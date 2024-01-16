The NFL Announced The 2024 Divisional Round TV Schedule

The schedule for next weekend’s NFL Divisonal Round had to wait an extra day to be released due to the weather in Buffalo, as typically the league would hope to have that done by Sunday, but with Bills-Steelers not able to be played until Monday afternoon, they had to wait.

With the Bills getting a 31-17 win over the Steelers on Monday afternoon, the Ravens and Chiefs were no longer waiting to know their opponents, as Baltimore will host Houston and Buffalo will host Kansas City. With two Monday games, next week’s game featuring those teams were guaranteed to be the Sunday games to give them 6 days in between game days. Unsurprisingly, the latest in the Chiefs-Bills budding rivalry was given the primetime placement, while Detroit will host either the Bucs or Eagles in the early window.

The two top seeds will play Saturday, with the opener in Baltimore between the Ravens and Texans and the 49ers hosting the Packers in San Francisco. The full TV schedule for the Divisional Round can be found below.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)