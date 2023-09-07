Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Brace yourself, because we’re in for a pretty big week of great must cop sneaker drops. If you’re a Jordan head, you probably already know what’s up but if you’re a more casual sneaker fan we’d like to point out that this is the drop week for the Jordan 4 Red Cement, a remixed colorway that is guaranteed to sell out instantly and one that may go down as one of the best Jordan 4 colorways of the entire year. But just because this week holds a big Jordan drop doesn’t mean the other sneakers landing in stores and online are forgettable. Outside of Jordan, we’ve got new Air Maxes, a punk rock-leaning collaboration between Rick Owens and Converse, and New Balance’s latest seasonal collection. As we approach the fall season now is the perfect time to update your sneaker rotation and this week brings a little something for everyone. Let’s dive in!

Nike Zoom KD III White and Gold Price: $130 Kevin Durant’s latest with Nike, the KD III White and Gold, offers a luxury take on Easy Money’s nest silhouette. The Sneaker features a bright white leather build with regal gold accents a milky white outsole, and the now iconic four-dot KD branding at the heel. The Nike Zoom KD III White and Gold is set to drop on September 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance Made in USA 996 Sulphur With Forest Green Price: $199.99 I love a great Jordan drop as much as the next person, but I’d be lying if I said the Red Cement was my personal pick of the week. It’s not, because I’m all in on the Sulphur with Forest Green New Balance 996.

Part of New Balance’s Made in USA line, this 996 features a mixed upper of leather, mesh and suede with an ENCAP midsole and a faded yellow colorway with rich green accents. It’s like visual candy to me! The New Balance Made in USA 996 Sulphur with Forest Green is set to drop on September 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Thisisneverthat x New Balance BB550 Price: $129.99 Korean streetwear brand Thisisneverthat has teamed up with New Balance for a new hiking and skatewear-inspired take on the 550 silhouette. The BB550 swaps out the leather upper of the original 550 for a more durable washed canvas upper with metal eyelets, and EVA midsole, a co-branded tongue label, and a faded brown colorway. The 550 silhouette is now at the stage where brands are experimenting with the construction and look of the silhouette and we’re all for it! Let’s be real, I love the 550 as much as the next person, but the silhouette is getting a bit stale outside of collaborations like this. The Thisisneverthat x New Balance BB 550 is set to drop on September 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Sulphur with Green Price: $219.99 Fans of New Balances 990 silhouette are getting a new Sulphur and Green colorway of the v6. Released under NB’s Made in USA label, this v6 features a pigskin and mesh upper with reflective accents, a FuelCell equipped midsole with a TPU mack tab, synthetic overlays, and a beautiful pale yellow colorway. The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Sulphur with Green is set to drop on September 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Nike Women’s Air Max 1 Obsidian and Light Orewood Brown Price: $160 This super clean women’s exclusive Air Max 1 features a denim and leather upper, vintage Nike heel and tongue branding, and a beautiful three-color design that begins with a white base, adds some obsidian panels, and Orewood brown accents. It’s one of the best Air Max 1s to drop all week and a testament to what you can do with the canvas of this all-time great sneaker. The Nike Women’s Air Max 1 Obsidian and Light Orewood Brown is set to drop on September 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x DRKSHDW DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70 Price: $165 Rick Owens is dropping a new DRKSTAR Chuck 70 this week with a double-stacked sole, transforming the iconic Chuck 70 into a punk rock platform sneaker. Aside from the double-stacked sole, the DRKSTAR also features an elongated tongue, speckled toe cap, and an off-white canvas upper.

It’s not for everyone but Rick Owens continues to carve out a lane in streetwear that is unlike anything else. The Converse x DRKSHDW DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70 is set to drop on September 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $164. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNRKS app.

Converse X DRKSHDW DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70 Price: $170 The DRKSTAR Chuck 70 low-top is a major departure from the original Chuck 70 silhouette design than what we have here, but if you like some of Owens’ alterations to the design but want something that still looks a bit classic, this high-top is for you. The high-top version features the same double-stacked sole, elongated tongue and speckled details, but still retains some of that familiar Chuck 70 shape, making a bit less of a departure, but still radical enough to capture that unique Rick Owens aesthetic. The Converse x DRKSHDW DBL DRKSTAR is set to drop on September 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Sheed Price: $205 It’s been a minute since we’ve seen an Off-White Nike collaboration but this week brings a mid-top Air Force 1 team-up that honors influential NBA player Rasheed Wallace, who was known to rock the AF-1.

The Sheed features a shiny patent leather upper with a fade-away logo (inspired by the iconic Jumpman), a spiky outsole, and embroidered details throughout. It’s a bittersweet release however — since Virgil Abloh’s untimely death we haven’t had any radical reconstructions of Nike’s best silhouettes and who knows if we ever will again. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Sheed is set to drop on September 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $205. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Dark Obsidian and University Red Price: $150 If you’ve got big feet and the Obsidian and Light Orewood Brown Air Max 1 made you feel a bit left out, don’t worry, this week also brings a Dark Obsidian and University Red which follows a lot of the same design details but places it on the ’86 Big Bubble version of the silhouette. Featuring a color block design of white, light grey, obsidian and University Red, this Air Max 1 was constructed based on CT scans of the original Big Bubble Air Max 1 for an updated take on a forgotten classic. For hardcore Air Max fans, this is going to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Dark Obsidian and University Red is set to drop on September 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 4 Red Cement Price: $210 We’ll close out with the entry that most people were waiting for. Jordan heads, welcome, while just about every week brings a new Jordan colorway, few are as dope as the Jordan 4 Red Cement. This is an all-time great colorway, one that should probably be included in our list of the Best Jordan 4 Colorways of All Time.