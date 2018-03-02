Adidas Skateboarding Announces A Collaboration With Pro Team Rider Na-kel Smith

03.02.18 1 week ago

When we think of skateboarding and apparel, we’re most likely to recall brands like Vans, Thrasher, and DC Shoes. But Adidas has had a big presence in the skate shoe and apparel game for quite some time. Adidas Skateboarding is a well-established name in the sport — enjoying a 20-year run creating footwear and apparel for skaters in specific and streetwear lovers in general.

Now, the Adidas Skateboarding brand is collaborating with pro team rider Na-kel Smith, for a collection loaded with lively designs taken from Smith’s childhood drawings. The apparel reflects the boarder’s style and original artwork and fuses it with functionality for street-ready performance. The first of the six-piece collection to be introduced will be a customized shoe – the Na-kel Matchcourt RX3 — that features a breathable canvas upper and a heightened leather foxing that wraps the shoe for durability and grip. Keeping with the functionality, the silhouette also features a vulcanized outsole to help with boardfeel and control. The rest of the collection is comprised of a hoodie, jersey, t-shirt, shorts and socks, all featuring Smith’s original all-over caricature print and stylized color blocking.

The whole collection is as offbeat and cool as the skater it represents. Just check Na-Kel in action and tell us he doesn’t have style:

The adidas Skateboarig x Na-kel Smith collection will be available online and at specialty adidas retailers worldwide March 10.

