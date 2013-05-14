The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/13/13: WRESTLING, BITCH

Pre-show notes:

– Comments, shares, likes, and anything else that gets people to come here are appreciated, as always.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Be sure you’re reading With Leather’s This Week In Horrible-Looking People every Monday. It’s wrestling related, and features 100% more jokes about Scott Steiner looking like Mark Wahlberg than The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw.

– If you’d like to watch wrestling that is impossible to give a Worst, please consult Veda Scott’s promo about vegan scones and yarn octopi.

Please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 13, 2013. BITCH.