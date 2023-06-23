Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet! This is a slow week, in the sense that not a lot of sneakers are dropping, but what we are getting is pure gold. Whether you’re hyped over the latest celebrity collaboration, brand team-ups, reimagined classics, or a returning favorite, this week delivers despite its relatively light showing. The highlights include Bad Bunny’s latest Adidas collaboration, a reimagining of the Response CL runner. LeBron and UNKWN have joined forces for a sneaker that celebrates the city of Miami, and the Jordan 1 is getting a new Black Cement build that combines the legendary silhouette with a colorway from an equally legendary silhouette. But our pick for the dopest drop of the week has to be the return of John McEnroe’s Mac Attack signature sneaker. Nike dropped an ad campaign that shows McEnroe and Travis Scott hanging out on a tennis court which leads us to believe that the Mac Attack — now dubbed the Attack — is not only back, but is about to get a Cactus Jack makeover. It’s like Christmas in July! Or, June, whatever. Without further ado, let’s just get into it, here are the best sneakers dropping this week!

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 2 Low Summit White and Ice Blue Price: $150 Now that the Jordan 2 is officially back we’re starting to get some of the most interesting colorways of the sneaker. 10 years ago this Summit White and Ice Blue Jordan 2 simply wouldn’t exist, it just comes across as too elegant and too delicate, but now that we’ve seen all sorts of different Jordan 2s, there is room for the sneaker to get, well, beautiful. Featuring a premium leather build with an aged midsole and matching eyelets, this Jordan 2’s colorway is inspired by a certain famous Michael Jordan poster (you know the one, it shows MJ dunking against a skyline). It’s a deep cut for true Jordan heads, we just wish they dropped this one in a full-size run. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 2 Low Summit White and Ice Blue is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Dunk Low Gold Suede Price: $120 Whether you’re hitting up a semi-formal function, or just going out on the town, this Gold Suede Dunk Low has you covered. Equal parts luxury flex and basic staple, the Gold Suede features a premium suede build with a plush liner, stitched tongue labels and a padded collar with a contrasting mix of gold and sail colorways across the sneaker. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Gold Suede is set to drop on June 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Jordan 1 Low Black Cement Price: $140 (M/W) This is what I meant when I said this week was slow but full of bangers. This is the type of drop that can — and will — top best sneaker end-of-the-year lists. Continuing Nike’s trend of swapping colorways from famous Jordans on alternate silhouettes, this sneaker takes the iconic debut colorway of the Jordan 3 and places it across the Jordan 1. It’s lazy, and it’s an obvious cash grab but dammit does it look good! The Nike Women’s Jordan 1 Low Black Cement is set to drop on June 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike LeBron XX x UNKWN Message In A Bottle Price: $210 A teamup between LeBron and UNKWN, the Message in a Bottle LeBron XX features a bright and sunny colorway that combines sand-colored soft suede with tranquil Ocean Bliss accents for a bright and summery sneaker.

The Message in a Bottle sports a speckled midsole over an icy outsole with an exposed foam tongue and a cushioned ankle for a smooth and supportive step, whether you’ve got a long day of walking ahead of you or you’re getting some court action in on the weekend. Just don’t wear it to the movie theater because they glow in the dark. It’s easily one of the best LeBron sneakers to drop all year. The Nike LeBron XX x UNKWN Message In A Bottle is set to drop on June 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Bad Bunny Response CL Triple Black Price: $160 Bad Bunny’s latest Adidas collaboration is a bast from the past! Featuring Adiprene and Torsion technology from the y2k era, this running sneaker exudes turn-of-the-millenium vibes with a mesh and leather upper, textile lining, and a classic Triple Black colorway. Benito’s first Adidas collaborations reimagined the Forum silhouette to great effect, and now it looks like he’s trying to do the same with other sneakers lost in Adidas archives. The Adidas Bad Bunny Response CL Triple Black is set to drop on June 24th at 8:00 PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Attack ‘OG’ (AKA Mac Attack) Price: TBA (144+ on aftermarket sites) F*ck Pickle Ball. That’s essentially the sentiment that Nike’s marketing team is putting forward with this excellent ad campaign starring John McEnroe and Travis Scott in which a pickle-ball playing Scott hits McEnroe in the head with a ball, only to be invited to a friendly match of tennis preceded by McEnroe proclaiming, in his typical grumpy grumbling “put that pickleball racket down, that game sucks.”

It’s a fun way to celebrate the return of the Mac Attack, McEnroe’s signature sneaker from 1984, now renamed simply the Nike Attack. It doesn’t appear to have any connection with Travis Scott whatsoever but it’s a cool way for Nike to bridge an older era with something more contemporary. Here is hoping Scott gives the attack the Cactus Jack treatment. The sneaker features a mesh and leather upper with an understated grey and black colorway and a checkered Nike tongue tag. Unfortunately, this sneaker isn’t dropping on SNX, so head to Nike for a list of retailers who will be selling the sneaker, or pick it up at aftermarket sites like Flight Club.