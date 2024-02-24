Becky Lynch outlasted Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber and a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Two WWE veterans in Naomi and Lynch got the match started before it was Tiffy Time and Stratton, the former NXT star, joined the chaos. The buzzer sounded again and it was Morgan who joined the fray, attacking Stratton, then Lynch, and eventually Naomi. Naomi escaped to the top of the pods and landed an over the top neckbreaker from the top of the pod on Morgan before Stratton rolled Naomi up for the first pinfall of the night.

It was time for TIFFY to capitalize on the #WWEChamber chaos! pic.twitter.com/0NjjwenGbP — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024

Rodriguez hit the ring and went to work, dominating the field. She hit a fallaway slam with Morgan over the ropes into the ring, whipped Statton head-first into the cage, and landed a stalling suplex against the cage on Lynch. All three women went after Rodriguez, trying a stacking pinfall for two.

The buzzer sounded and it was Belair’s chance to join the match. She went right after Stratton, took the work to Lynch, and eventually mixed it up with Rodriguez. Stratton set Rodriguez on the top rope, where Morgan did a jumping leg drop onto Rodriguez from the top of the pod. Stratton and Lynch made their way to the top of the pod as well, where Stratton threw Lynch off onto Rodriguez, then did a Swanton Bomb onto Rodriguez, Lynch, and Belair.

Back in the ring, Stratton went for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Morgan, but she reversed into an avalanche flatliner for the pinfall. Rodriguez got back in the ring and hit a double powerbomb on Lynch and Morgan. Belair arrived from behind her for the KOD for the pinball. Belair went for a 450 splash, but Lynch got her knees up. Belair then attempted the KOD on Morgan, but Morgan reversed it into a stunner.

Belair tried for a KOD again, but Lynch reversed and landed on her feet. Morgan rolled Belair up for the pinfall, then Lynch hit a Man-handle Slam for the pinfall on Morgan to earn her spot at WrestleMania.

Lynch will battle against the winner of Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, which will main event the Elimination Chamber.