”. He’s not the type who’d be down for that period Kool Aid smile.
Aaaaaaaand nightmares.
Still my favorite. Mainly for the Pierce part though
And all that’s trumped by Patrice Bergeron playing in the Stanley Cup final with a punctured lung, broken rib and separates shoulder.
Or Bobby Baun breaking his ankle and coming back later in the game to score the overtime winner in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals (and his team would go on to win the Cup the next game).
Can I just point out that the SportsNation poll was asking who you were rooting for in the Finals, not was going to win the Finals?
Cramping sucks, and it’s probably a bit unfair to call him soft.
But as a Mavericks fan who remembers him mocking Dirk for having the flu in the 2011 Finals, I don’t sympathize!
Yup and D-Wade talkin smack while laughing with LaBron, I remember that exactly!!!
I respected Dwayne Wade up until that very moment.
That was a dickish thing to do
and then Dirk kicked his ass too. Amazing moment.
Except those were jokes not people seriously calling him out for it.
someone didnt take his potassium pill before the game. If he had gone to college he’d know those big yellow pills are amazing.
Uh, uh. . . I have this friend who didn’t go to college, how are these potassium pills amazing for those of the viewers at home who didn’t go to college?
potassium helps fight cramping. Our trainers would make sure each player had one before football games out in the heat.
Never knew that @Duchess. Played ice hockey in high school and college, and that would have been handy a few times. Muscle cramps can be incapacitating. That said, I don’t feel bad for LJ.
@Kubo back in my day the pills were these huge white or yellow based on the brand pills that you would take like an hour before the game.
Meanwhile, I was drinking pickle juice if the game would go into overtime to ensure my legs didn’t seize up. You haven’t lived until you finished playing three periods of hockey, only to walk into a locker room and be served a cup full of brine.
@Kubo it’s all about body composition need a good balance of sodium and potassium. Too much Sodium (which is easy) then you need to up your potassium. Too much potassium and you need sodium which is where the pickle juice probably would come into play. Both would work but in different circumstances.
A finals basketball post? Sure I’m on the right blog? I though this was a wrestling blog?
lol no shit huh
Wonder if Delonte West cramped up while he was banging Bron’s mammie.
Lance Stephenson memes will always be funny.
Exactly.
If i see that damn Magic Johnson AIDS vs. Lebron’s Cramps meme on Facebook one more time, I’m gonna lose it.
God I have alot of dumbass friends :(
You know, when Tony Parker says “what’s the big deal,” you’re probably being a huge wuss. I don’t know if you know this, but that dude is French. You’re being called soft by a French guy.
I imagine that must hurt way worse than a little leg cramp.
I would say a large portion of ppl who posted these memes have never had a cramp while playing a sport. It happened to me once and I felt like I blew out my calf muscle
As a disgruntled sixers fan I am happy the spurs won.
I agree completely. I’ve been able to push through all kinds of injuries, but cramps from dehydration are the impossible to push through. Your own body is seizing up. It takes hours to get enough fluids back into you.
Yeah… I hate Lebron as much as the next person who doesn’t live in Miami, but muscle cramps can be incapacitating. I had both my calves and my quad cramp up in a hockey game once. It was like my legs were saying to me: “You dumbass. You didn’t give us enough water. You clearly don’t know what you’re doing today. I’ll take it from here. Have a seat. Don’t move.”
That happened to me too, it totally sucks. It could be that too, no one was expecting the AC to go out and no one preparing for that. If you know you’re going to play in the heat, you’re going to prepare for it I’m not going to criticize him for not being able to finish.
I work outside daily and deal with cramps constantly. No one carried me to my truck. Cramps hurt without a doubt, but getting carried off is a bit much. This shit is why he is so hated.
If you’re dealing with cramps constantly by working outside then you don’t need to wear that as a badge of honor like a dumbass you need to do something to stop having constant cramps.
WNBA players may play with cramps, but that doesn’t make the WNBA watchable.
Let’s ask their fan! [www.youtube.com]
No kidding. I tried. I really did try. But it’s just not good.
Score another one for the Michael Jordan side!
I think what doesn’t help is the fact that it was 86 inside the arena, which isn’t too bad. Combine that and the fact none of the geezer Spurs players got cramps (Tim Duncan is so old, he remembers when the Dead sea was the Sick Sea!), and it makes Lebron look like a pussy. Which is expected from anyone who drinks that toxic sewage crap known as Powerade.
I’m sure Lebron will drink lots of water for the rest of the series.
Game 4 1997 NBA Finals. Familiarize yourself with the “Michael Jordan side”
The irony of having Burns as a last name…
put his face on the pieta
Lebron was like Cotonelle, on a roll.
Cramped Lebron is like Cotonelle, S.A.W.F.T. Sawwwwwwwwwwft.
Surprised at all of the Lebron apologists here. He deserves ridicule. He calls himself King James. When the king f*cks up, people will get on his case. These memes are funny as hell, lighten up.
Goddamn! Do not fuck up on national television. Sports fans are brutal. Yet incredibly hilarious.
I saw one yesterday of the Aztec warrior holding a cramping Lebron princess on top of a mountain and laughed for at least two hours.
He will bounce back for sure. He just forgot to eat banana that game that’s why.
Larry bird never left with cramps.
How come no one is talking about how Michael Jordan absolutely left Game 4 of the 1997 NBA finals in a loss against the Utah Jazz with, wait for it, cramps. BUT MJ WOULD NEVER LEAVE A FINALS GAME WITH CRAMPS! you say. And you’re absolutely fucking wrong. The problem is that the myth of MJ has grown larger than the man ever was (and that’s saying something) and Lebron is being held up to a standard that never actually existed in the first place.