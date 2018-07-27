Reebok

Ariana Grande and Reebok have come together to create a shoe that celebrates individuality, confidence and fearlessness. Reebok’s popular Always Classic sneaker, Rapide commissions a touch of Ariana’s daring personality and features the sneaker giant’s bold vector logo in a vibrant Twisted Berry pink and Vital Blue colorway over a Skull Grey silhouette, as an ode to the nostalgic 1990’s culture.

“Together, Reebok Classic and Ariana want you to celebrate yourself in your boldest form, to stand up for the things that you love, and to never hide who you are,” Reebok’s official press release for the sneaker emphasizes.

Ariana rocks her rendition of Rapide with Reebok’s Fall/Winter 2018 line snuggled up in the collection’s Classic International crew sweater, veiled in a striking blue hue and pairs her kicks with dark grey knee-high socks while in a yellow plaid skirt.

The messaging behind the “God Is A Woman” songstress’ Rapide sneaker is right in line with Reebok’s self-esteem-boosting “Be More Human” campaign, of which Grande and many other strong women changing the world for the better are a part of including, Gal Gadot, Danai Gurira, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The unisex shoe is now available for pre-orders at a price point of $80 and officially launches August 2.

Aside from inspiring her fans through sneakers and fashion, Ariana is getting her fans ready for the slated August 17 release of her forthcoming album Sweetner, the follow-up to 2016’s platinum-selling album Dangerous Woman.