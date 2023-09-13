Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After a big 10 sneaker list last week, things are cooling down as we transition from summer to fall with a much smaller collection of the week’s best sneakers. With all the amazing drops between now and the end of the year, our wallets could use a break. This week we’re getting a mix of classics by way of a new Jordan 1 colorway, a set of Gazelles, and and understated take on the Converse Weapon, and new silhouettes and reimagining, like A-Cold-Wall’s Nike TN98, and Drake’s newest silhouette for Nike, the NOCTA Glide. We’re also highlighting the most elegant and luxurious Crocs collaboration to ever drop. You gotta see it to believe it! Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops and where to find them, and afterwards be sure to hit up our list of the sneaker silhouettes you need to care about right now.

A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus 98 Black/Stone Price: $220 (Onyx/Stone) A-COLD-WALL is joining Nike for a reimagining of the 1998 Nike Air Max 98 Plus TN The sneaker sports a highly textured full-grain leather upper with a moulded exoskeleton, a matted footed TPU tip, aged detailing, and transparent UV finishes with laser etched logos and dual-branded sockliners. The sneaker is available in both stone and onyx in a full size run. Another dope release from A-COLD-WALL, one of Nike’s most consistent brand collaborator. The A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus 98 in onyx or stone are out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively at A-COLD-WALL. Adidas Gazelle Fall Colors Price: $120 I know that the Adidas Samba is easily the brand’s most popular and trendy silhouette right now, but don’t sleep on the superior Gazelle. The sneaker has more unique silhouette than the Samba and is dropping in new fall colorways including Bright Blue, Shadow Green, and Scarlet. The vibrant colorways are a perfect way to make a statement. The Adidas Gazelle fall color pack is live now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Adidas.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Praline Price: $180 Just in time for the start of the fall season, Nike is dropping a Praline colorway of the Jordan 1 exclusively in women’s sizing. The sneaker leans luxury with a premium leather upper, a high-top cut and smooth thick ribbon-style caramel colored laces. The sneaker comes with an alternate set of thinner white laces, but the design looks best the way it was intended in our opinion. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Praline is set to drop on September 13th at 7:00 Am PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x UNDEFEATED Weapon (White/Green) Price:$140 White/Green UNDEFEATED is showing love to one of Converse’s beloved classics, the Weapon. Dropping in an all-white and green colorway, the reworked Weapon features UNDEFEATED’s branding at the tongue and the words ‘Play Dirty” etched into the outer paneling of the right shoe as well as inside the tongue. Both colorways look great, but if we’re forced to choose, we’re going green hands down. It helps the dual branding to pop out and look great against the bright white base.

Nike Attack Black and White Price: $120 John McEnroe’s Mac Attack sneaker is fully back and we’re loving it! This week the signature shoe — which I guess isn’t signature anymore as now it’s just called the “Attack” — is dropping in a simple white colorway with a black swoosh and collar, and a checkered tongue tag. It isn’t the flashiest colorway to drop, but we haven’t seen a classic black and white makeup since the sneaker’s return, so it’s worth getting excited over. Though we’re still waiting on that Travis Scott branded Attack — hopefully, we get that before the year’s close. The Nike Attack Black and White is set to drop on September 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. JJJJound x Crocs Classic Clog Price: $75 JJJJound is linking up with Crocs for a super minimal (as is the brand’s MO) take on the iconic Classic Clog. Dropping in a clean White and Slate Grey colorway, JJJJound’s take on the clog sports branded brass rivets and a redesigned heel strap that is deliberately designed to encourage the more leisurely fit of this deceptively versatile clog. I can’t believe we’re saying this but… this Croc looks pretty elegant and luxurious.

We’ve seen all sorts of different takes on the Classic Clog at this point, even a few from luxury labels like Balenciaga, but no other brand has ever been able to make the Classic Clog look this high-end! The JJJJound x Crocs Classic Clog is set to drop on September 14th at 9:00 AM PST for a retail price of $75. Pick up a pair exclusively at JJJJound.