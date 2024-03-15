Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week we had a full list of 10 and while we didn’t quite hit that mark this time around, I think overall this week is much stronger. Jordan heads will be pleased with this week’s new colorway for the Jordan 3, a new Trophy Room rendition of the Jordan 1, and a Nike x Awake NY collaboration on the Jordan Air Ship. If you’re a fan of the early years of the Jordan lineage — this is your week. Make hay while the sun shines! Elsewhere we have A-COLD-WALL linking up with Converse for an updated rendition of the Weapon, the latest Y-3 Adidas drop, and New Balance’s T500. There is a lot to cover this week so let’s stop talking about it and deep dive into this week’s best sneakers.

Nike Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY University Red Price: $150 New York-based streetwear brand Awake NY has linked up with Nike for a special take on the legendary Jordan Air Ship, the signature sneaker that predated the Air Jordan and served as the prototype for the AJ 1. This rendition of the Air Ship sports a sail leather upper with a snakeskin collar in University Red and a metallic swoosh. Rounding out the design is a co-branded tongue label featuring Awake’s “A” logo. The Nike Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY University Red is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x A-COLD-WALL Weapon Price: $130 British brand A-COLD-WALL is taking on the legendary Converse Weapon and giving the sneaker a pretty radical remix. Gone is the high-top shape in favor of a low-top silhouette with a crinkled nylon and suede upper adorned with translucent details. The sneaker features a monochromatic grey colorway with crimson red accents on the color and insoles. The Converse x A-COLD-WALL Weapon is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 3 Green Glow Price: $200 It’s not easy to combine green with black. Xbox, Monster Energy, Roland Aira — they’ve all tried it and for the most part it looks straight-up bad. And here comes Nike making the color combo look effortless with this Jordan 3 Green Glow. The Green Glow features a premium leather upper in a mix of black and cement, with a grey tongue, and a pastel green Jumpman logo, insoles, and eyelets. It looks great and fits alongside the springtime color palette. The Air Jordan 3 Green Glow is set to drop on March 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Lunar Roam Dark Smoke Grey Price: $150 Spring is coming but that doesn’t mean you have to embrace the bright and vivid colors typical of the season, if your style leans stealthy, you’re going to love the Nike Lunar Roam in Dark Smoke Grey. The Lunar Roam first hit shelves in 2008 and now 15 years after its debut release the sneaker is back with a new modern redesign.

The Lunar Roman features a textile upper with Magwire cables, offering a lightweight build to go along with the sneaker’s signature bounce. We’re getting modern urban ninja vibes from this sneaker, so if that’s your vibe, pick ‘em up. The Nike Lunar Roam Dark Smoke Grey is set to drop on March 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Y-3 S-Gendo Run Price: $450 Yohji Yamamoto’s Adidas line, Y-3, is getting a new sneaker this week that continues the sub-labels luxury-meets-functionality aesthetic. The S-Gendo Run features a mixed mesh, suede, and leather upper with leather and suede lining, Lightstrike cushioning, and a hollow Pebax midsole plate, giving the wearer an elevated step without all the bulk that comes with platform-style sneakers. It’s an interesting and futuristic design and feels like something on Yamamoto and Adidas could’ve come up with. That’s a sign of a good partnership, so we’ll be interested to see how this design evolves in the near future. The Adidas Y-3 S-Gendo Run is set to drop on March 19th at 7:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $450. Pick up a pair at Adidas. New Balance T500 Reflection Price: $109.99 New Balance is reaching into the vaults and bringing back the T500 tennis shoe. The design, which was first introduced in 1982, took a leisure approach to tennis shoes by adding a luxury sheen to the build.

The sneaker features a pigskin suede and nubuck upper with a polyurethane midsole, a perforated toe box, and a beautiful white and arctic grey colorway. Underfoot New Balance has equipped the shoe with a Herringbone outsole with a pivot circle underneath the ball of the foot for quick change-ups. It might not have its place on the tennis court but we can see this being a new-age pickleball classic. The New Balance T500 Reflection is out now for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

New Balance 9060 Moonbeam Price: $149.99 The New Balance 9060, for the uninitiated, is like a greatest hits compilation of the entire New Balance 99X sneaker lineup all filtered into one great sneaker. The shoe sports a dual-density midsole that features NB’s ABZROB and SBS cushioning with a split sole design that sort of resembles a hoof. Every time NB drops a new colorway of the 9060 its worth paying attention to and while the brand is generally known for its subdued and minimal designs, the Moonbeam takes a different approach. The sneaker features a bright teal and green midsole with creamy grey overlays over a rose mesh upper. The New Balance 9060 Moonbeam is set to drop on March 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Air Jordan 1 Low x TROPHY ROOM Rookie Card Away Price:$140 Jordan heads are going to go crazy for this one! Jordan has tapped TROPHY ROOM for a special rendition of the Jordan 1 that takes visual design cues from MJ’s rookie card. The sneaker features the classic Chicago colorway with red leather panels over a white leather base and a black heel piece with a shimmering fabric build that takes the classic design and slightly elevates it. It’s simple, but effective.