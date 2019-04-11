Nike

Over the last month, we’ve started SNX with a bit of a rant — it’s kind of like the thing now, and why shouldn’t it be? Who doesn’t love a guy on the corner bellowing, angrily, about shoes?

“Wait, why is he yelling so loudly,” you say. “Also, it’s 9 am, is he drunk?”

Don’t worry about it. So, this week, we’re pointing the rant wand (trying it out, also workshopping rant lasso) straight at Golden Goose, the maker of the boringly named “Running Sole” sneaker that has become the latest on-campus trend at USC. Hey, Golden Goose, if you want to sell a $600 sneaker by all means go ahead, this is America after all. But maybe justify your price with a sneaker that doesn’t look like the shoe-love-child of an Adidas Superstar crossed with a Converse Star Player.

The particular Running Sole sneaker that gets me most fired up is this pair that is covered in gaudy sequins, pre-made scuffs, and a “hand-painted” sole. It should be mentioned that while all the designs don’t use the sequins, they do all make use of scuffs and paint splotches along the sole.

Golden Goose

Let’s talk about the sole. Hand-painted? Are you kidding me? These are scribbles, Golden Goose. I’m not coming from some I-don’t-get-art viewpoint here, you aren’t doing a Jackson Pollock-esque painting technique, you straight up scribbled on a shoe and said, “we’ll pretend it’s art,” thinking that no one would see through your transparent design ethos — or lack thereof, rather. And hey, rich kids, maybe if you stopped concentrating on buying such stupid shoes, you’d have the time to get your grades up, and your parents wouldn’t have to bribe you into college using more money than most people make in several years. Just an idea.

Anyway, rant aside, this week brings us the much-hyped release of last year’s Air Max contest winners (we’ve chosen the best two), and three other great sneakers that are out this week. Let’s get into it.