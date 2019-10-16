Men’s Grooming Myths You Need To Unlearn To Level Up Your Style Game

We’re going to get real with you: You probably aren’t grooming right. Don’t beat yourself up about it. If you’ve never actively sought out grooming tips then you’ve probably just been styling yourself based on whatever your parents modeled for you or what felt intuitive. So it’s not really your fault.

But it will be your fault if you don’t up your style game, starting today. Like, right now.

Navigating the world of basic grooming can seem daunting, especially when you’re told that habits you’ve formed over years of experience are wrong — like how to brush your teeth, when to shave, or how to wash your face. But today is the dawn of a new era. Clean slate. Time to think of your approach to personal grooming as a skill you want to get better at, like cooking or tasting whiskey. And if that’s your goal, the place to start is the one part of yourself that you can’t hide under dope clothes: your actual noggin.

If you’re ready to check your head, it’s time to unlearn these common grooming myths and elevate your game.