Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week’s primary sneaker color palette lives in shades of beige and brown. We’ve got the Nike Ja 1 EYBL, the New Balance Stone Island collaborative FuelCell C_1, Bad Bunny’s Chalky Brown Adidas Campus, and the Jordan 4 Palomino — all dressed in shades of brown, tan, or beige. Was this a calculated move by sneaker companies to tease what we can expect in the fall season, or just a massive coincidence? Whatever the reason, we kind of dig it — making this a great week for sneaker releases! If you’re not feeling the brown and beige vibes, we have a few drops to highlight that still offer vibrant summer-ready colors, and Jordan fans will be pleased to see that their favorite brand is finally back in the lineup. Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week!

Nike Ja 1 EYBL Price: $120 Ja Morant’s latest for Nike is the Ja 1 EYBL, a colorway designed to lock eyes onto your game. The sneaker combines Nike’s Melon Tint and Rush Fuchsia colorway over a bi-color speckled midsole riding atop Zoom Air cushioning. Rounding out the design is Ja branding and a psychedelic heel piece. Ja Morant is a polarizing figure in basketball right now, and feel how you want about the Memphis Grizzlies player (who is currently on suspension) but you can’t deny that Ja also just might be the future of b-ball footwear. The Nike Ja 1 EYBL is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. Nike Air Max 1 Clear Jade Price: $150 In a week of beige and earth-toned colorways, the Nike Air Max 1 Clear Jade scans as a breath of fresh air. Featuring a summer-ready colorway that combines Clear Jade panels with a cool grey and white base, this Air Max 1 sports a premium leather upper with soft suede underlays and a build reminiscent of the original ’87 model. The Nike Air Max 1 Clear Jade is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG NC to Chi Price: $140 North Carolina and Chicago are two geographic locations that are forever tied with Michael Jordan — it’s why the Chicago and UNC colorways are so legendary — and now we’re getting a Jordan 1 that celebrates that dual lineage. The Women’s exclusive Jordan 1 NC to Chi slams together powder blue and crimson red colors over a black leather base for a sneaker that feels like a full circle celebration of MJ’s entire career, from college ball player to professional. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG NC to Chi is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day Blue Gale and Barely Blue Price: $140 Nike is dropping a Puerto Rican Day Air Max 1 over a month after the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. Nike kind of has a habit of missing holidays — if you’ve ever seen a black and orange Nike colorway drop in winter, assume the brand missed Halloween — and that would bother us… if the resulting sneakers weren’t so dope!

It’s hard to be mad at the Blue Gale and Barely Blue Air Max 1 when it looks this good. The sneaker sports shades of bright blue over an off-white base with a jeweled swoosh and a helado cart graphic at the tongue. The Nike Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day Blue Gale and Barely Blue is set to drop on July 27th at 7:00 Am PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Orewood Brown (Palamino) Price: $200 Also known as the Palomino, the Orewood Brown is the consolation prize of all the hardcore Jordan heads who have had to suffer through these last few weeks with a serious lack of Jordan drops. The Orewood Brown is easily one of the top ten Jordan 3 colorways and leans less away from the sportswear aspect of the silhouette, translating the design through a luxury lens. Featuring synthetic leather details on the tongue and a plush suede upper, the Orewood Brown is elegant and premium, a perfect Jordan colorway to transition from Summer to Fall. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Orewood Brown is set to drop on July 29th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Y-3 ITOGO Price: $600 Adidas is the only big sneaker brand out there that is trying to reimagine footwear and push it into the future. For that, we’re always going to ride hard for the brand, even if we don’t love the designs the way we love a classic Jordan silhouette.

The Y-3 ITOGO features a PRIMEKNIT textile upper with a detachable BOOST midsole, a polyurethane capsule, and a modular five-part design that is assembled without the use of glue. The latest colorway is a simple black-and-white design with black laces. The sneaker has an alternative colorway with a radically different design. I’m not sure how or why Adidas considers this the same shoe, but they do! Seriously, look at this thing? Am I crazy? They look like totally different shoes! The Adidas Y-3 ITOGO is out now for a retail price of $600. Pick up a pair at Adidas.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Price: $160 James Harden’s latest Adidas silhouette, the Vol. 7, is all about energy return. The textile upper rides atop a Jet BOOST midsole equipped with Lightstrike cushioning, which focuses on responsive energy return with heavy steps, designed to keep you light on your feet and active. The design features a herringbone-patterned outsole with various traction lines in multiple directions to match a chaotic full-coverage play style. The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore. New Balance Made in USA 996 Pink Haze Price: $189.99 Where does ALD end and New Balance begin? Ever since Teddy Santis took over the creative direction at New Balance Made in USA, the sneakers coming out of this subsection of the brand all ooze that ALD minimalism. We’re not complaining, it looks great and if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it!

The New Balance 996 Pink Haze features a pigskin and ash upper with hard suede, mesh, and leather details riding atop an ENCAP midsole in a Pink Haze and silver colorway. The New Balance Made in USA 996 Pink Haze is set to drop on July 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $189.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

New Balance Stone Island Tokyo Design Studio FuelCell C_1 Price: $160 Italian luxury label Stone Island is teaming up with New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio for a new dual-branded FuelCell C_1. Featuring a knit upper with synthetic textiles and cotton detailing, the FuelCell C_1 sports a magnetic closure speed lacing system, co-branded foxing, a full-length carbon fiber plate, and a FuelCell midsole with extra bulk that serves as a counterbalance. Stone Island branding lives at the heel piece while New Balance is repped with a large embroidered logo at the toe box. The New Balance Stone Islands Tokyo Design Studio FuelCell C_1 is set to drop on July 28th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Adidas Bad Bunny Campus Chalky Brown Price: $160 2023 has been a quiet year for Benito — we’ll give it to him considering Bad Bunny was last year’s most streamed artist — but this week he returns with a new single and a brand new Adidas drop.