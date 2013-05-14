The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/13/13: WRESTLING, BITCH

Pre-show notes:
Booker’s out with a shoulder surgery or something of that nature. They could have explained why Teddy had authority to make a decision, though.
I was kinda confused how a shoulder injury puts Booker T “out” from stepping onto the ramp and talking.
Maybe it’s a money thing. It’s cheaper to book Teddy Long than it is to book Booker T.
I thought I heard JBL say something about an infection, and that he was having surgery. Not sure, though.
@ Disco Lando
These dudes are all on salaried contract, I believe. Their contracts vary but, yeah, it’s not like they only get paid if they appear on-camera.
@Iron Mike My understanding was that folks were set up as Independent Contractors to that WWE could avoid having to pay them medical and retirement benefits. That would seem to preclude a flat salary. I’m certain there are contracts and the like in place galore, but there is almost certainly an individual pay basis for television appearances versus road shows and the like.
Google search “WWE setting the record straight” for an interesting read.
Given that such a big deal is made every year about “getting everyone on the show” at Mania to get them that Mania payday, I think Disco is right.
I actually didn’t mind the Dance segment.
1. I think it would have been worse if they actually spent the time dancing.
2. Say what you will about Summer Rae, but that segment was able to add her into his storyline, and now she is a character and not just an accessory. If this means that she starts to get wrestling matches instead of Alicia Fox and Aksana, isn’t that what we have been asking for (not for her specifically, but for not Alicia and Aksana)?
WHOA IS THAT ARNIE FROM MAD MEN?!!! I think I’m actually going to watch that movie now.
I’ll tell you what, this show sucked it hard. I really enjoyed the Cena and Hell No v. The Shield match (a little iffy on the ending) and the in-ring stuff from AJ and Natalya but that was it. Total waste of time.
I can’t wait for Extreme Rules to be over and for Triple H to go away. He won’t go away, but I can at least hope.
He’ll go away when he receives the 5-minute standing ovation that he so desperately wants.
Oh redshirt. I want to plus-one and Facebooklike and retweet this so much.
Two things:
1. I by chance missed both the first and last 20 or so minutes of Raw, chance on the last 20 was me turning off my TV when I heard Motorhead, but I digress, sounds like I was saved on this. HHH sucks.
2. I didn’t make this up, but I have a name suggestion for Fandango’s lady when it’s the brunette rather than the blond (who they call by name) : Foxtrot.
“And that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of a grown man with three daughters put in partial charge of a global, publicly-traded company can only define worth by whether you’re a man or a bitch.”
This. A million times this. My daughters are around the same age as the two younger Levesque-Helmsley girls, and while I’m accustomed to Ayches being pretty much the worst on a regular basis, I was totally astounded to hear a fellow father of daughters toss that out there.
And you didn’t even mention the woman he’s married to, who’d be exactly as rich and powerful as she is right now if she’d never met his bloated ass while the only “COO” position he’d be occupying if he hadn’t hooked up with her is Aces and F**king Eights and OH MY GOD AREN’T YOU SUPPOSED TO BE THE GOOD GUY IN THIS SCENARIO?!? GAH!!!
Sorry – I get a little testy when my s**t sandwich is served with a side of casual misogyny.
I guarantee HHH thinks only of himself when it comes to THIS BUSINESS!.
Triple H makes me hate-watch RAW. Not even Super Cena does that. I will never, ever like that man. I don’t care if he does awesome things backstage and signs everyone and gives us Daniel Bryan vs. CM Punk in a 180 minute IRON MAN MATCH for WrestleMania XXXI, fuck him forever and a day.
If someone legitimately asks me to pay around $70 to watch two guys have a 3-hour stagefight, I’m going to kick his ass on general principles.
Ok, what was up with AYTCHE’s gloves?
Them’s his ass-kicking gloves (cage fighting variety).
They just looked like what you would put on if you were going to wrap your hands like a boxer, but had no f***ing clue how to do it.
What are you guys talking about? That appears to be same way he always wraps his wrists, just this time with black tape.
Concerning the Bellas, I just don’t buy any argument that they are necessary just because they are attractive and are dating two of the biggest stars in the company. They also can’t talk, can’t wrestle and as mentioned in the report, can’t actually put anyone else over. There were two women in the ring (AJ/Natalya) who could do their jobs. Kaitlyn was also there and trying her hardest. You could assume someone like Layla might care a little. There’s also ALMOST EVERY DIVA FROM NXT who could at least TRY to push forward a women’s wrestling storyline.
But nope, the Bellas sure are “pretty”. I didn’t miss them the first time they left and I sincerely hope they are told to go away once this reality show fades away. They are worthless.
As for the rest of this RAW, Vince McMahon is a stupid idiot for thinking Cesaro is “boring”. And I will forever dislike Cena more and more if he never gathers the guts to tell Creative to go screw themselves so he can rest for a few months.
Keeping the Bella’s away because being pretty isn’t enough for Divas? Pfff, you act like this is a wrestling company.
The Bellas are around because of that Divas show WWE has going with Slice Network (it’s Slice, right? Fuck, I don’t even care to remember accurately).
The WWE also has X amount of divas on contract at any given time because they’re great for making live appearances at non-wrestling events and stuff like that. Come out to the grand opening of The Great Mall of Bumfuck, Iowa this Saturday and see (insert C-level roster guy) and (some diva who isn’t the champ and it’s the challenger)!!!
I loathe the Bellas (as characters, I’m sure they’re lovely people, or at least Brie is, she and Bryan are adorable). They are awful, and their finisher (Twin Magic, aka “looking the same”) doesn’t even work any more.
NB being a twin is not in fact magic, but the more I watch wrestling the more I wonder – Al Snow spent the entirety of TNA British Boot Camp talking about the Blossom Twins being FREAKS and THE SAME PERSON and PSYCHIC.
Hey, remember when heels were allowed to win televised matches that weren’t on PPV?
The Prime Time Players remember.
Remember when certain folks weren’t allowed on Golf Courses?
Pepperidge farms remembers.
I was actually OK with them opening the show with… whatever they wanted to call that segment. Because it let me watch How I Met Your Mother instead. It’s like someone in Creative is a big HIMYM fan, and said “I hear they’re revealing the mother tonight! Shit, we can’t compete with that; let’s just throw some dumb segment on for half an hour.”
Whoever wins the HHH-Lesner match gets to slap the other five times whenever he wants.
They should have cross-promoted and revealed the mother to be Hornswaggle.
Surely the fact that HHH has so thoroughly buried Lesnar thus far (and the fact that they’re paying Lesnar a shitload of money to wrestle like four times a year) means that Lesnar is gonna come out on top on Sunday, right? Right?
Duh.
That’s what Booker T thought.
Well, Lesnar gets his money either way, so I guess he doesn’t care. And I guess HHH only wants to make himself look “good”, so…
Honestly, I can’t figure out how anybody thought what they did last night was a good way to build up a match. Pretty much anything would have been better: Have Lesnar break through the ring floor while HHH is giving his spiel; have Lesnar just walk away; have Lesnar hold the cage door open while the shield runs in; hell, have him hold the door open while Dusty Rhodes runs out as the Midnight Rider and everyone pretends they don’t know who this mysterious masked man is. Anything.
Yeah, I think you have to look at from Lesnar’s real-life / non-pro-wrestling point-of-view (holy shit that was a lot of hyphens): Lesnar gets paid that same amount of money regardless of whether they book him to win or lose. Sure, deep down he might wish the storylines were written so that he never lost but, really, when you’re getting that much cash and you basically have to show up every 6 weeks or so, you don’t complain too loudly.
I’d also like to think, as a man that had a brief but accomplished run in real pro rasslin, Brock just don’t give a shit. He seems like the kind of guy that, even as you pin him for the 1-2-3, has the kind of presence that makes his victorious WWE opponent got “please don’t murder me for real in front of all these people.”
Me, to almost all of this: WE HATES IT, WE HATES IT FOREVER!
AJ submitting Natalya was so awesome. Of course, I’m a sucker for attractive girls that know how to wrestle using awesome submission holds on each other. I literally hit mute about 20 seconds into the Bellas yammering in to their mics.
And, oh sweet baby jesus in his manger, Cena beating all three members of The Shield makes me want to punch all the parents who bought Cena merch for their kids, and throw dodgeballs at the heads of all the kids who asked their parents to buy Cena merch for them.
due to satellite dish issues last night I could hear the commentary during AJ v Natalya but couldn’t actually see what was going on. It truly was the darkest timeline.
I think most of us who’ve followed AJ had a nerdgasm when she brought back the Octopus Hold. It’s so awesome. I want her to be nearly Rybacked but counter it into the Octopus Hold for any reason. Just break everyone’s limbs.
According to WWE.com, it’s the “Black Widow” now. So… I guess it’s good that they care enough to give her a signature move– one that even has *a name.*
Is Randy the twisted genius in that movie?
Lanny Poffo is somewhere, right now, shaking his fist at his computer screen.
Does anybody actually like HHH? He’s talentless, egocentric and just a downright rotten person, I mean at least Cena spends 99% of his time doing charity thing. (Hence why he can’t wrestle.)
My theory is that people who like Triple H are all miniature versions of him – insecure guys who feel compelled to prove their masculinity.
It’s so hard being a HHH fan. I usually quite like him in the ring, he tends to put in more effort than some of the veterans (Rock, I’m looking at you). It would just be so much easier to like him if he stopped talking and absolutely stopped believing beating up Paul Heyman (A non wrestler who is really popular) is a way to get people to like him.
I agree that Triple H *in a match* really isn’t so bad. But he should never ever talk again.
I actually had a lot of fun with this Raw, mostly because we were watching with my grandmother who’s never watched wrestling before and was only watching because Chris Jericho’s dance partner was a lady she loved on “Dancing with the Stars”.
She was initially annoyed that there was no dancing, but she ended up hanging out and watching the rest of the show, making comments about how lame the Five-Knuckle Shuffle was (“well that was a lot of work for not much”) and how Big E Langston’s singlet was riding up, and how Triple H looked like a weenie for demanding Brock fight him well being covered by a giant metal fence.
So I’m not sure how I would have received this show had we just been in a normal spot focused on the actual quality, but I had a lot more fun watching this than I anticipated.
Too bad the same old guys that always ruin Raw (Cena, Orton, Hunter, Jericho to a point) did it again to some extent.
Your Grandmother rules. #Schmanthony’sGrandmotherRules
Haha, indeed. She said she certainly had no interest in watching it again but she was a lot more involved than I expected, and she even seemed disappointed that Langston lost.
I was there last night and have a few things:
– The dance off was dead in the building. No one really cared about it and some drunk redneck behind me called Fandango a “fag”
– Titus O’Neal was talking trash to audience members as Tons of Funk did their prematch stuff
– Kofi got the third biggest pop of the night and someone tried to get a “Sandow wears panties” chant going
– Sheamus got the second biggest pop of the night and I thought the 40 something lady a few rows back was going to throw her panties at him
– Randy Orton got the biggest pop of the night which gave me the realization as to why he gets the pop he does…women go absolutely ape shit for him
– Big E got tossed right in front of where I was sitting and he gave me a death stare when I told him to fix his wedgie
– A kid behind me kept trying to yell at AJ that she was “fat”
Last one:
– Triple H spent the entire commercial break pointing at the crowd and trying to pump us up and barely anyone cared.
– A drunk guy behind me kept yelling at Brock that he was a “bitch, pussy, etc.” while his five year old cheered him on.
Sounds like everything you’d expect from a wrestling show in Oklahoma.
Yep. It was fun sitting front row and all but the show left a lot to be desired.
I’m surprised HHH didn’t get a bigger pop. I always thought that the reason he was successful is that most of his fans want to be big like him less to protect themselves and their families and more so they’d have the clout (muscle) to be bullies themselves (why Sheamus gets cheers).
Least surprised by Orton though. I’m pretty sure most of his high female fanbase just wants to be hate f***ed.
HHH got a good pop but clearly he wasn’t happy with it.
His unhappiness will be our undoing.
The only reason the ladies in my household watch WWE is John Cena and Randy Orton.
my wife is thinks Cena and Orton are gross but Fandangoo is cute, I find her views acceptable.
I haven’t watched RAW yet, and based on what I am reading, I really don’t want to catch the replay on Hulu. What a stupid, infuriating episode…I’ll just wait for NXT tomorrow instead. It will just be better for my health to do this.
JBL should be fired if WWE knows what’s good for them. When they try to continue the the story of The SHIELD being unstoppable by having Michael Cole talk about “the numbers game” and “the hounds of justice”, there’ll be JBL reminding everybody that they lost by a DQ yesterday. He really is a pain on their sides with his independence (because he’s a legit self-made millionaire who can’t scared into saying what they want him to) and long-term memory.
I still can’t believe that’s how they end the Shield’s streak. The coolest newcomers in a long time and are singlehandedly beaten by an injured blandness.
You hit the nail right on the head via Triple H, Brandon. Presumably, they want me to pay $70 to see Rock fight Brock at Wrestlemania XXX, right? Well HOW is ANYTHING Triple H doing right now with Lesnar make me want to see THAT?
The way they’ve mishandled Brock since his return is just a criminal waste of resources.
They just built up the Shield as the biggest threat to the company, they were undefeated as a team, and their first loss is to Cena 3-1, on a random RAW in May. I don’t care if it was a DQ, it is still my favorite bonehead WWE move in forever. And I will give you the stupid reason they did this. They are winning the tag titles and the US title on Sunday, and by traditional WWE booking logic, they MUST lose in the go home RAW before the show. No exceptions! Not even if it ruins the importance of their dominance and makes Cole say, from now on, “The Shield has never been pinned or submitted as a unit!”. So now, rather than the question “WHO CAN STOP THESE MONSTERS???” being rhetorical, the answer will be “John Cena on one leg duh Cole you stupid”. Great job WWE creative. No one would have bought the PPV if the Shield had killed John Cena 3-1. I don’t know if I am alone in this, but man, I’m about at the end of my rope with the WWE. Not sure if I am just now noticing all the bullshit, or if the bullshit has been given superpowers, but this show makes me want to cry. Do I continue to watch 2.5 hours of wrestling for the thirty minutes of awesome every week? Probably. This website helps. A lot.
Raw doesn’t get my full attention anymore. It hasn’t for a while now. I’ll put it on while I do some shit on the computer, or I’m making dinner, or whatever. And I’ll only actually sit down and watch if an interesting character is on (i.e. Mark Henry) or it’s the main event.
I haven’t bought a PPV in years. I refuse to give them my money because, flat out, they don’t fucking deserve it.
It’s weird to say all of that in here, to this specific wrestling-centric community, but the thing is that I’ve been a fan of pro wrestling since the mid 80s. And I still love the idea of pro wrestling. But the product WWE has been putting out is borderline-retarded. And the best part of pro-wrestling for me, at the moment, is checking out the pre-Raw thread and then reading Brandon’s Best / Worst every week. Seriously, those two things are legitimately more interesting and entertaining than the show they exist to discuss.
@Iron Mike,
You just said exactly what I feel. I haven’t watched a RAW live since New Years and now that I live on the west coast, I have watched only one since the Rumble (the crowd assisted post WM-palooza). If it weren’t for what Brandon does and what all these awesome commenters put on this site, I would be totally disengaged from the product. Good Job With Leather, horrible awful you absolutely-freakin’-suck job WWE.
I’m in the same boat with all of you – I generally read B&W first, and then go back to track down segments that sound worth it rather than actually watching the show. (Though I did watch the post-Mania Raw). I’m increasingly torn as a fan – I want the guys and gals I love to have successful careers, which means for the most part a stint in the WWE pulling down lots of cash. But I hate the WWE product, and it hates me back. As much as I get the sentiment of wanting Cesaro to just bail on this shitty job, well… I want him to have a huge cushion for retirement as well. He deserves that. Or take Sara Del Rey, now working as a trainer at NXT, and likely making a much steadier paycheck than she did before. It’s hard to begrudge her that, even if I’d rather see her in Shimmer or JAPW or Chikara.
Basically, WWE has decided to be a product for the undiscerning fan and for kids, and that’s their right. I just wish there was a big enough competitor that people could make anything approaching WWE money without having to change from badass murderdeathkill machines to yodelling JTTS’es. I wish I could watch the best in the world telling the best STORIES in the world. Or even just trying to tell stories, for that matter. I’m not hard to please… hell, I even like ROH tv, and that’s about as basic and low rent as it comes.
@Iron Mike, that’s where I’ve been since the week before ‘Mania.
I’m apathetic to whatever the ‘E has going for them. So, I’ll just read about it on Uproxx and not waste 3 hours a week.
“I wish I could watch the best in the world telling the best STORIES in the world.”
Yeah, this. It’s like someone training for years and years to get amazing at piano, and finally getting good enough and signing with the one company in the world that pays people a ton of money to play piano, and then going out in front of thousands live and millions on TV, and only being allowed to play Neil Diamond songs.
Logical move for Cesaro: team him up with Swagger. The gimmicks line up and it’s not like Swagger has a lot to do once the World Title picture gets down to just Del Rio vs. Ziggler. Then down the road, have Cesaro turn face and then you’d have a Cesaro-Swagger feud that would probably yield some decent matches.
Is South Carolina known for poor wrestling crowds now (missed that show)? Greenville used to be a good wrestling town. Jim Crockett/NWA shows at the Auditorium every week. Of course, that was a long time ago.
This isn’t going to be even a tiny iota as good as last year’s Extreme Rules, is it.
I think the Shield matches are promising, and a hoss fight with a strap has potential. But yeah, unless Brock wins in dominating fashion, and then impales Triple H on a ringpost somehow, this show will probably be disappointing.
The Shield matches are the only things I’m excited about since Swagger’s clumsiness has removed Ziggler from what was most likely going to be a pretty damn good Ladder match. But Dean Ambrose as United States Champion and Rollins and Reigns in a Tornado match, my favourite match type of all time, will more than make up for it.
I will never not be ok with del rio/ sheamus as a face.
A New Way to Watch THIS BUSINESS.
Good job on a B&W that was enraging to watch and I’m sure enraging to write about (as you said)
5 things.
1. I’m happy it was Summer Rae who got to play the devious cohort, that sort of performance would be beneath Lady
2. I don’t think the straps for the strapmatch have changed since the last time they were used (in the CrymeTyme break-up) They were always sorta bulky.
3. Swagger winning the poll was smartly explained by Lawler into the narrative. And to be fair, Swagger needed the momentum of a win into the match on Extreme Rules.
4. Did the referee actually disqualify the Shield, or did he rule it No Contest? I can’t remember anything being said on air at least, so WWE can still call them undefeated if they want.
5. Bellas AND Kaitlyn on commentary was at least one faction to much. Just one of them would probably worked better, as the commentators can respond and react to them, now they more or less canceled each others out.
And #HeelZigglerLiveTweetsRAW should be the NEW WAY OF WATCHING TELEVISION
Shoot…your point about The Shield match possibly being ruled a ‘No Contest’ would be a clever move. Sadly, it’s probably too clever for WWE Creative.
Am I the first one to think of calling Brodus and Tensai “Taft Funk”? I’m guessing no.
I don’t think you can pin the crappiness of a show on the city. The fault lies with WWE Creative; they can’t seem to sit down and plot a story-arc that covers more than a 7-day stretch. And even then it sometimes feels like JJ Abrahms the shit out of their writing but just coming up with a vague concept, roughing in the first half of the story arc and then going…meh….let’s see how this plays with the marks.
When the story-lines make little sense, or no sense, or, fuck, in some cases, like, negative sense, then it’s tough for anyone over the age of 12 and paying attention to want to care too much. As Brandon pointed out, Cesaro’s one-week push and Kofi’s sudden turn-around from being squashed every week to squashing everyone else defy any sort of logic.
So when the show comes to your town, sure you might want to grab tickets because you’re a fan and Raw is a live thing and these are the biggest-name wrestlers on the planet, but who’s fighting who and why almost don’t even factor in to it. You just go, well, I like The Shield (or whoever) and it’s a safe bet that they’ll be on the show so I’ll keep my fingers crossed that they get booked to fight people who are half-decent and that they don’t get squashed. And then WWE Creative goes and has Super Cena squash them because FUCK YOU!!!!
Whether the Bellas’ commentary was good or bad is ultimately up for debate since their fans would probably find nothing wrong with it, but JBL/Lawler/Cole would’ve made stupid/gross comments about the match with or without the Bellas there, just like they’ve done for many a divas match. No need to pin all the blame on the twins.
word.
So, I’m watching this on DVR, because summer softball league is first and always in front of increasingly shitty wrestling (and I use that term loosely).
The only damn reason I will watch Extreme Rules is Shield in title matches. I haven’t finished this RAW yet (currently in mid-Shield/HellNo/AssholeCena match) but I do know I’ve forwarded through a lot of it already, and that’s pretty damn bad. They really are going through the motions. The most stale creative in years. Just TERRIBLE.
Glad to see Ziggler is on good terms with Amy Schumer, or at least is trying to stay in her good graces by pimping her show.
Looks like AJ is getting the Cryme Time treatment, with the way her #1 contender is being handled
Honestly, I don’t think you can say Cena really BEAT the Shield by himself. Yeah, he pinned Rollins, Reigns (their hoss) got disqualified and the Shield collectively smashed Cena before Ambrose won or lost.
I mean… yeah. You can no longer say… the Shield are UNDEFEATED, technically but they didn’t really lose lose if you catch my drift.
I did hear them say something about Booker T suffering from an infection in his arm, so it made sense to me to have Teddy Long his second in command making these decisions.
But man, I think I’m hating Alberto Del Rio even more than Sheamus at the moment. I mean, attacking Swagger after he’s tired from giving Big E Langston his first loss? He’s just some rick jerk who makes me want to cheer for the racist guys over him.
I think you meant to say was that you suggest she use a Daniel Bryan shirt and she says YES! YES! YES!
Remember those unstoppable beasts The Shield? Oh yeah, Super Cena can beat all 3 on one leg, with mono, and diarrhea, and a 104 degree fever in like 3 minutes.
Brandon, you bastard. I hadn’t cared about wrestling since I was a little kid in the mid-90’s. Then, I marathoned through your B&W’s from November until now and you got me to get Hulu plus to watch Raw and NXT. As if I didn’t have enough nerdy hobbies.
Thank you so much.
Also, I just watched the new NXT, and this may just be me being new to this thing, but is Brad Maddox a really good color guy? I mean, yeah, he had some funny moments but he wasn’t over-the-top wacky and he really seems to enjoy the matches he’s watching. Just get him on Raw.
Just for the record, here’s how the Shield’s five-month undefeated streak came to an end: a
random middle-of-the-card match on free television with an injured John Cena getting a 3-on-1 DQ win.
I’m sorry, but could that have been any worse?
I just couldn’t watch this, it was just too boring. Especially considering at the same time the Bruins were making the best comeback in NHL playoff history
I don’t know, man. “I heard black widows eat their mate for life” seems like some pretty knowledge commentary to me. The Bellas are teaching SCIENCE.
Much appreciated.