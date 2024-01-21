The Detroit Lions are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 30 years after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon in Detroit, holding on for a 31-23 win.

The Lions never trailed in the game, but their first three scores were each answered by the Bucs, as Baker Mayfield and company were able to tie the game three different times in the first three quarters. However, the Lions finally opened things up in the fourth quarter, first thanks to a long rushing touchdown by Jahmyr Gibbs, followed by a dime from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

However, the Bucs were able to make things a little interesting late, as Mayfield led a long touchdown drive, finding Mike Evans in the end zone to pull back within one score.

After failing on a two-point conversion to make it a 6-point game, the Bucs got the stop they needed as the Lions offense stalled out at midfield and had to punt the ball back to Tampa with two minutes to play. However, on the second play of the last gasp drive to force overtime, Mayfield’s propensity for turnovers showed up at the worst possible time, throwing a dreadful interception to Derrick Barnes to send Ford Field into a frenzy.

The Lions took knees from there and set up a trip out west to face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday for the NFC Championship Game, where they’ll look to continue one of the best seasons in franchise history.