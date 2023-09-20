Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This go around its a week for the hardcore Jordan heads. Especially if you’re into more obscure European-influenced models, like a PSG Jordan 6 or the 11 IE. But the obvious highlight of the week is the Prince of Reggeaton’s latest, the J Balvin Jordan 3 Sunset. Outside of Jordan land, Nike continues to dominate with a new ISPA MindBody, a collaboration with A-COLD-WALL, and a new Air Max and Dunk. The other brands failed to drop anything worthwhile this week with the exception of PUMA who linked up with Noah for a new take on the Pro Star Indoor. We never thought we’d say this but PUMA is on a roll lately! Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Air Jordan 6 Low PSG Price: $200 Inspired by the colors of the Paris Saint-Germain’s stadium and the glow of Champs-Élysées, the PSG Jordan 6 sports embroidered branding, an altered heel tab, and a suede build over a speckled midsole. The colorway combines grey tones with Magma Orange accents over an icy sole. It’s beautiful, elegant and full of Parisian flair. The Air Jordan 6 Low PSG is set to drop on September 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike ISPA MindBody Black and White Price: $180 The ISPA MindBody is weird and wacky, and we love it! The sneaker features a Flyknit upper made from recycled yarns, a lofted Flyknit underfoot, and a foam midsole that promises a “pillowy” step. Think Nike’s answer to BOOST.

The colorway features a swirling marble design in black and white. It looks a bit like a modern painting and we dig that. The Nike ISPA MindBody Black and White is set to drop on September 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max Plus x A-COLD-WALL Onyx/Stone Price: $220 (Onyx/Stone) Industrial and futuristic, Nike’s latest with A-COLD-WALL sports a full-grain leather upper that is treated with a finish that is designed to accelerate degradation, giving the sneaker an instantly worn look that is specific to the bends and turns of your own step. It’s a cool concept, but if you aren’t into beat-up-looking shoes, this probably isn’t for you. The upper features a thermo-molded exoskeleton with laser-etched branding and drops in two colorways, Onyx and the lighter Stone. Considering this sneaker is going to get beat up, we’d go with the Onyx. The Nike Air Max Plus x A-COLD-WALL Onyx and Stone is set to drop on September 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Jordan 11 IE Craft Price: $185 Jordan 11 fans are getting an International Exclusive build of the silhouette, dubbed the Craft. The sneaker sports a mesh upper with patent leather overlays over a full-length Nike Air Cushion. It’s sleek, super clean, and a reminder that the double-digit Jordans have something to say too! The Nike Air Jordan 11 IE Craft is set to drop on September 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 1 ’86 World Make Korea Price: $170 If you’re into highly crafted Air Max sneakers, the Air Max 1 World Make Korea is for you. The sneaker features an artisan tong label and insole, and a premium mixed fabric upper that combines leather with woven materials and sports a Big Bubble style Air unit. It’s an Air Max that has been lovingly elevated in all the right ways. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 World Make Korea is set to drop on September 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin Sunset Price: $250 The Prince of Reggeaton, J Balvin, is dropping his latest Jordan collaboration with Nike this week, the Sunset. Inspired by the iconic tones of a Medellín Sunset, this latest release continues J Balvin’s obsession with dropping sneakers inspired by the sky, and we’re all for it!

Featuring a Coconut Milk leather upper with Solar Flare accents, soft suede detailing and an elephant print mudguard, the Sunset is up there with Balvin’s cloud-inspired Jordan 2, proving to be one of Nike’s best celebrity collaborators. We’re living in the Balvin era! The Nike Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin Sunset is set to drop on September 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike SB Dunk Low x Albino & Preto Pearl White Price: $130 With design features that echo the Albin and Preto Jiu-Jitsu uniform, this Pearl White dunk features a patterned white canvas upper with a white stripped black wraparound swoosh. The sneaker drops with several different colored laces that reference belt-ranking colors to match your personal journey in BJJ. It should be noted, BJJ skills are not required to rock these sneakers. The Nike SB Dunk Low x Albino & Preto Pearl White is set to drop on September 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Noah x PUMA Pro Star Indoor Price: $155 In what I’m confident will be my editor’s favorite sneaker of the week (dude loves green-trim and PUMAs), Noah and PUMA are linking up for the archival Pro Star Indoor. Noah reached deep into PUMA’s archives for this one (why are all of PUMA’s best silhouettes in a vault and not on the market?) and elevated it with a few luxury leaning alterations.