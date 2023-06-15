Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Dunks, dunks, dunks, and more dunks, that’s what you get this week! Dunk collaborations, embroidered Dunks, suede dunks, summer-ready Dunks, this week has love for every kind of Dunk-head, unless you’re into high tops, then you’re out of luck. But if you’re not into… those shoes (not sure we’re legally allowed to type “D****” one more time!), this week brings plenty of other options as well, like a Nike Stüssy collaboration, a new Air Max, a 90’s colorway inspired New Balance 990, and the striking vintage-styled Sporty & Rich Adidas Samba. Once you’ve scanned this week’s kicks, be sure to hit up Style Watch, our monthly apparel series, to help complete your fit. Let’s dive in!

Women’s Dunk Low Blue Suede Price: $120 This women’s exclusive Dunk is chef’s kiss perfect — it features an upper of royal blue suede panels over a sesame suede base with a synthetic leather liner and tongue labels and a padded collar for a more comfortable fit. It takes that classic Dunk design and elevates it with premium details that take it from basic to special. The Women’s Dunk low Blue Suede is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club. Dunk Low x CLOT x Fragment Design Black and White Price: $150 This week Nike has linked up with Hong Kong brand CLOT and Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara for a highly detailed silky smooth take on the Dunk Low. The design was inspired by an older CLOT collaboration, 2018’s ‘White Silk’ Air Force 1, combined with a contrasting black lace stay, tongue, and heel tab, over an opaque white sole.

The design is meant to resemble a panda, which Fujiwara and CLOT’s Edison Chen bonded over while visiting the Chengdu panda reservation. It’s a great design, and hands down out favorite Dunk of the week. The Nike Dunk Low x CLOT x Fragment Design Black and White is set to drop on June 14th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Vandal High x Stüssy Dee Royal Blue Price: $130 For Stüssy’s latest Nike collaboration, the brand has reached into Nike’s fault and pulled out a 1984 classic, updating it with modern details. The upper sports a hemp build with an embroidered swoosh, classic foam tongue with Stüssy branding dipped in a rich royal blue colorway. It manages to capture the laid-back vibe of the skate brand while celebrating one of Nike’s best classic silhouettes. We’ll take this over a color-swapped basic leather build any day! The Nike Vandal High x Stüssy Deep Royal Blue is set to drop on June 15th at 7:00 Am PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 Black and Sail Price: $110 Made in collaboration with Nike’s N7 Fund, a group focused on Native American and Indigenous youth communities that have awarded over $10 million in grants since its inception in 2009, this Black and Sail take on the Dunk Low brings intricate details to the classic leather sneaker.

Designed alongside the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and Ojibwa community this Dunk sports embroidered details that reflect traditional motifs from the Great Lakes and Woodlands regions with a translucent icy outsole that reveals a maple wood print, a nod to the natural foliage of the region as well as the art of skateboard deck construction. It’s highly detailed and pops with color, a perfect sneaker for the summer. The Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 Black and Sail is set to drop on June 15th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.



Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 Opti Yellow and University Red Price: $110 Another design made in collaboration with N7, this sneaker highlights the natural foliage of the Haudenosaunee and Ojibwe land via embroidered maple graphics at the mudguard and sports the same maple wood graphic from the Black and Sail edition under a translucent red outsole. The build features a mixture of heavy-duty canvas and leather overlays. This sneaker has a glowing quality that works in contrast to the more tranquil vibes of the Black and Sail. The Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 Opti Yellow and University Red is set to drop on June 15th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Lost Sketch Price: $170 Inspired by one of Tinker Hatfield’s original Air Max 1 concept sketches, the Lost Sketch combines safari print details and hand-drawn graphic branding with an aged midsole and a worn leather aesthetic in purple and blue hues. It’s part relic, part time capsule, and a celebration of one of Nike’s greatest sneaker designers. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Lost Sketch is set to drop on June 16th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low Light Silver and Ocean Bliss Price: $110 We weren’t joking when we said this week had a Dunk for everyone even people looking for a sneaker inspired by salmon. The Light Silver and Ocean Bliss Dunk features a colorway inspired by the king salmons of the Pacific Northwest and sports iridescent fish-scale detailing on the swoosh, a woven ripstop underlay, suede panels, and fish graphics on the insole and tongue tag. We’re pretty confident that this is a design no one asked for, but when it looks this good its hard to complain! The Nike Dunk Low Light Silver and Ocean Bliss is set to drop on June 16th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Sequoia and Alabaster Price: $110 One fish-inspired colorway wasn’t enough apparently! This Sequoia and Alabaster Dunk Low looks to the rainbow scales of the brook, rainbow, and cutthroat trout with a speckled graphic design over the ripstop upper, hairy suede panels, and an iridescent fish-scale Swoosh. Fish-inspired sneakers — only Nike could make this look cool. The Nike Dunk Low Sequoia and Alabaster is set to drop on June 16th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Limestone with Magenta Price: $219.99 Travel back to the late ‘80s and early ‘90s with this Saved By The Bell colored 990v6. Coming out of New Balance’s premium Made in USA studio, this 990v6 sports a pigskin and synthetic upper over a Fuel Cell midsole with a TPU back tab, reflective accents, and ENCAP cushioning for a comfortable ride. The colorway mixes white and beige with pink and purple, resulting in the sort of sneaker that would look at home at Bayside High. The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 is set to drop on June 16th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Adidas Samba OG Sporty & Rich Price: $120 Adidas has teamed up with LA-based lifestyle brand Sporty and Rich for a trio of the dopest Sambas we’ve seen in some time. Featuring a vintage-inspired design, the Sport and Rich Sambas sport a satin-lined leather upper, suede details, metallic details, and Sporty & Rich tongue branding in three different colorways, including Blue Rush, Cloud White, and Cream White, all over a classic gum outsole.